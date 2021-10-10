Meet the 2021 ATHENA Award honorees

The 2021 ATHENA Leadership Awards will take place on Oct. 13 at the Waterfront Convention Center in conjunction with the Women Lead Change (WLC) Quad Cities Conference.
The Awards recognize accomplished female leaders in the Quad-Cities region, according to Amy Eaton, director of marketing & strategic development for WLC.
"The awards are a great way to highlight women who are doing amazing things in the region both personally and professionally," Eaton said. "They are helping to bring up the next round of women leaders."
Two new categories were added to the awards this year: Women of Influence and Emerging Leaders Award Honorees to honor the influx of female leadership, according to Eaton.
Here are the 2021 ATHENA Awards honorees:
Elaine Kresse
Leadership Award Honoree
Kresse serves on the board of The American Association of University Women (AAUW) where she is working to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Her involvement on other local boards in the Quad-Cities handle issues related to gender, race, trauma, and equity. In the past, she has taught English in Davenport and North Scott schools, served as Americanism Chair for DAR, participated with Quad City Interfaith, and other organizations.
Haley DeGreve
Emerging Leader Award Honoree
DeGreve is a communication specialist at John Deere. She also advocates for suicide prevention and is the founder of a mental health nonprofit, The Grey Matters Collective. In addition to managing her nonprofit, DeGreve has been a keynote speaker at multiple mental health summits and is scheduled to give a TED talk on suicide prevention in 2022.
Alanna Rumler
Emerging Leader Award Honoree
Rumler's job as as certified financial planner at Northwestern Mutual combines her passion for entrepreneurial management and finance. She also serves on the board of Lead(h)er, a nonprofit that offers career and community engagement for women.
Monica Smith
Women of Influence Award Honoree
Smith is the inaugural vice president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Augustana College. She implemented diversity strategies that gave gained national recognition from INSIGHT Into Diversity and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. In addition to her work, Smith serves on four different boards in the Quad-Cities area.
Juliet Christenson
Women of Influence Award Honoree
Christenson is the director of produce strategy and development in Royal Neighbors of America's growth area department. Throughout her three-decade career at the organization, Christenson has earned eight designations from organizations like the Project Management Institute. She also serves as a volunteer board member and outcall advocate for Family Resources.
Katie Castillo-Wilson
Women of Influence Award Honoree
Castillo-Wilson is the founder and CEO of TapOnIt, a technology company that helps brands connect with consumers through text messaging. She has raised over $5 million since the launch of TapOnIt in 2014.
Katie Marchik
Women of Influence Award Honoree
Marchik is the senior vice president, CFO, and corporate compliance officer for UnityPoint Health-Trinity in the Quad-Cities. Prior to her 16-year career at UnityPoint, Marchik worked for seven years for RSM as an assurance manager working with healthcare and non-for-profit clients.
Jazmin Newton
Women of Influence Award Honoree
Newton, a licensed attorney in Illinois and Iowa, started Newton Law, PLC, in 2019. Her primary area of practice is family law, which includes divorce, custody, visitation, adoptions, and support issues. In addition to practicing law, Newton is the president of the League of Latin American Citizens Council #10 and involved in many diversity and regional organizations
Sarah Stevens
Women of Influence Award Honoree
Stevens is the founder of the Beautifull Project, a story collective that focuses on promoting body positivity in women. She aims to foster confidence and courage through her organization for women who believe aspects of themselves to be "too much." She also serves as the interim CEO at The Project of The Quad Cities.