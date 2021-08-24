Potential employers meet applicants face-to-face at career fair while recovering from pandemic

After years of working in manufacturing and restaurant jobs, Christina Joseph is looking for something different.
Joseph attended the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus Quad-Cities career fair Tuesday in search of a job that would involve clerical work for a customer service organization. After months of submitting applications online, she said being able to speak with employers face-to-face brings relief during an overwhelming process.
In-person interaction has allowed Joseph to connect more with potential employers regarding her skill level.
“They're being very understanding about the fact that even though I'm looking for something in clerical or receptionist or administrative, I'm a waitress, so I don't have a lot of experience,” Joseph said. “They're willing to come in and train me as long as everything else goes well.”
A steady stream of diverse job-seekers like Joseph flocked to the Quad-Cities’ largest career fair to meet over 35 potential employers at the Davenport RiverCenter. Employers from different job sectors lined the auditorium, handing out information on potential job opportunities.
After nearly 18 months of job freezes, virtual interviews, and more hurdles faced by the pandemic, getting to again meet potential new hires in person was a welcome change.
"When you're in person, you get to see the person, you get to see what they really are like and what they wear," said Peny Marverry, HR coordinator and recruiter for Hill & Valley Premium Bakery. "On the phone, you're just picturing somebody else, completely different."
Todd Mizener, marketing and communications director for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, who assisted in organizing the fair, said this year was different from prior years of because “everybody’s got jobs.”
Businesses across the U.S. are struggling to hire and retain employees amid the Great American Labor Shortage, because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in the labor market.
“We really need help,” said Ethan Salazar, service supervisor at Respite Connection. “We tried an online career fair, we've tried anything virtual, and this is the first one in person that we've had come up. And already we've had more people come to the table and show interest, and we have all of those virtual events.”
Most businesses were looking to fill a wide range of jobs that require different skill sets. Per Mar Security Services is looking to fill multiple roles across four sectors of the company: security officers, customer care monitors, sales representatives and technicians, according to John Mumma, representative for Per Mar.
"We're spread throughout the Midwest, so we're not just looking here in Davenport; we're looking all throughout the Midwest at all of our branches," Mumma said.
In order to attract potential employees, some companies at the fair were offering extra benefits like signing bonuses and more flexible work hours. HNI is offering new employees shift bonuses with a $2,000 first-shift bonus and a $3,000 second-shift bonus, according to Dave Underwood, recruiter.
“We have multiple openings, and every week we are finding people, but it is a struggle right now,” Underwood said. “We are doing everything we can, pulling every lever.”
Benjamin Virag, a recent high school graduate looking for his first job, said the career fair had been more constructive than his online job search.
"When you're online, you have way more to choose from so it can get like cluttered and confusing," Virag said. "Here we have like maybe 30 or 40 things, which really slimmed it down."