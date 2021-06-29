 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities ask citizen's opinion on branding
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities ask citizen's opinion on branding

  • Updated
  • 0

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities are asking residents to vote on their favorite branding style for a new joint-marketing campaign.

The mission of the new campaign is to attract new residents, investors and visitors, according to Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit QC. 

Potential branding options for Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities' new marketing campaign

The three proposed branding options for Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce's and Visit Quad Cities' new marketing campaign. From left: "Home. Grown.," "QC, That's Where!," "QC. And Proud of It."

"We can hopefully break through clutter and connect with audiences we're trying to attract and hopefully produce the outcomes that we're trying to achieve, which is more attention on the Quad-Cities," Herrell said.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The public survey is available until July 9 on the Chamber's website and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QCCampaign, where participants can choose between three themes.

The first proposed theme "Home. Grown." focuses on the "rooted, down-to-earth and homegrown" characteristics of the Quad-Cities while also promoting how much "our home has grown." 

Home. Grown. branding option

The proposed designs for the Home. Grown. branding theme. This is one of three options for the Quad Cities Chamber's and Visit Quad Cities' new marketing campaign. 

The "QC, That's Where!" theme "proudly and definitively" answers the the sometimes "thorny" question of the where the cities are located between the two states. This campaign would also offer surprising and intriguing facts about the towns.

QC, That's Where! branding option

The proposed designs for the QC, That's Where! branding theme. This is one of three options for the Quad Cities Chamber's and Visit Quad Cities' new marketing campaign. 

The final theme "QC. And Proud of It." puts citizen's "pride up front" by sharing the strengths of the region.  

QC, And Proud of It branding option

The proposed design for QC. And Proud of It. branding theme. This is one of three options for the Quad Cities Chamber's and Visit Quad Cities' new marketing campaign. 

Although there is not a specific date when the branding campaign will be revealed or implemented, Herrell said the Chamber and Visit QC will analyze the data soon after the survey gathering ends. 

0:10 Watch now: Five Guys opens in Davenport

"This is just one more iteration in the process, and that is to engage with several different audiences with input," Herrell said. "These audiences, stakeholders, you name it, can say, 'Hey, I like this, I like that, this is what's connecting with me.'" 

+29 Photos: Quad City Arts’ Chalk Art Fest
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News