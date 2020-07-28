Mediacom to move fiber-optic lines near I-74 Bridge

Mediacom Communications was scheduled to move a portion of its fiber-optic cables on the Iowa side of the Interstate 74 bridge.

Customers in Bettendorf, Clinton and several surrounding communities will experience service interruptions during a pre-dawn maintenance period that will conclude by 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, according to a news release.

Network construction crews planned to remove fiber-optic lines located in an aerial placement and attached to a utility pole near the west end of the bridge. The fiber will be transferred to an underground conduit for its new, permanent location.

Fiber-relocation work also occurred last year during bridge reconstruction. At that time, a broader customer area was affected by the fiber-network moves during phases of the bridge re-construction.