Mediacom to move fiber-optic lines near I-74 Bridge

Mediacom Communications was scheduled to move a portion of its fiber-optic cables on the Iowa side of the Interstate 74 bridge.
Customers in Bettendorf, Clinton and several surrounding communities will experience service interruptions during a pre-dawn maintenance period that will conclude by 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, according to a news release.
Network construction crews planned to remove fiber-optic lines located in an aerial placement and attached to a utility pole near the west end of the bridge. The fiber will be transferred to an underground conduit for its new, permanent location.
Fiber-relocation work also occurred last year during bridge reconstruction. At that time, a broader customer area was affected by the fiber-network moves during phases of the bridge re-construction.
Fewer customers will be affected now because Mediacom added additional fiber routes across the river and in other Quad-City locations to expand routing redundancy within its broadband network.
The relocation will interrupt internet and phone services for Mediacom customers in Bettendorf, LeClaire, and Princeton. Customers will retain access to television (video service.)
In Clinton, Maquoketa, DeWitt and Camanche, as well as Hooppole, Ill., video service will be interrupted, but internet and phone services will not be affected.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.