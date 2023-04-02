March was a chaotic time for the U.S. banking system. On March 10, California-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. With $175 billion in customer deposits, it became the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. For you banking historians, the largest bank failure on record belongs to Washington Mutual Bank, which was shut down by federal regulators in September 2008.

Just two days later, on March 12, New York-based Signature Bank was closed, becoming the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Signature Bank held $88 billion in customer deposits.

Then, on March 15, Credit Suisse — Switzerland’s second-largest bank — received a cash infusion of $53 billion in emergency funding from the Swiss National Bank to help keep its doors open. The Swiss National Bank is Switzerland’s central bank, equivalent to our U.S. Federal Reserve. Four days later, Credit Suisse announced it had been bought out by rival Swiss bank UBS. Finally, on March 16, California-based First Republic Bank received $30 billion in emergency funding from a consortium of 11 U.S. banks.

Understandably, there were quick comparisons to the financial crisis of 2008-09 that brought down a number of high-profile financial institutions, including Washington Mutual Bank, Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns. But the current situation is perhaps quite different.

Today’s recent crisis was caused not by some structural flaw or deficiency within the banking or financial system, but rather by extremely poor and/or reckless decisions made by their management. The chaos began with Silicon Valley Bank. Its management made massive financial bets that interest rates would remain low. However, over the past 12 months, interest rates have skyrocketed. For Silicon Valley Bank, this surge in interest rates created catastrophic losses.

Once word leaked out of Silicon Valley Bank’s heavy losses, its customers rushed to pull their deposits from the bank. On March 9, an estimated $42 billion in customer deposits were withdrawn on concerns that uninsured deposits were at risk. The next day, another $100 billion in cash deposits left the bank. In those two days, 82% of all Silicon Valley Bank’s customer deposits were withdrawn.

The panic at Silicon Valley Bank ultimately triggered a rush by depositors across the country to withdrawal their money from other banks that also had a history of mismanagement or engaged in very high-risk activities. Signature Bank was heavily involved in the high-risk and volatile cryptocurrency industry. Both First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse had endured years of significant internal problems or regulatory issues. In the end, given the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, depositors were simply no longer willing to risk holding their money at these three banks.

The government’s response to the fallout — for better or for worse — has created much debate. Most banks offer FDIC insurance of $250,000 in total for each person. For example, if you hold a combined $400,000 in cash in your checking and savings accounts, FDIC insurance will cover only $250,000 if that bank fails. The rest is lost. But for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the government decided to reimburse 100% of all customer deposits, even for those above the $250,000 limit. This decision, however, has created what many consider to be a moral hazard.

In its defense, the government argues that by reimbursing 100% of all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, further chaos within the banking system was potentially prevented. However, critics argue it conveys a message that regardless of how reckless management decisions are — even if they directly contribute to the collapse of the bank — the government will quickly start cutting checks to cover the losses. In other words, does the government’s actions actually encourage management to take on even greater risks?

If management takes excessive or high-risk endeavors to drive higher revenues and profits, if that strategy works out, they’re rewarded with greater cash bonuses. But if that high-risk strategy fails, they now know the government will immediately swoop in to backstop the losses. Based on the government’s response to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the benchmark has been set.

Whether you agree with it or not, the government’s decision to reimburse 100% of all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank is done. But suddenly changing the rules of the game often brings unintended consequences. And as history has shown, those consequences often create much larger problems down the road.