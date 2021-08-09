Quad Cities International Airport to have easier access to federal funding

The newest amendment to the Illinois Aeronautics Act will streamline the Quad Cities International Airport’s access to federal funding, according to an Aug. 9 release.

Amendment SB-1232 — which Ill. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Monday — clarifies the Illinois Department of Transportation’s role in regulating aviation throughout the state. Specifically, it amends the Channeling Act, a subsection of the Aeronautics Act, which will not only give FAA airports easier access to federal money, but also more clearly define allowable use of state money to construct facilities and the state’s role associated with federal investment in commercial service airports.

Despite airports struggling to make operational improvements due to the unclear language in the Channeling Act for years, the COVID-19 pandemic made the issues more visible.

Illinois airports had difficulty accessing CARES Act funding during the pandemic due to the Channeling Act. While other airports outside of the state received the CARES funding in days, Illinois airports waited six months before they had access to their funds.

“The way the Act was written created an unnecessary level of bureaucracy at the state level that is remedied with this amendment, which more closely follows federal guidance and best practices,” said Benjamin Leischner, executive director of Quad Cities International Airport, in the release.

