 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orion Technical College building new Davenport educational facility with spa
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Orion Technical College building new Davenport educational facility with spa

  • 0
062321-qc-nws-orion-010

New construction being conducted by Orion Technical College. They are currently building a new facility at 3940 Elmore Avenue, that includes a spa and 8,000 ft space that they will rent out to a third party.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Orion Technical College is building new educational facilities in the Quad-Cities at 3940 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The site was purchased by Orion in February 2021 for $1.2 million, according to Chris Wilkins, vice president and senior broker of Hawkeye Commercial Real Estate. The property was formerly owned by Gander Mountain, an outdoor gear supply company.

The new development will be subdivided to include classrooms, a spa and an 8,000-square-foot space that will be rented out to a third party in the Quad-Cities. The spa is a new addition to the college’s Quad-Cities campus that will train students in spa services.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Troy Harris, CEO of Orion Education Group, said it would have been a “significant investment” to renovate the college’s prior building on 53rd Street due to its age, so Orion chose to develop a new location.

“We thought it was good for us to establish a facility that would allow us to not only change the academic environment as it was, but also have potential opportunities to get back to the community,” Harris said.

Certain spaces in the Orion building will be open to the community once construction is completed, according to Harris.

Harris said the building is planned to open on Aug. 1, pending any supply chain challenges.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News