Quad Cities Chamber announces regional advocacy priorities for 2022

The Quad Cities Chamber announced their 2022 regional advocacy priorities aimed to support and grow the local economy in a Dec. 14 news release.
The priorities focus on four different areas: talent attraction and development, placemaking, fostering a business-friendly environment, and economic recovery from COVID-19.
“The Quad Cities Chamber is asking state, local and federal elected officials to pursue public policies in 2022 that will position the Quad-Cities region for accelerated prosperity and growth,” said Paul Rumler, CEO of the Chamber. “Among many priorities, we’re advocating for solutions to help increase workforce availability and to help our region attract and retain much needed talent.”
Talent attraction and development
In order to attract a larger skilled population, policies that support training programs, education, and affordable healthcare must be prioritized, according to the release.
Specifically, the Chamber will:
- Strengthen alternative career pathways and advocate for sufficient funding for primary and secondary educational institutions
- Support the creation of new job-matching policies and justice reforms that grow the workforce
- Identify disparities in public benefits programs that slow job and career development
Placemaking
The Chamber will also advocate for policy focusing on placemaking, which is the creation of public spaces to strengthen the connections between people and communities, in order to attract new businesses and retain existing employers, according to the release.
Specifically, the Chamber will:
- Advocate for Illinois and Iowa to recognize placemaking as a workforce attraction and retention policy priority
- Highlight the Mississippi River as a regional experience for residents and visitors
- Advocate for placemaking as a workforce attraction within Iowa and Illinois
- Utilize existing state initiatives to elevate placemaking projects in the Quad-Cities
Fostering a business-friendly environment
In order to attract businesses that are seeking to relocate or expand, the Chamber will advocate for policies that promote economic growth, sound fiscal reforms and tax policies.
Specifically, the Chamber will:
- Support pre-existing government programs like the Historic Tax Credits
- Develop plans for infrastructure that enhance multi-modal transportation
- Advocate for federal policies that advance the Rock Island Arsenal’s mission
- Expand the Quad-Cities’ access to broadband
COVID-19 recovery
The Chamber will continue to prioritize economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. “As businesses continue their efforts to mitigate the spread, governments must address the unintended consequences that mitigation has on the business community and provide flexible relief and clear guidance on employers’ responsibilities as the pandemic subsides,” the release read.
Specifically, the Chamber will:
- “Ensure the burden of vaccine mandates and COVID-19 testing is not forced upon businesses, and offer the financial support needed to ensure a company’s operating ability is not harmed in its efforts to comply”
- Utilize federal and state funds and programs to alleviate financial burdens on local businesses
- Provide liability protections for employers who abide by CDC guidelines from claims that COVID-19 was contracted at the place of employment.
- Extend the Minimum Wage Credit in Illinois for an additional three years