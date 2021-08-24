Potential employers meet applicants face-to-face at career fair while recovering from pandemic

"When you're in person, you get to see the person, you get to see what they really are like and what they wear," said Peny Marverry, HR coordinator and recruiter for Hill & Valley Premium Bakery. "On the phone, you're just picturing somebody else, completely different."

Todd Mizener, marketing and communications director for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, who assisted in organizing the fair, said this year was different from prior years of because “everybody’s got jobs.”

Businesses across the U.S. are struggling to hire and retain employees amid the Great American Labor Shortage, because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in the labor market.

“We really need help,” said Ethan Salazar, service supervisor at Respite Connection. “We tried an online career fair, we've tried anything virtual, and this is the first one in person that we've had come up. And already we've had more people come to the table and show interest, and we have all of those virtual events.”

Most businesses were looking to fill a wide range of jobs that require different skill sets. Per Mar Security Services is looking to fill multiple roles across four sectors of the company: security officers, customer care monitors, sales representatives and technicians, according to John Mumma, representative for Per Mar.