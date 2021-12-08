Quad-Cities Housing Council received $350,000 grant from Quad-Cities Community Foundation

The Quad-Cities Housing Council received a $350,000 grant from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to advance affordable housing in the community.
The Transformation Grant from the Community Foundation, an organization that builds endowments for the community, is the largest grant in its 57-year history, according to Melanie Jones, spokesperson for the Community Foundation. The grant is entirely donor-funded through the Community Foundation’s impact fund and will be distributed over three years to the Housing Council, which advocates for affordable housing in the Quad-Cities.
Kelly Thompson, the Community Foundation’s vice president of grantmaking, said the Housing Council was chosen based on the extensive research it produced on the need for affordable housing in the Quad-Cities and potential remedies in the “Silos to Solutions” plan.
“They said, well, there's this crisis and we are going to develop a vision and a plan for working our way out of this,” Thompson said. “They've got a really long and successful track record of collaboration.”
The Housing Council identified six concrete strategies for creating increased affordable housing in the Quad-Cities including preserving and building units, protecting tenants’ rights, providing services that support housing stability, local fundraising and growing community partnerships.
The Housing Council’s extensive work and collaboration in the community all came from the group’s only staff member, Director Leslie Kilgannon. The initial expenditure of the grant will be spent on hiring additional employees to the organization and creating a grant management system, according to Kilgannon.
Kilgannon said she wants to have an equal presence of employees in both Iowa and Illinois to support affordable housing initiatives.
“As much as I’d love to, I can’t be in two places at once to do that advocacy,” Kilgannon said. “If we don’t increase our staff we are limited in what we can do with this opportunity.”
For the second and third installments of the grant, Kilgannon wants to focus on developing more affordable housing locations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the affordable housing crisis in the Quad-Cities, which caused increased recognition of the challenges by local leaders and government officials, according to Kilgannon. Now, the community is looking for opportunities to reach toward a solution.
“As we see our society coming to an acknowledgment that before the pandemic things weren’t working for everybody, we need to forge a new path,” Kilgannon said. “At the Council, we have the vision, we have capable entities with proven track records, and now we have this major investment.”
Overall, the goal of the grant is to make the Quad-Cities a more equitable community for everyone, according to Thompson.
“Their investment shows how important and foundational affordable housing is to a vibrant Quad-Cities,” Kilgannon said.
