MercyOne, Clinton, returns to ‘no visitors’ policy

MercyOne in Clinton will return to restricting visitors at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and all MercyOne Clinton facilities while COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Clinton County and the eastern Iowa region,

The decision is necessary for the protection of patients, their families, the communities MercyOne serves and its workforce, a news release says.

Effective Thursday, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital except for extenuating circumstances. Some visitor exceptions will be made for children admitted to the hospital, maternity units and patients receiving end-of-life care.

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed. Visitors must be 18 or older and be immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives, and be healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory-related or fever.

All approved visitors will be screened at the entrance and will be required to wear masks.