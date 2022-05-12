Quad Cities Chamber interim CEO: 'We are at war' in competition for workers

The Quad-Cities region is in fierce competition with cities across the country to attract a shrinking national labor force, interim Quad Cities Chamber CEO Mike Oberhaus told business leaders on Thursday.

The chamber hosted a business forum where attendees were asked for ideas on how to attract and retain people to live and work in the Quad-Cites, as area businesses struggle to fill open positions.

"We are at war," Oberhaus said. "We're not the only community in the United States or world facing the same labor shortages. We have to find strategies that will be compelling enough to get people to want to be here and look at strategies that will help us to attract, retain and make this a place where people want to work, live and play as compared to any other region in the country they can go to.

"We have to win this war."

U.S. population trends point to a shrinking workforce. Baby boomers are retiring at a dramatic rate and birth rates are declining well below replacement. And since 2017, fewer immigrants have come to the United States and the workforce participation rate has lowered.

And the Quad-Cities is no exception.

The region is facing more people moving out of the region than moving into it. According to the latest census estimates, from 2020 to 2021, Rock Island County lost 1,358 people. Scott County saw a loss of 358 people. Between 2005 and 2009, the labor force of the Quad-Cities often topped 200,000 people. Last year, compounded by the aftershocks of the pandemic, it was 186,000.

The Q2030 regional plan set a goal to grow the region's population to 500,000 by 2030.

In March of 2022, according to Oberhaus, who cited Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, Iowa had 102,000 job openings and 55,000 unemployed people. Illinois had 426,000 job openings, and 300,000 unemployed people.

"I know that was very negative, but those are the real facts. And crises sometimes give you opportunities … for success," Oberhaus said. "We have a lot of brainpower. We have a lot of good thinkers. This is a great region. You have all chosen to be here. And we want to be able to tell our story and help others see how great a region this is."

Ideas shared at the forum included recruitment tours or paid trips for potential employees to become familiar with the area. Others included suggestions of adding free Wi-Fi in public spaces, using inclusive language on hiring posts and more proactively reaching out to potential applicants. Attendees, as well, suggested employers pay costs for immigrants to become permanent residents, boost public transportation in the Quad-Cities for young people that may be less dependent on vehicles, and start a Quad-Cities Tik Tok.

IowaWorks Title 1 Director Kendra Schaapveld said IowaWorks held a "reverse job fair" with the Quad Cities Steamwheelers, the local arena football team, where employers pitched themselves to the football players who'd come to the Quad-Cities from across the country and wanted to stay in the area after they stopped playing football.

"We had 18 players show up and ended up having 15 businesses there," Schaapveld said. "We just showed them, like, look at the community rally around these athletes from all over the country to have you and your family stay here."

Lillie Huhndorf is the Midwest regional sales director for Lee Enterprises' Amplified Digital Service, which partners with the Quad Cities Chamber to market the region.

Amplified Digital targets ads to young professionals and families within a 250-mile radius of the Quad Cities who "have a high likelihood of relocating." That includes billboards, social media, email, blogs and other content.

Huhndorf told business leaders that the Quad-Cities draws people from large metro areas, like Chicago and the Des Moines area, and can market to a demographic of people usually younger, who are more willing to move. To start, Huhndorf said, local businesses and community members can help by sharing activities you do on social media both professionally and outside of work, talking positively about the community, listing employment opportunities on the chamber's job board, and collaborating with other businesses.

Augustana College President Steve Bahls, who moderated the discussion, said the college plans to enroll 150 international students this fall and offered that those international students are more likely to stay here if they get a job and their employer is willing to go through the process gaining a more permanent residency status.

About 44% of Iowa's growth over the past decade was from people born outside the U.S., according to the 2020 census.

"I will say that it is a war and we've won before we won through the Great Recession," Bahls said. "We won through COVID and we're going to win thanks to you through this, this particular crisis."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.