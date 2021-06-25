Orion Technical College building new Davenport educational facility with spa

Orion Technical College is building new educational facilities in the Quad-Cities at 3940 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The site was purchased by Orion in February 2021 for $1.2 million, according to Chris Wilkins, vice president and senior broker of Hawkeye Commercial Real Estate. The property was formerly owned by Gander Mountain, an outdoor gear supply company.

The new development will be subdivided to include classrooms, a spa and an 8,000-square-foot space that will be rented out to a third party in the Quad-Cities. The spa is a new addition to the college’s Quad-Cities campus that will train students in spa services.

Troy Harris, CEO of Orion Education Group, said it would have been a “significant investment” to renovate the college’s prior building on 53rd Street due to its age, so Orion chose to develop a new location.

“We thought it was good for us to establish a facility that would allow us to not only change the academic environment as it was, but also have potential opportunities to get back to the community,” Harris said.

Certain spaces in the Orion building will be open to the community once construction is completed, according to Harris.