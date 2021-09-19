Minor Leaguers held Fan Appreciation Day for higher pay at Modern Woodmen Park

Advocates for Minor Leaguers held a “Fan Appreciation Day” Saturday outside of Modern Woodmen Park to raise awareness of the low pay for minor league baseball players.
Major league teams, who dictate the pay for minor league players, are able to collude on minor league salaries. Most players make less than $15,000 per year, and many suffer from housing and food insecurity.
“As a result of public pressure, a number of teams changed their housing, extended spring training and meal policies midseason,” Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, said.
Before the 6:30 p.m. game, volunteers distributed educational literature and wristbands advocating for “#FairBall” for all minorleague players. The event was one of several at minor league stadiums across the country.
“This has been a season of progress for minor league players, thanks to the courage of players who have been willing to speak up about their experiences and pressure from fans who find the mistreatment of minor leaguers unacceptable,” Marino said.