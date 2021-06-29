Quad-Cities margarita contest to fund educational scholarships

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and VIVA Quad Cities want citizens to find the best margarita in town.

Throughout the month of August, the Quad Cities Best Margarita contest will encourage patrons to order margaritas from restaurants registered with the contest. Customers will have the option to cast their vote in a canister inside each participating restaurant, according to Yvonne Savala, a board member for VIVA and the Chamber.

The contest is raising money for the League of United Latin American Citizens, which provides educational scholarships to eligible Quad-City area students, according to Melinda Alatorre, chair of the Chamber.

“I hope that it will encourage the community to support some of our local businesses, as well as bring enough revenue and to be able to fundraise for the scholarships that we're trying to support,” Alatorre said.

Citizens can also make a direct donation to VIVA without participating in the contest.