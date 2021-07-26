Quad-City jobs increase by over 2,000 from May to June

Non-farm jobs increased by 2,700 in the Quad-Cities from May 2021 to June 2021, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

Employment numbers also increased over-the-year by 9,300, from 170,400 in June 2020 to 179,700 in June 2021.

From May 2021 to June 2021, leisure-hospitality jobs grew by 7.4% adding 1,200 jobs. Manufacturing, constructing-mining, transportation-warehousing-utilities, professional business services and educational health services saw an increase of at least 300 jobs over the month.

Information jobs decreased by 7.7% from May 2021 to June 2021, losing 100 jobs. Retail trade also lost 100 jobs, but only experienced a 0.5% decrease.

Unemployment rates over the year decreased from 11.3% in June 2020 to 5.7% in June 2021. Over the month, unemployment rates rose slightly by .6%.

Senior Advisor Andy Manar said in a news release that IDES is working to “to provide reemployment services to those individuals who lost work and are looking to rejoin the workforce.”

