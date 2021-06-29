Quad-Cities margarita contest to fund educational scholarships

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and VIVA Quad Cities want citizens to find the best margarita in town.
Throughout the month of August, the Quad Cities Best Margarita contest will encourage patrons to order margaritas from restaurants registered with the contest. Customers will have the option to cast their vote in a canister inside each participating restaurant, according to Yvonne Savala, a board member for VIVA and the Chamber.
The contest is raising money for the League of United Latin American Citizens, which provides educational scholarships to eligible Quad-City area students, according to Melinda Alatorre, chair of the Chamber.
“I hope that it will encourage the community to support some of our local businesses, as well as bring enough revenue and to be able to fundraise for the scholarships that we're trying to support,” Alatorre said.
Citizens can also make a direct donation to VIVA without participating in the contest.
Applications are currently open for restaurants to sign up and participate in the contest. Registration closes at the end of July and voting begins in August. All votes must be in by Aug. 31 and a restaurant’s vote tally is due to the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce by Sept. 1.
Businesses do not have to be a member of the Chamber to participate, but must submit a $100 application fee.
A list of participating restaurants will be uploaded to the Chamber’s website and social media accounts.
The winner of the contest will make their margarita in the online fundraising video associated with the competition, Mariachis & Margaritas, which will be released to the public on Sept. 9. In October, the winner will be featured on the WHBF-TV news program Living Local.
Savala said the competition is attempting to make up for some of the Chamber’s other events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Little by little, people are going out a bit more,” Savala said. “It is an additional effort to promote and market out businesses again and try to get the public back out.”