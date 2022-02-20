MARK-TO-MARKET: The expansive nature of the crude oil industry

Crude oil is a global commodity, subject to the global forces of supply and demand. Here in the U.S., the benchmark grade of crude oil is West Texas Intermediate (WTI). WTI serves as one of the three main pricing barometers of the global petroleum industry, alongside North Sea Brent crude and Dubai crude.

Over the past 12 months, a barrel of WTI has soared 71% to more than $90. The last time the $90 per barrel mark was breached was back in October 2014. Moreover, a growing number of analysts are projecting the price will soon exceed $100.

The U.S. is the world’s largest consumer of crude oil, accounting for roughly 20% of total global consumption. Despite its massive population and industrial complex, China is a distant No. 2, accounting for just 12% of consumption.

A common misconception is that the crude oil industry exists in some type of singular bubble. That somehow, the realities and subtle nuances of this highly unique commodity are the exclusive realm of large, faceless oil companies. In reality, a barrel of crude oil is ultimately refined into the many distillate products that impact most every facet of our daily lives.

Most crude oil (44%) is turned into the motor gasoline that powers our cars. Other derivatives include jet fuel and, to a greater extent, diesel fuel, which is used in many trucks, railroad locomotives and agricultural machinery. Then there’s heating oil, which is used to heat homes, businesses and factories and to provide electricity in power plants. From that barrel of crude oil comes a myriad of other products such as lubricants, waxes and kerosene, to name just a few. Other derivatives are used in the manufacture of chemicals, synthetic rubber and plastics.

In December 2018, the U.S. overtook both Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest producer of crude oil. By February 2020, U.S. production had reached 13.1 million barrels per day, a record high. Today, production has fallen 12% to just 11.5 million barrels per day. To help keep the price of global crude oil in check, America is increasingly reliant on OPEC and Russia to increase their production.

As expected, the ongoing surge in the price of crude oil is taking its toll on the American economy and consumer. Over the past year, a gallon of regular gas has risen 40% to $3.44/gallon, an eight-year high. The price of natural gas, which is used to heat roughly 50% of American households, has risen 25%.

But rising crude oil prices also create an extensive cycle of higher costs. Raw materials and component parts cost more to produce. It costs more to ship and transport these unfinished goods to manufacturers. Likewise, manufacturers face higher production costs of their own. It costs more to transport the finished goods to warehouses, distribution centers and merchants. Ultimately, all these higher costs eventually get passed onto the consumer in the form of higher retail prices.

No, the crude oil industry does not exist in a singular bubble. Unless that bubble encompasses most every aspect of the U.S. economy.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

