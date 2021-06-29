Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities ask citizen's opinion on branding

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Visit Quad Cities are asking residents to vote on their favorite branding style for a new joint-marketing campaign.
The mission of the new campaign is to attract new residents, investors and visitors, according to Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit QC.
"We can hopefully break through clutter and connect with audiences we're trying to attract and hopefully produce the outcomes that we're trying to achieve, which is more attention on the Quad-Cities," Herrell said.
The public survey is available until July 9 on the Chamber's website and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QCCampaign, where participants can choose between three themes.
The first proposed theme "Home. Grown." focuses on the "rooted, down-to-earth and homegrown" characteristics of the Quad-Cities while also promoting how much "our home has grown."
The "QC, That's Where!" theme "proudly and definitively" answers the the sometimes "thorny" question of the where the cities are located between the two states. This campaign would also offer surprising and intriguing facts about the towns.
The final theme "QC. And Proud of It." puts citizen's "pride up front" by sharing the strengths of the region.
Although there is not a specific date when the branding campaign will be revealed or implemented, Herrell said the Chamber and Visit QC will analyze the data soon after the survey gathering ends.
"This is just one more iteration in the process, and that is to engage with several different audiences with input," Herrell said. "These audiences, stakeholders, you name it, can say, 'Hey, I like this, I like that, this is what's connecting with me.'"