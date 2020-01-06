Milan dispensary has had more than 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions

There have been 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions and counting in Milan.

That total was provided by Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, as of about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the fifth day of adult-use cannabis sales at the store. NTI was closed Sunday.

Recreational marijuana sales began at NTI at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, as Illinois residents 21 years old or older can legally purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower or five grams of cannabis concentrate and cannabis-infused products up to 500 milligrams of THC. Non-Illinois residents can possess half of those amounts.

Tickets have continued to be distributed to customers with wait times being about two hours each day. Parking is limited at NTI as half of the lot is dedicated to medical patients, who have their own dispensary and separate entrance and exit than the recreational side.

Supplies began limited, with no cannabis flower to smoke, as customers could choose between concentrated forms of THC, the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis that produces a sense of euphoria, or a high, in users; edibles, food products that have been infused with THC; and cartridges for vaping devices. As of about 1:30 p.m. Monday, edibles were still in stock at NTI.