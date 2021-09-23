 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad-Cities unemployment rate down to 5.1%
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Quad-Cities unemployment rate down to 5.1%

  • 0
IDES logo

The unemployment rate for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Metropolitan Statistical Area has fallen to 5.1% for the month of August, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). 

The unemployment rate is down 2.4 percentage points from last August. Specifically, Rock Island County is down 3.5 percentage points at 5.6% unemployment. Moline and Rock Island are also down from last year, with unemployment rates of 5.5% and 6.2%, respectively. 

The Quad-Cities had 177,400 jobs for August, which is more than last year with 172,000 jobs. The total over-the-year change is 5,400 jobs which ranks the Quad-Cities as the second-highest growing metropolitan area. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Total nonfarm employment increased by 5,400 compared to this time last year. Financial and information sectors experienced job declines compared to last year, losing 200 jobs collectively. Government, manufacturing, construction, education-health services, and leisure-hospitality sectors gained the most jobs, adding 4,800 positions collectively. 

“As reopening and recovery efforts continue to impact metro areas across the state, IDES is committed to continuing to assist both claimants and jobseekers who are still looking to reenter the workforce,” said Andy Manar, deputy governor of Illinois.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker speaks about Illinois electric vehicle expansion

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News