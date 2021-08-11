Quad Cities Chamber facilitated growth throughout pandemic

John May, CEO of Deere & Company, said John Deere is committed to investing in the Quad-Cities.
“If our communities are strong, then John Deere is strong,” said May during his keynote speech at the Quad Cities Chamber Annual Meeting Wednesday at Rhythm City Casino Resort.
Over the past two years, Deere made $8 million worth of donations to organizations in the Quad-Cities, including River Bend Food Bank and YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.
In order to “leap forward” into the future, May said Deere is implementing its new three-part smart industrial strategy. Deere will be organizing and modifying its production systems, creating more sustainable products through life cycle solutions, and bringing the best technology to customers through a technology “stack” of Deere’s resources.
May said new improvements at Deere will help them to donate and make the Quad-Cities “a better place to live, work and learn.”
The Chamber expressed the same mission while working with local businesses during this past year.
“Some of our biggest wins as a region are those that are sitting out here in front of us today,” said Paul Rumler, CEO and president of the Chamber, during a Q&A portion of the annual meeting. “It was more than just resiliency, it was really about the fact that you all had a winning mindset.”
Throughout the pandemic, the Chamber staff focused on supporting businesses that struggled to survive shutdowns and protocols. But when looking at the past year, Rumler said he is impressed by the achievements of his team.
“You all make the world go around in our business; we can’t do it without you,” Rumler said. “That is why we were able to survive last year.”
Here are some of the most notable accomplishments from the Chamber since July 2020:
- Started 88 new projects, including 62 business attractions and 26 business expansions.
- Coordinated six major development wins, including the new Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Davenport, which is projected to bring 1,000 jobs to the Quad-Cities.
- Created 610 company connections.
- Organized the Quad Cities Community Partnership to facilitate connections between the Quad-Cities downtowns.
- Assisted the Downtown Bettendorf Organization in the completion of the I-74 Bridge and the opening of 11 new businesses.
- Designed a new Davenport Downtown Master plan and an initial flood survey in conjunction with the city of Davenport.
- Launched a Hospitality Ambassadors program in Davenport to support businesses downtown.
- Signed a contract with the city of Rock Island to provide downtown place management services and hire a director.
- Conducted a Regional Talent Study in the Quad-Cities to identify priorities to make the Quad-Cities a “talent machine” with United Way Quad Cities.
- Hosted the QCA Hiring Fair in partnership with IowaWORKS.
The Chamber also handed out three awards during the meeting to community members who substantially contributed to the Quad-Cities community over the past year.
- Ryan Saddler, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion of St. Ambrose University, was awarded the Volunteer of the Year award.
- The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition won the Business of the Year honors. The Coalition, made up of county governments, health care professionals, emergency operations, and other organizations, was recognized for its commitment to serving the Quad-Cities throughout the pandemic.
- Cathy Edwards, outgoing chair of the Chamber, received the Past Chair award in honor of her years of service.
Looking to the future, the Chamber is taking a three-pronged approach to drive growth in the Quad-Cities region. Aligned with its Q2030 vision, the Chamber is looking to increase the region’s GDP to $35 billion ($27.7 billion in 2019), expand the population to 500,000 (470,973 in 2019) and engage with 25% of area businesses (10% in 2021).
A.J. Loss, incoming chair of the Chamber, said he is excited for the year ahead.
“The region has a great future both in the short-term and the long-term,” Loss said. “Now that the interest rates are low, and the cash positions of companies are strong, and initiatives that have not been completed yet are coming to fruition now.”