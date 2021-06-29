Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities ask citizen's opinion on branding

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities are asking residents to vote on their favorite branding style for a new joint-marketing campaign.

The mission of the new campaign is to attract new residents, investors and visitors, according to Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit QC.

"We can hopefully break through clutter and connect with audiences we're trying to attract and hopefully produce the outcomes that we're trying to achieve, which is more attention on the Quad-Cities," Herrell said.

The public survey is available until July 9 on the Chamber's website and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QCCampaign, where participants can choose between three themes.

The first proposed theme "Home. Grown." focuses on the "rooted, down-to-earth and homegrown" characteristics of the Quad-Cities while also promoting how much "our home has grown."