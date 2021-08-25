 Skip to main content
Quad-Citians can earn certification in Quad-Cities attractions to promote tourism
Quad-Citians can earn certification in Quad-Cities attractions to promote tourism

  • Updated
Quad-Citians can now become certified experts in Quad-Cities attractions.

QC Pro is a new online program that provides participants information on Quad-Cities attractions, fun facts and tourism through three interactive videos.

Interactive questions based on information from the video will appear automatically at the end of a segment. Participants are instructed to click on the answer they think is correct. If they select a wrong answer, there is another chance to answer the question correctly.

After the completion of the videos participants will receive a QC Pro badge, certificate and tool kit. Residents can register for the program at QuadCitiesPro.com.

Visit Quad Cities designed the program as a catalyst to enrich the in-destination experience for tourists, according to Dave Herrell, president and CEO.

“When you talk about tourism, it is a team-wide effort,” Herrell said. “Becoming a thriving visitor destination starts with a proud resident mindset.”

Featured attractions were selected by Visit Quad Cities, but more businesses and attractions will be able to participate in video content with the organization in the future, according to Herrell.

The program helps meet the destination promotion goal of the Visit Quad Cities Tourism Master Plan. Local residents are most likely to interact with tourists, so creating a network of “QC brand champions” will involve the entire community in facilitating tourism.

New QC Pro levels, QC Advanced Pro and QC Elite Pro, will be released in the next few months. These new levels will involve scavenger hunts and challenge-based activities related to history, arts, food, and more.

QC Pro will lay the foundation to create official ambassador programs in the fall, according to Herrell.

“It is the first toe in the water as we round out and scale this in-destination experience,” Herrell said.

Tags

