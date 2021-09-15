 Skip to main content
Mercado supports minority entrepreneurs in Quad-Cities through two new programs
The annual Mercado on Fifth returns for the season Friday, at 5th Avenue and 12th Street, Moline, featuring performances by Crooked Cactus Band and DJ Pachanga. The outdoor market runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through September and offers Q-C food trucks and free live music and entertainment, while you can shop from small local businesses. It is a family-friendly space with many activities for kids, including face painting and bounce houses. For more information, visit mercadoonfifth.com.

Mercado on 5th is supporting minority entrepreneurs in the Quad-Cities through two new programs.

Mercado, a nonprofit that works with minority business owners to grow their businesses, is providing grant assistance to local minority businesses through the State of Illinois’ $250 million Back to Business (B2B) grant program. The nonprofit is also hosting a Small Business Workshop series in partnership with U.S. Bank.

Mercado is now designated as a Small Business Community Navigator by Illinois, which means the organization will provide support for small businesses, specifically underserved businesses, to reduce barriers in accessing relief funding, like B2B grants. The organization provides services across Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry counties.

Priority for B2B funding will be given to Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIAs) -- areas with economic losses that have had higher case counts of Covid-19. Rock Island and Silvis have been designated at DIAs.

“We help English and Spanish-speaking businesses who might not have the technical skills to apply for a grant, may have language barriers or do not understand the application process,” said Anamaria Rocha, director.

Mercado received $1.5 million in grant money from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide technical assistance to minority business owners. 

In addition to administering the B2B program, Community navigators can also help businesses apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Shuttered Venues Operators’ Grants, Restaurant Revitalization Grants, and traditional SBA loans.

Mercado’s other program, Small Business Workshops, will be offered through a partnership with the U.S. Bank Foundation, which provided the nonprofit with a $50,000 Market Impact Fund grant to expand the organization’s outreach.

The workshops span from September to December, with classes being offered in English and Spanish at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities campus. The workshops will be taught by a marketing professional, U.S. Bank professionals, a certified public accountant, and a grant specialist and will cover topics like branding, budgeting, and record keeping. Participants can enroll for individual courses or the complete session. All of the courses are free.

“We’re the boots on the ground and we have trustworthy messengers,” Rocha said.

