MARK-TO-MARKET: Road to lower inflation won’t be easy

In a speech on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell summed up the current state of America’s fight against inflation — “We have more work to do.”

As America’s central bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve is tasked with managing our nation’s monetary policy. As part of its mandate, it’s responsible for what’s called price stability. The goal is to ensure that inflation — the year-over-year increase in consumer prices — doesn’t rise too high, too fast and puts the general health of the American economy at risk.

If prices get out of control, it risks consumer spending coming to a grinding halt as goods and services simply become unaffordable. As consumer spending drives more than two-thirds of U.S. economic growth, a sudden collapse in spending could send the economy spiraling into a deep, painful recession.

Historically, the Fed has deemed an inflation rate of 2% to be the ideal balance between rising prices and economic growth. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor reported inflation at 7.1%. This was down from October’s level of 7.7% and the 9.1% peak in June.

To help rein in high inflation, the Fed has been aggressively raising the benchmark fed funds rate. As the Fed raises interest rates, it inherently makes it more expensive to borrow money — you’re now going to be charged a higher interest rate. The Fed hopes higher borrowing costs tap the brakes on consumer spending, and thus, on rising prices.

On Wednesday, the Fed added to its growing list of rate hikes by raising the fed funds rate another half percentage point. Since March, the Fed funds rate has been raised from near-0% to its current level of around 4.4% — its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also announced it expects to further raise the fed funds rate to around 5.1% by the end of next year.

The Fed states it is fully committed to bringing inflation back down to its 2% goal. But its brash pace of interest rate hikes has placed it in a troubling dilemma. To get inflation under control, it must raise rates to slow down consumer spending. However, the Fed readily admits its aggressive rate hikes may ultimately send the economy into recession — a growing fear shared by Wall Street.

The impact of rising interest rates is already being felt. We’re seeing slower economic growth and consumer spending. Housing activity has substantially declined, in large part from higher mortgage rates. Business investment in large-dollar expenditures of buildings, equipment and technology has decreased.

The decline in inflation from its June peak of 9.1% to its current rate of 7.1% is positive. But on Wednesday, the Fed argued, “It will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path.” This likely translates to more interest rate hikes in 2023.

The Fed has reaffirmed its No. 1 priority is to get inflation under control. This means the Fed is willing to keep aggressively raising interest rates even if it inflicts a high level of pain on the American economy. The Fed realizes that continued high inflation is simply not sustainable. It sees the punishing impact on consumers, especially on the low-income and retirees. So, in an almost desperate bid, it’s going to keep raising interest rates until it feels that inflation is finally under control.