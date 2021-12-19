Quad-Cities' 2020 tourism revenue decreased due to pandemic, but fared better than other regions

“When two states have two different rule sets and one is a lot more relaxed than the other, people are naturally going to be drawn to the place with fewer rules,” Bush said. “In Illinois, getting shut down and then we got shut down again in November through January; what it does is it interrupts your momentum.”

Although vaccines are widely available and tourism is picking back up throughout the country, Bush and Herrell agreed that preparing for the pandemic will be necessary for the foreseeable future.

“COVID is here to stay,” Herrell said. “I think we all need to recognize that it's not going anywhere, at least not for a while. And so we need to make sure that we've got the things in place to address it, whether it's with our venue assets or facilities, hospitality industry, hotels, restaurants, you name it, anything kind of connected to our visitor economy.”

In addition to the Quad-Cities' diverse portfolio of attractions and location among major modes of national transportation systems, Bush said that when tourism dies down, the community steps up to support local businesses.