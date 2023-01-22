MARK-TO-MARKET: Retail sales plunge in November/December

The November-December holiday shopping season was filled with high expectations. The National Retail Federation (NRF) had forecast that holiday sales this year would increase by 6%-8% over 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion, a record high. The NRF estimates exclude sales from auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

But the latest retail sales data indicates this year’s holiday season may not have lived up to its lofty expectations. Released each month by the U.S. Census Bureau, the retail sales report consists of receipts from stores and merchants, incorporating all in-store, internet and catalog sales. On Wednesday, the December retail sales report showed that retailers collected $677.1 billion in sales last month, down 1.1% from November. This was the largest monthly decline of 2022. Moreover, November’s retail sales were revised to reflect a monthly decline of 1%. Monthly retail sales declined in three of the last four months of the year.

In December, 10 of 13 retail sectors reported a monthly decline in sales. The three sectors posting the largest monthly declines were Gasoline Stations (-4.6%), Furniture & Home Furnishing Stores (-2.5%) and Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers (-1.2%).

Retail sales in December were still 6% higher than they were in December 2021. However, retail sales data is not adjusted for inflation. According to the Consumer Price Index, inflation was reported at 6.5% in December. Adjusting for inflation — the annual increase in consumer prices — consumers actually purchased fewer goods and services, not more, than they did in December 2021.

Despite Wednesday’s gloomy report, this doesn’t mean that consumer spending has come to a grinding halt. Retail sales data is just one component within overall consumer spending. For example, retail sales consists mostly of the purchase of physical goods. Total consumer spending includes consumer expenditures on a much broader array of services, such as housing rents, utilities, medical care, insurance and education, among others. Consumer spending as a whole has fared slightly better. However, the December retail sales report does convey the growing strain that high inflation, rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook are having on the American consumer.

Wall Street has long cautioned that the 61-day November-December holiday shopping season is a marathon, not a race. That foresight was front-and-center in 2022. If you recall, there was an exciting buzz of optimism on the initial success of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This five-day shopping frenzy starts on Thanksgiving, includes Black Friday, and runs through Cyber Monday. In fact, according to Adobe Analytics, retailers posted a record-high $11.3 billion in online sales on Cyber Monday, a hefty 5.8% from the prior year.

Unfortunately, once the Thanksgiving shopping weekend ended, retail sales quickly fell off a cliff. So, what exactly happened?

Remember Wall Street’s tortoise vs. the hare narrative. The tepid pace of retail sales before and after the Thanksgiving shopping weekend conveys that consumers were willing to spend money, but only on heavily discounted goods and services. Without these large, flashy promotions — typically used to entice holiday shoppers — consumers were hesitant to open their pocketbooks. For retailers, that meant a lot of their sales were on heavily discounted goods and services. However, there’s not a lot of profit to be made when the bulk of your holiday sales come from these items.