MARK-TO-MARKET: The history behind the Santa Claus Rally

There’s no official rationale behind the historical stock market gains of the Santa Claus Rally. Perhaps it’s the general optimism that surrounds the holiday season. Others contend it’s a short-term conviction on the retail holiday shopping season, which is the 61 calendar days in November and December. The holiday shopping season is by far the biggest season for retailers. As consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of all U.S. economic growth, one could argue investors are hopeful the retail holiday shopping season could provide a spark to the economy and future gains in the stock market.

Whatever the reason, the Santa Claus Rally often provides a welcome respite from the usual chaos of the stock market. And as Clark Griswold can attest, a seven-day rally in the stock market sure beats a one-year membership in the jelly-of-the-month club.

And to you, the readers, I wish you all a very joyous and Merry Christmas.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

