Quad Cities Chamber facilitated growth throughout pandemic

John May, CEO of Deere & Company, said John Deere is committed to investing in the Quad-Cities.

“If our communities are strong, then John Deere is strong,” said May during his keynote speech at the Quad Cities Chamber Annual Meeting Wednesday at Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Over the past two years, Deere made $8 million worth of donations to organizations in the Quad-Cities, including River Bend Food Bank and YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.

In order to “leap forward” into the future, May said Deere is implementing its new three-part smart industrial strategy. Deere will be organizing and modifying its production systems, creating more sustainable products through life cycle solutions, and bringing the best technology to customers through a technology “stack” of Deere’s resources.

May said new improvements at Deere will help them to donate and make the Quad-Cities “a better place to live, work and learn.”

The Chamber expressed the same mission while working with local businesses during this past year.