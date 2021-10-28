'QC, That's Where!': Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities announce new regional branding and ad campaign

In the near future, Herrell said Visit Quad Cities hopes to see a consensus come behind the branding and have businesses use it in their marketing and individuals share it where they can. In addition to the website, the organizations will put together television, print and digital advertising for the campaign.

The Chamber and Visit Quad Cities proposed three different branding styles before deciding on "QC, That's Where!," all with the goal of attracting new visitors, residents and investors. Each of the 18 cities and towns in the Quad-Cities bi-state region has its own specific logo.

+4 Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities ask citizen's opinion on branding The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities are asking residents to vote on their favorite branding style for their new joint marketing campaign.

Quad-Cities residents had the opportunity to vote on their preferred theme over the summer. "QC, That's Where!" outpaced the other proposed themes in the survey, Herrell said, though people gravitated towards different aspects of each choice.

"Home. Grown" focused on the homegrown aspects of the area while showing how it's grown. "QC. And Proud of It." shared the strengths of the area.

Herrell said "QC, That's Where!" works with every kind of statement, from statistics to historical moments to personal anecdotes. Anyone can use it to puff out their chest and express their pride in different parts of the Quad-Cities region.