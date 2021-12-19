Quad-Cities' 2020 tourism revenue decreased due to pandemic, but fared better than other regions

When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Dan Bush knew that he would have to adapt in his Quad-Cities restaurants and bars to abide by stricter protocols to limit the spread of the virus. What he didn’t expect was that over a year later, he would still be navigating through the pandemic.
Bush owns Analog Arcade Bar, Armored Gardens, and Devon’s Complaint Department in Davenport and Analog Arcade Bar II in Moline. At Armored Gardens, Bush said they added more dividers to their inside facilities to make people feel less close to strangers. In the Analog Arcade Bar, hand sanitizers are to next every arcade game and free masks are available to guests.
“We're in a business where you get people's routines, and if you fall out of their routines, they find other places to go,” Bush said.
Bush is just one of many business owners in the Quad-Cities that relies on tourism revenue to keep his restaurants and bars open. Armored Gardens and the Davenport Analog rely on a lot of traffic from the Blackhawk Hotel. With the pandemic-limited travel, Bush said that usual foot traffic was gone.
The pandemic created a halt in tourism across the world, with different states and countries putting in place individualized mandatory quarantine and vaccine protocols. The Quad-Cities suffered a 21.5% over-the-year decrease in the tourism revenue from 2019 to 2020, according to Dave Herrell, CEO and president of Visit Quad Cities.
“From an industry perspective, (this) was our great depression,” Herrell said. “Never have we seen a system shock like this in the history of humankind as relates to travel and tourism.”
Despite the drop in tourism revenues in the Quad-Cities, it was not as severe as other locations, according to Herrell, because of the diverse amenities across state lines. Specifically, smaller cities that rely on one conference center for most of their revenue struggled more than the Quad-Cities which have a diverse range of attractions.
“Markets that were heavily reliant on that one big box convention center facility that drives a lot of activity and impact, not having that one particular venue here that drives us, put us in a better position to weather the storm,” Herrell said.
Additionally, with the Quad-Cities along Interstate 80, it made a great stop for travelers on road trips, according to Herrell. The pandemic caused an uptick in road trips which some families viewed as a safer alternative than traveling by plane to another state or country with potentially stricter regulations.
“Knowing that that great American Road Trip was coming back on the leisure travel side of things put us in a much better posture to recover,” Herrell said.
Bush said the Moline Analog location had to abide by tighter pandemic restrictions than his Davenport locations because of the differences in state regulations. Customers naturally flocked to his locations that had less restrictions, according to Bush.
“When two states have two different rule sets and one is a lot more relaxed than the other, people are naturally going to be drawn to the place with fewer rules,” Bush said. “In Illinois, getting shut down and then we got shut down again in November through January; what it does is it interrupts your momentum.”
Although vaccines are widely available and tourism is picking back up throughout the country, Bush and Herrell agreed that preparing for the pandemic will be necessary for the foreseeable future.
“COVID is here to stay,” Herrell said. “I think we all need to recognize that it's not going anywhere, at least not for a while. And so we need to make sure that we've got the things in place to address it, whether it's with our venue assets or facilities, hospitality industry, hotels, restaurants, you name it, anything kind of connected to our visitor economy.”
In addition to the Quad-Cities' diverse portfolio of attractions and location among major modes of national transportation systems, Bush said that when tourism dies down, the community steps up to support local businesses.
“I've lived here my whole life and I've never seen a more vibrant small business community than we have right now,” Bush said. “Across the board from shopping, the restaurants, nightlife. It's never been stronger here. And I think people are really recognizing that.”