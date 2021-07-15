Quad City car dealers struggle to maintain supply of new vehicles

“The shortage," Koven said, "along with other supply-chain issues, including congestion at ports and rail yards leading to delayed shipments of parts, have made it difficult to meet demand.”

The result is evident at car lots across the Quad-Cities, where many dealers were struggling to get new inventory even before the chip shortage struck.

“We usually stocked around 35 to 40 vehicles, and then during COVID, it got down to about half of that,” said Steve Till of Tills Chevy-Buick in Bellevue. “We were probably running about 20. Since this chip shortage came now we've been between two and four is about all we've been having to keep on the lot.”

Till said that's led to consumers paying new-car prices for used vehicles.

Used cars have been in demand for car rental companies as well, who usually purchase new cars, said Tom Timmerman at Rotman Motor Company in Maquoketa. His dealership typically has about 25 new cars on the lot. This week, it was two.