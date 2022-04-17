MARK-TO-MARKET: Rising inflation triggers broader concerns

The arguments that inflation would somehow be “mild” and “short-term” have long been settled. In reality, inflation has been quite severe and is expected to be with us for quite some time.

In January 2021, inflation was reported at just 1.4%. At the time, this was below the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. The Fed has long held that a 2% inflation rate is the ideal balance between rising consumer prices and economic growth. But over the past 13 months, inflation has soared well above 2%.

On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released its latest monthly Consumer Price Index. The data reported that in March, inflation jumped to 8.5%, a new 40-year high dating back to December 1981. Wall Street’s forecast was 8.4%. In January and February, inflation was reported at 7.5% and 7.9%, respectively. The biggest contributors to March’s rise in inflation were gasoline, shelter and food.

Rising prices have taken a heavy toll on American consumers. According to a recent estimate by Bloomberg Economics, rising inflation will cost the average American household an extra $5,200 this year. Basic necessities have been hit especially hard. Over the past 12 months, the price for meats has risen 14.8%. Other staples such as eggs (+11.2%), fruit (+10.1%), clothes (+6.8%) and gasoline (+48.8%) have left households scrambling to adjust their budgets. According to a survey by CNBC and financial company Acorns, 76% of Americans are worried that inflation will force them to rethink their financial choices in the upcoming months.

Recently, Wall Street’s focus on inflation has gradually shifted toward concerns of recession. According to CNBC’s monthly Fed Survey of fund managers, strategists and economists, the probability the U.S. economy enters a recession in the next 12 months rose to 33% in March. This is up 10 points from February’s survey of 23%. Other economists currently see the odds of inflation above 40%.

At issue is the Fed’s response to inflation. To help keep surging consumer prices in check, the Fed will aggressively raise the benchmark fed funds rate, which serves as the basis for many forms of debt. In early December, the Fed was projecting just a single 0.25% rate hike in 2022. Weeks later, the Fed revised its 2022 forecast to include three 0.25% rate hikes. Then, in March, the Fed further ramped up its forecast to seven 0.25% rate hikes in 2022 plus three additional hikes in 2023.

And, as they say, therein lies the rub. When it comes to Federal Reserve policy decisions, Wall Street prefers a slow, measured and well-choreographed agenda of rate hikes. Instead, what the Fed has delivered is a brash, chaotic sequence of rate hikes that could place severe detriments on the American consumer and economy.

This sudden burst of interest rate hikes in such a condensed window of time could place tremendous strain on consumers, businesses and, ultimately, the U.S. economy. While implementing its rate hike agenda, the Fed must walk a tightrope of balancing economic growth and inflation. If the Fed raises rates too fast, it risks a sharp pullback in consumer and business spending, prematurely stunting economic growth.

For now, the odds of recession are still below 50%. There’s no need for panic or screams that the sky is falling. But there’s a reason Wall Street is starting to raise alarm bells over recession. The Fed has placed itself in a difficult bind. Rate hikes inherently carry risk. Cramming 10 of them within the next year-and-a-half is a completely different ballgame.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

