 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minor Leaguers held Fan Appreciation Day for higher pay at Modern Woodmen Park
0 Comments
topical top story

Minor Leaguers held Fan Appreciation Day for higher pay at Modern Woodmen Park

  • 0
091821-qc-nws-minorleaguers-045

Brandon Bunge of Rock Island talks with Gregg Johnson of East Moline as he gives information about the low pay of minor league players on Saturday near Modern Woodmen Park. 

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Advocates for Minor Leaguers held a “Fan Appreciation Day” Saturday outside of Modern Woodmen Park to raise awareness of the low pay for minor league baseball players.

Major league teams, who dictate the pay for minor league players, are able to collude on minor league salaries. Most players make less than $15,000 per year, and many suffer from housing and food insecurity.

“As a result of public pressure, a number of teams changed their housing, extended spring training and meal policies midseason,” Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, said.

Before the 6:30 p.m. game, volunteers distributed educational literature and wristbands advocating for “#FairBall” for all minorleague players. The event was one of several at minor league stadiums across the country.

“This has been a season of progress for minor league players, thanks to the courage of players who have been willing to speak up about their experiences and pressure from fans who find the mistreatment of minor leaguers unacceptable,” Marino said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Global supply chain chaos

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News