Quad-Cities nursing homes are struggling to find staff

Bettendorf Health Care Center likes to have five certified nursing assistants per shift, according to Tanisha Douglas, a CNA at the center. Right now, they are running on one CNA per shift.

“It's just really difficult,” Douglas said. “Our departments are very good about helping people, but it just kind of puts a strain on you because then while you are helping another department you're not able to get your own work done. There's been a lot of late nights for me because I am trying to do four or five jobs at a time.”

Douglas said the staffing shortages started with the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and had yet to improve. Although the center still is able to provide quality care for residents, it has had to pause taking on new clients temporarily.

Nationally, nursing homes struggled to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid high infection rates among residents and staffing shortages. Families are removing their loved ones from nursing home care, and facilities are desperate to increase their own staff.

Lori Ristau, spokesperson for Iowa Health Care Association, said nursing home employment in Iowa had dropped by about 1.5%, or 300 jobs. Despite the decrease in jobs being more mild than other sectors, the jobs aren’t returning.