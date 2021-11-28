MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail industry reaffirms high hopes for holiday season

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 158.3 million Americans are expected to shop the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, roughly two million more than last year. The NRF defines the weekend as the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — the day the NRF markets to promote online shopping.
Of the five days, by far the biggest is Black Friday, when sleep-deprived, caffeine-infused Americans often start their shopping at the stroke of midnight to capture their share of heavily-discounted sale items. The NRF expected a massive 108 million Americans to shop this Black Friday. Over the years, stories of Black Friday (mis)adventures have reached legendary status. In 2011, a woman was arrested for pepper-spraying competing shoppers at a California Walmart while trying to snag one of the remaining discounted X-Box video game consoles. Christmas rule No. 1, my fellow shoppers, please leave all pepper spray, mace and/or tear gas pellets at home.
The Thanksgiving weekend is part of the broader retail holiday shopping season — the 61 calendar days in November and December. The holiday shopping season is truly the granddaddy of all shopping seasons for the retail industry. The NRF projects holiday sales this year to grow a record 8.5%-10.5% to between $843.4 and $859 billion. This would easily surpass 2020’s record total of $777.3 billion. Totals exclude sales from auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants.
This holiday season, consumers will spend, on average, $997.73 on holiday-related purchases. This is in-line with last year but below the 2019 level of $1,047.83. The bulk of that spending ($648) will be on gifts.
For much of the past decade, gift cards have been the most requested gift. This year, they should retain their No. 1 status with 56% of Americans saying it is their preferred gift of choice, up from 54% in 2020. $28.1 billion is expected to be spent on gift cards this season. Each shopper will purchase, on average, 3.4 gift cards with an average value of $48.92 per card. Clothing and accessories comes in at No. 2 (47%), followed by books and other media (32%) and electronics (26%).
The retail industry is trying to maneuver through some sizable challenges this season. The U.S. is in the middle of the most severe labor shortage in history while disruptions to domestic and global supply chains continue. Combined, this has strained retailer inventories, resulting in limited availability of many goods. Consequently, the NRF projects that 49% of shoppers will have started their holiday shopping before Nov. 1. This is above 2020’s rate of 42% and the highest in the history of the NRF survey.
And then there’s inflation. In October, the Consumer Price Index reported annual inflation at 6.2%, a 31-year high. This imposes a bit of a caveat on the NRF’s projected record-setting gain of 8.5%-10.5%. Much of that increase in spending simply reflects a very high level of inflation on many popular Christmas gifts. Over the past 12 months, consumer prices on apparel have risen 4.3%. Likewise, prices on footwear (+5.2%), computers (+8.4%) and televisions (+10.4%) are all significantly higher than last holiday season. Removing the inflationary effects would likely bring this year’s projected spending gain closer to the five-year average of 4.4%.
The true success of this year’s holiday shopping season won’t be known until January, when the official sales data is formally compiled. But all things considered, consumers should still deliver a fairly strong showing for America’s retailers.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.