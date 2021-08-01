Real estate transactions for Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Screeton, Earl S. and Rowley, Lynn E., to JS & KG, 731 Gilbert Street, Kewanee; $44,000.

King, Michael G. and Tamara L., to Drish, Colton D., Lot 2 in Block 12 of Green River Heights, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter of Sect. 15, Township 17 N, Range 1 E of the 4th Principal Meridian lying north of the center of Green River, now situated in the city of Green Rock, $152,000.

King, Michael E. and Tamara L., to Drish, Colton D., Lot 1 in Block 12 of Green River Heights, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter of Sect. 15, Township 17 N, Range 1 E of the 4th Principal Meridian lying north of the center of Green River, now situated in the city of Green Rock; $52,000.

Brown, Richard E. and Linda L., to Sizemore, Anthony Michael, 212 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $72,500.