MARK-TO-MARKET:

Released each month by the U.S. Census Bureau, the retail sales report consists of receipts from stores and merchants, incorporating all in-store, internet and catalogue sales. The latest data showed that monthly sales in April totaled $677.7 billion, 0.9% higher than March. Wall Street had forecast a gain of just 0.8%.

Of the 13 retail sectors, nine reported a gain in monthly sales in April. The largest increase (4%) was in Miscellaneous Store Retailers. This sector includes florists, office supply stores, gift and novelty stores, and pet-supplies stores, among others. The second-largest gain (2.1%) was among Nonstore Retailers, which includes online retailers such as Amazon.

Over the past 12 months, retail sales have risen a hefty 8.2%. But this annual gain in sales is somewhat misleading. Retail sales data are not adjusted for inflation. With the national inflation rate at 8.3%, this means that, on average, consumer prices are now 8.3% higher than they were 12 months ago. Thus, April’s annual sales increase is simply due to higher consumer prices. Adjusting for inflation, consumers are not buying more goods and services than they did one year ago, they’re actually buying less.

The latest batch of corporate earnings indicates that inflation is starting to take an increasing toll on retailers. On Tuesday, Walmart — America’s largest retailer — reported that its recent quarterly earnings had fallen by 23% over the past year. The next day, Target — America’s seventh-largest retailer — reported its earnings had likewise plummeted by 52%. Target’s stock ended the day down 25%, its biggest one-day decline since 1987. Both companies slashed their full-year 2022 earnings outlook, citing rising costs in wages, transportation and inventory storage.

Retailers are stating that consumers are becoming much more sensitive to rising prices. Walmart and Target often serve as a bellwether for discount shoppers — a place where low-income, the middle-class and budget-conscious shoppers can find good “value for money.” Even online retailing giant Amazon isn’t immune from the impact. Amazon recently posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2001 while providing a cautionary outlook on its future earnings growth.

Inflation has ticked down slightly from 8.5% to 8.3%, yet still remains at a 40-year high. Within the next few months, inflation is expected to gradually decline. However, inflation — and consumer prices — are expected to remain historically high for quite some time and well into 2023.

In its attempt to help rein in inflation, the Federal Reserve has aggressively begun to start raising interest rates. This will make it more expensive to buy goods and services on credit, such as credit cards, bank loans and home mortgages. Unfortunately, this potent combination of high inflation and rising interest rates will continue to place tremendous strain on both consumers and the retail industry.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

