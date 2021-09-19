MARK-TO-MARKET: Underperforming labor market running out of excuses

But these arguments are quickly starting to wear thin. For most of the year, vaccines have been readily available to those who want them. Schools have once again reopened, allowing home-bound parents to return to work. And on Sept. 6, many of the supplemental unemployment benefits formally expired.

To be clear, it’s not that the labor market is in bad shape or suffers from some deep, structural flaw. But the continued underperformance is raising cautionary flags on the perceived strength of the labor market’s recovery. For Wall Street, the goal is not to simply plod along from one month to the next. Instead, it’s to quickly return to a sub-4% unemployment rate.

Wall Street contends that our vaccine-fueled reopening of the American economy should inherently result in large, easy gains in job growth as people return to work. In other words, this should be a “free ride," with little to no effort. But despite these sizable tailwinds, the labor market continues to underperform.

Wall Street knows these large, easy gains need to be maximized while possible. At some point, the current free ride will end. And for the economy, any gains in the labor market will become much tougher to come by.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

