MARK-TO-MARKET: Underperforming labor market running out of excuses

In March and April of 2020, more than 22.3 million jobs were lost as government-mandated business closures and restrictions decimated entire swaths of the U.S. economy. The leisure and hospitality sector alone lost more than 8.2 million jobs — 48% of its pre-pandemic labor force. The national unemployment rate surged from a 50-year low of 3.5% in February 2020 to 14.8%, just two months later.
But over the past 16 months, the labor market has made substantial progress. The economy has since recovered 17 million of those lost jobs and the unemployment rate has declined to 5.2%. However, this still leaves a massive 5.3 million jobs yet to be recovered. Of the 11 sectors of the economy tracked by the U.S. Department of Labor, none has reached its pre-pandemic level of employment.
Despite the steady progress, there’s a growing concern the labor market’s recent gains have vastly underperformed versus Wall Street’s expectations. In August, the Department of Labor’s monthly Employment Report showed that just 235,000 new jobs were added last month, far below Wall Street’s forecast of a 740,000 gain. Over the past five months, the economy has added a combined 850,000 fewer jobs than expected. Moreover, in April and June, the nation’s unemployment rate actually increased.
The recent underperformance is not because of a lack of jobs. According to the Department of Labor’s latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, there are currently 10.93 million unfilled job openings across the nation — a record high. Many experts have pointed to a number of contributing factors. First, there are concerns over COVID-19. Also, because many schools were closed during the pandemic, a parent often had to stay at home to look after a child. Finally, because of very generous pandemic-related government benefits, many people simply chose to stay unemployed rather than return to their prior job.
But these arguments are quickly starting to wear thin. For most of the year, vaccines have been readily available to those who want them. Schools have once again reopened, allowing home-bound parents to return to work. And on Sept. 6, many of the supplemental unemployment benefits formally expired.
To be clear, it’s not that the labor market is in bad shape or suffers from some deep, structural flaw. But the continued underperformance is raising cautionary flags on the perceived strength of the labor market’s recovery. For Wall Street, the goal is not to simply plod along from one month to the next. Instead, it’s to quickly return to a sub-4% unemployment rate.
Wall Street contends that our vaccine-fueled reopening of the American economy should inherently result in large, easy gains in job growth as people return to work. In other words, this should be a “free ride," with little to no effort. But despite these sizable tailwinds, the labor market continues to underperform.
Wall Street knows these large, easy gains need to be maximized while possible. At some point, the current free ride will end. And for the economy, any gains in the labor market will become much tougher to come by.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.