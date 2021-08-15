Real estate transactions for Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Nimrick, Jack Allen, to Slusser, Julia S., the south 75 feet of Lot 10 in Block 5 of Tenney's First Addition to the City of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry; $21,500.

Root, Marian L., to Bambauer, Kiah N., 618 E. 3rd Street, Colona; $54,000.

Weber, Brian, to Cozad, Shaun R. and Masengard, Lisa G., 16 Shady Beach, Geneseo; $90,000.

Thompson, Nathan E. and Amanda, to Mayse, Jaclyn, 304 Exchange Street, Colona; $50,000.

Millsaps, Tazuko, to City of Kewanee, 539 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $4,000.

Ehret, Carol L., to Zehr, Kyle D. and Sheila J., 120 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $150,500.