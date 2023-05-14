According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), there are currently 33.2 million small businesses throughout the U.S. Their combined 61.7 million workers account for nearly 47% of all U.S. employees. In Illinois, the SBA reports there are 1.2 million small businesses, employing 2.5 million workers, or, 44.7% of Illinois’ total workforce. In Iowa, there are 273,623 small businesses that employ 644,100 workers, or, 46.6% of Iowa’s total workforce. Without question, the economic and labor footprint of small businesses across the U.S. is significant.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is a Nashville-based association that promotes the interests of American small businesses. On Tuesday, the NFIB released its monthly Small Business Optimism Index for April. The index measures the state of optimism by small business owners based on a composite of 10 components, including economic outlook, labor market, capital spending, inflation, sales and employee compensation. The index has a benchmark of 100. Any level above 100 conveys a sense of optimism over the next three to six months on the broader economic landscape. Below 100 conveys pessimism.

For April, the index was reported at 89, the lowest level since February 2013 (88.9). It was the twentieth consecutive month below 100. In March and February, the index was reported at 90.1 and 90.9, respectively. For perspective, the all-time high for the index is 108.8, set back in September 2018. The record low is 81, set in March 2009.

For small business owners, the biggest challenge they face is a very tight labor market. In fact, 24% of all survey respondents contend it’s the single most important problem in operating their business. According to the latest data from the Department of Labor, the national unemployment rate is at 3.4%. There’s currently 9.6 million unfilled job openings across the country. This is down from the record high of 12 million reported in March 2022 but still 37% higher than the roughly seven million in February 2020. 45% of owners surveyed stated they had difficulty filling job openings, most notably in the construction, transportation and manufacturing sectors. A majority of owners also cited rising labor costs.

The second most important problem cited by small business owners is inflation. The national rate of inflation currently stands at 4.9%, down from the peak of 8.9% reported in June. However, the last time inflation was below the 2% target rate was February 2021, more than two years ago. 48% of small business owners are still reporting higher than average retail prices.

Over the past nine months, the pace of economic growth has been steadily slowing. In the third quarter of 2022, economic growth was reported at an annualized rate of 3.2%. In the following fourth quarter, growth fell to 2.6%. But in the January-March first quarter of this year, economic growth plummeted to just 1.1%, well below the 2% rate that Wall Street was expecting.

The concern the U.S. economy will dip back into recession later this year has quickly moved beyond the realm of Wall Street analysts and number crunchers. By nearly a two-to-one margin, small business owners project the economy will worsen, rather than get better, over the next six months.

