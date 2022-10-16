MARK-TO-MARKET: Should we brace for yet another surge in inflation?

It was just a few months ago that many on Wall Street were hoping that maybe, just maybe, inflation had peaked. In June, inflation had soared to a 41-year high of 9.1%. But in July and August, inflation had inched its way down to 8.5% and 8.3%, respectively.

But an increasing amount of economic data suggests that inflation could remain historically high for years to come. On Thursday, the Department of Labor released its monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September. This latest CPI report, however, only added fuel to the fire that inflation is far from being tamed.

In September, consumer prices rose another 0.4%. Over the last 12 months, prices have risen by 8.2%. This was slightly lower than the 8.3% rate of inflation in August but above the 8.1% that Wall Street had forecast. “Core” inflation, which excludes the more seasonal and volatile food and energy prices, rose from 6.3% in August to 6.6% in September, a new 41-year high. In summary, inflation remains much hotter than expected.

The issue at hand is crude oil. After surging to $130 per barrel in June, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) began a three-month decline. WTI serves as one of the three main pricing barometers of the global petroleum industry, alongside North Sea Brent crude and Dubai crude. On Sep. 6, WTI had fallen to $76 per barrel. The decline in crude oil prices was a major contributor to America’s inflation rate falling from 9.1% in June to its current rate of 8.2%.

But over the past two weeks, global crude oil prices have risen. As of Thursday, a barrel of WTI now stands at $89, a 17% increase. Many on Wall Street expect WTI to further surge to near $100 per barrel by year-end.

The catalyst is an agreed-upon cut in crude oil production by OPEC and Russia. OPEC (the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries) is a 13-nation oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia. Together, OPEC and Russia account for roughly 40% of the world’s total crude oil production. On Oct. 5, OPEC and Russia announced they would reduce their combined production by a hefty 2 million barrels per day starting in November. This production cut, combined with reduced production by America and the disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is expected to place further strain on global crude oil supplies.

Rising crude oil prices impose a punishing toll on the American economy and consumers. Most crude oil (44%) is turned into the motor gasoline that powers our cars. Other derivatives include jet fuel and, to a greater extent, diesel fuel, which is used in many trucks, railroad locomotives and agricultural machinery. Then there’s heating oil, which is used to heat homes, businesses and factories and to provide electricity in power plants. From that barrel of crude oil comes a myriad of other products such as lubricants, waxes and kerosene, to name just a few. Other derivatives are used in the manufacture of chemicals, synthetic rubber and plastics.

Higher crude oil prices also create an extensive cycle of higher costs. Raw materials and component parts cost more to produce. It then costs more to ship and transport these unfinished goods to manufacturers. Likewise, manufacturers face higher production costs of their own. It costs more to transport the finished goods to warehouses, distribution centers and merchants. Ultimately, these higher costs get passed onto the consumer in the form of higher retail prices.

And therein lies the rub. A single barrel of crude oil is ultimately refined into the many distillate products that impact most every facet of our daily lives. And in the upcoming months, the rising cost of crude oil will be reflected in higher costs for many consumer goods and services.