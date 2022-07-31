MARK-TO-MARKET: US enters technical recession. But what’s next?

The longstanding benchmark for a recession has been two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. This is not to be confused with declining growth, which means the economy is still growing, albeit at a slowing pace. Negative economic growth means the economy has actually contracted.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that economic growth in the April-June second quarter contracted at an annualized rate of 0.9%. Wall Street was expecting a positive growth rate of 0.5%. This follows the 1.6% contraction in the first quarter, completing the technical definition of a recession.

The first half of this year has brought the post-pandemic recovery to a grinding halt. In the second half of 2020 and throughout all of 2021, the economy and labor market surged as government-imposed mandates and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up consumer and business spending drove the 2021 economic growth rate to a stellar 5.7%.

But inflation has taken a punishing toll on Americans. Over the past 16 months, the annual inflation rate has surged to 9.1%, a 40-year high. In June alone, consumer prices rose by 1.3%, the largest monthly increase in 32 years.

In its efforts to stem the tide of rising prices, in just four months, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark fed funds rate from near-0% to 2.5%. This has been the most aggressive pace of interest rate hikes in nearly half a century. In March 1980, the Fed raised the fed funds rate from 15% to 20% in just one month to quell an inflation rate of 14.8%. By raising interest rates, the Fed hopes to reduce consumer spending and thus tap the brakes on rising prices.

As we quickly approach the mid-term election, it’s understandable the Biden Administration doesn’t want to be tagged with the word “recession.” And here’s where we get into a discussion of “technical” recession vs. “official” recession. As I previously mentioned, the commonly used and accepted technical definition of recession is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth — which we just met. It’s a definition that’s been used for decades.

But any official designation of a recession comes from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a nonprofit research organization based in Cambridge, Mass. The NBER considers factors other than economic growth, including industrial production, the labor market and consumer spending. However, any decision on whether a recession is deemed to exist or not comes down to a judgement call. In other words, the NBER doesn’t input an array of economic data into a computer, press a button, and out pops a piece of paper that says either “recession” or “not a recession.”

Unfortunately, the current recession doesn’t alleviate the growing concerns over the future outlook for the economy. It’s not like a Band-Aid. You can’t quickly yank it off, endure some short-term pain and be done with it. In the same manner, the current economic landscape — whether you call it a recession or not — does not eliminate the troubling forecasts. In a joint survey by the Financial Times and the University of Chicago, 68% of macroeconomic experts project a recession to start in 2023. Simply put, today’s economic pain does not eliminate the additional economic pain expected in 2023. Even if you argue the economy is not “officially” in a recession, the recessionary storm clouds appear to be gathering on the near horizon.

For the American household, any debate on the technical vs. official aspects of a recession is a matter of semantics. According to a recent poll by research firm SSRS, 64% of Americans think the economy is already in a recession. Moreover, 82% would rate the state of the U.S. economy as either somewhat poor or very poor. In a study by Moody’s Analytics, high inflation is costing the average American household an extra $6,000 per year in higher costs.

Many Americans may not know the subtle nuances of how one might, or might not, define a recession. But that belies the greater issue. In their daily lives, regardless of how a recession is defined, they’re feeling the impact of one.