Quad-Cities nursing homes are struggling to find staff

Bettendorf Health Care Center likes to have five certified nursing assistants per shift, according to Tanisha Douglas, a CNA at the center. Right now, they are running on one CNA per shift.
“It's just really difficult,” Douglas said. “Our departments are very good about helping people, but it just kind of puts a strain on you because then while you are helping another department you're not able to get your own work done. There's been a lot of late nights for me because I am trying to do four or five jobs at a time.”
Douglas said the staffing shortages started with the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and had yet to improve. Although the center still is able to provide quality care for residents, it has had to pause taking on new clients temporarily.
Nationally, nursing homes struggled to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid high infection rates among residents and staffing shortages. Families are removing their loved ones from nursing home care, and facilities are desperate to increase their own staff.
Lori Ristau, spokesperson for Iowa Health Care Association, said nursing home employment in Iowa had dropped by about 1.5%, or 300 jobs. Despite the decrease in jobs being more mild than other sectors, the jobs aren’t returning.
“We're seeing that those jobs are just not coming back as fast,” Ristau said. “We're just not recovering at the same pace as other sectors.”
Douglas said a multitude of factors instigated by the pandemic slashed staff at nursing homes. Some workers don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which prevents them from returning to work. More nurses are turning to agency work rather than being an employee at one facility because of more flexible hours and higher wages, according to Douglas.
Some workers are concerned with catching the virus at work and bringing it home to their families.
“Everyone has family at home,” Douglas said. “Some people have children, some people have young children. So they're fearful.”
The rigid COVID-19 quarantine and isolation requirements for personnel in nursing homes also impacts the sector more than others, according to Ristau. When outbreaks happen in care facilities, more nurses and CNAs are needed to provide adequate care for residents. But when those outbreaks happen, often some nurses and CNAs catch COVID-19 from the community, Ristau said, further limiting the amount of staff at the residents’ greatest time of need.
In order to address the staffing shortages, the American Health Care Association, the parent association of Iowa Health Care Association, is working to develop federal and state policies like the Care for Seniors Act that offers child care credits and tax credits to support nursing-home workers. At the state level, Ristau said the Iowa Health Care Association was focusing on grant funding opportunities and educational incentives.
“They're talking through ideas to ensure adequate funding at the state level and then providing pathways for additional training and educational support for health care workers,” Ristau said. “Looking at things like expanding access to training programs, maybe there's some loan forgiveness things we can do at the state level.”
Some nurses and CNAs demand higher wages for putting themselves at greater risk while working during the pandemic. Douglas said that, in combination with a fear of contracting COVID-19, had contributed to the staffing shortages at Bettendorf Health Care Center.
“Every day I come into work I am fearful, but at the same time, these residents are in their home and they're as fearful as we are, and if they can sense our fears and it doesn't really make them feel comfortable or protected,” Douglas said. “So I try to stay level-headed and calm.”
Despite staffing challenges, nursing homes in Iowa are faring well, according to data collected by the Iowa Health Care Association.
“The quality of care is really still very good in nursing homes,” Ristau said. “The most recent data shows that less than 1% of residents right now are testing positive for COVID-19. So they're receiving really good care in those facilities.”
Douglas said despite being unable to control some aspects exacerbating the nursing home staffing shortage, appreciation for workers could go a long way.
“We should definitely respect them,” Douglas said. “Especially to the people that are still here in the nursing facilities, or in the hospitals, and that are working short-staffed and they're still willing to come to work every single day.”