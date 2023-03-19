Before the COVID pandemic, there wasn’t much debate on being able to work from home. In most cases, that simply wasn’t an option. Instead, each day you woke up, got dressed, filled your giant to-go coffee mug and headed out the door. The morning and evening rush hour traffic, the afternoon watercooler discussions and snagging the last piece of office birthday cake when your co-workers weren’t looking all became part of normal daily life. But the pandemic changed many facets of traditional workplace dynamics.

In 2019, according to the Pew Research Center, just 7% of Americans worked full-time from home. But then the pandemic hit. Government-imposed lockdowns, restrictions and quarantines became the norm, impacting most every section of the U.S. economy. Parents were forced to stay at home to look after a child during pandemic-related school closures. Many had to look after or care for family members who were sick. By July 2020, according to Stanford University, the percentage of Americans working full-time from home surged to 42%, a 500% increase.

Three years after the pandemic, both employers and employees are still trying to navigate the ever-changing landscape of today’s labor market. For employers, do they continue to allow some type of work-from-home option? For employees, do they even want to return to some facet of office work, even if just a few days a week?

In 2022, the percentage of employees working full-time from home was 26%. There’s now a growing push among many employers to have their workers return full-time to the office. But there’s been considerable pushback from employees. According to a survey by FlexJobs, 65% of employees prefer to work full-time from home while 32% prefer a hybrid model that splits their time between home and the office. That’s 97% of employees who say they want some form of work-from-home option.

But employees are standing firm in their resolve. In a study by financial consulting firm Clarify Capital, 68% of employees that work full-time from home say they would quit their job if forced to return to the office, 34% said they would return but only on a limited basis and 27% stated any return to the office would require a higher salary.

Not only have the typical norms of office life changed, but there’s an ongoing power shift between the traditional employer-employee relationship. A very tight labor market — where employers are in great demand for workers — has shifted leverage to the employees. Today’s employees are well aware of the ongoing labor shortage and are using this newfound leverage to their advantage.

With the national unemployment rate at 3.6%, employers are already struggling to find and retain qualified workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are currently 10.8 million unfilled job openings across the nation. This is a 54% increase from the 7 million reported in February 2020. For 20 consecutive months, the number of job openings has exceeded 10 million. Employees are also quitting their jobs at a much faster pace. On average, 20% more employees are quitting their job each month than before the pandemic.

Over the past three years, the dynamic for working from home has shifted from a COVID-related “need” to employee “preference.” But that preference has quickly become resolute. More and more, it is now considered by many employees to be the new benchmark of work life in today’s labor market.