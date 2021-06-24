Non-farm jobs increased, unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in Quad-Cities

Non-farm jobs increased and unemployment rates decreased in the Quad-Cities over-the-year in May, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Total non-farm jobs in the Quad-Cities increased from 164,400 in May 2020 to 178,000 in May 2021 with 13,600 additional jobs. Compared to last year, leisure-hospitality, educational-health, retail trade, government and construction services all reported an increase in jobs.
The unemployment rate in the Quad-Cities fell from 14% in May 2020 to 5% in May 2020 with an over-the-year change of minus-9. The last time the Quad-Cities unemployment rate fell this low was in May was 2019 at 3.5%.
Deputy Governor Dany Hayes said in a news release that the numbers “indicate Illinois is recovering from the hardest hit months of the pandemic a year ago.”
Cara Smith
