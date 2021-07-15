Quad City car dealers struggle to maintain supply of new vehicles

Tom Pospisil, owner of Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, has sold cars to customers from seven states in the past month.
“Of course I had Iowa and Illinois, but then I also had a couple of vehicles in Missouri," Pospisil said. "I had a couple of vehicles in Wisconsin, one to Pennsylvania, one to Ohio, one to Montana.”
A shortage of microchips triggered by the pandemic has slowed new-car production, forcing prospective buyers to scour lots across the country for the latest models. With production down and demand rising, Quad-Cities dealers are struggling to keep vehicles on their lots.
And the shortage may mean buyers pay higher prices, even for used cars.
“It'll probably be at least a year before things kind of go back to a little more normal,” Pospisil said. “But, you know, everybody thought that with COVID too.”
Production delays were set in motion at the beginning of the pandemic, when automakers assumed consumer demand for cars would fall and canceled orders for microchips, said Michael Crum, a professor of supply-chain management at Iowa State University. At the same time, demand for electronics like computers and cellphones rose as people were cooped up inside. That's stalled production at car plants across the country.
Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Ind., produced about 85,000 fewer vehicles during the pandemic than in years before, said spokesman Craig Koven. Production was suspended for a plant-record eight weeks, and some employees were furloughed.
“The shortage," Koven said, "along with other supply-chain issues, including congestion at ports and rail yards leading to delayed shipments of parts, have made it difficult to meet demand.”
The result is evident at car lots across the Quad-Cities, where many dealers were struggling to get new inventory even before the chip shortage struck.
“We usually stocked around 35 to 40 vehicles, and then during COVID, it got down to about half of that,” said Steve Till of Tills Chevy-Buick in Bellevue. “We were probably running about 20. Since this chip shortage came now we've been between two and four is about all we've been having to keep on the lot.”
Till said that's led to consumers paying new-car prices for used vehicles.
Used cars have been in demand for car rental companies as well, who usually purchase new cars, said Tom Timmerman at Rotman Motor Company in Maquoketa. His dealership typically has about 25 new cars on the lot. This week, it was two.
“I was online last Friday trying to buy some cars from hosting GM Financial for this wonderful late model like off-lease or things of that nature,” Timmerman said. “You're bidding against Budget rent-a-car, Hertz rent-a-car, because they're so short on cars they are buying used cars because they can't get new ones.”
In the meantime, some car manufacturers are opting to boost production on simpler models that don't require special microchips.
“We have certain features that our vehicles are requiring chips, but those are not necessarily essential features of our product,” Crum said. “So we'll just pull those features off of what will be available on a new car that we're selling, because it's not one that customers rank real high on their list of preferred attributes of the product.”