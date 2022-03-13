MARK-TO-MARKET: Will inflation reach 10%?

Will America’s inflation reach 10%?

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor released its latest report on the state of American inflation, which is the year-over-year increase in prices on consumer goods and services. The latest data confirmed what most already expected — inflation is high. Unfortunately, the consensus appears that inflation is also expected to get much, much worse in the upcoming months.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February reported that inflation now stands at 7.9%, a 40-year high dating back to January 1982. This is up from January’s measure of 7.5%. One year ago, the nation’s inflation rate was just 1.7%.

One of the greater concerns is the expansive nature of the current inflationary landscape. If you dive into the metrics behind the inflation data, very few, if any, aspects of consumer spending have been spared from rising prices. Moreover, some of the biggest price increases are in basic necessities, such as food, clothing, shelter and gasoline. This surge in basic necessities tends to hit the middle class, low-income and retirees on fixed income the hardest.

According to the U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee, January’s 7.5% inflation rate equates to the average American household spending an extra $385 per month, or $4,620 per year, on higher costs. With inflation rising to 7.9% in February, the economic burden on everyday Americans will only worsen.

The latest CPI data reinforces this rising cost in basic necessities. In February, gasoline, shelter and food were the biggest contributors to inflation. Food prices rose a full 1% in February and are up 8.6% over the past 12 months, the highest annual gain in 41 years. Shelter, which includes rent and equivalent costs for homeowners, rose 0.5% and has increased 4.7% over the past year.

For now, the economic sector garnishing the most attention is energy, According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas has increased a whopping 70% since last year. Natural gas is used to heat roughly half of all American homes. And then there’s the continuing surge in gasoline prices. As of Friday, the American Automobile Association reports that the national average for a gallon of regular gas now stands at $4.33 per gallon, a new record high. Over the past year, gas prices have risen 53%.

Unfortunately, for Americans, inflation is expected to rise even further in the upcoming months. February’s inflation rate of 7.9% doesn’t capture the ongoing surge in prices driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Currently, more than 300 companies have ceased operations in Russia. Compounding that is the inherent destabilization of much of eastern Europe and its critical supply chains of raw materials and component parts.

Many Wall Street analysts now expect inflation to quickly surge above 10%. Double-digit inflation is a daunting benchmark that hasn’t been reached since the late 1970s and early 1980s. For many American consumers, they weren’t even born yet.

Psychologically, a return to double-digit inflation has economists rightfully concerned. Do American consumers simply muscle their way through this financial adversity or does it abruptly drive spending, along with the economy, on a downward trajectory? But one thing is certain. The impact to American pocketbooks will take yet another hit.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

