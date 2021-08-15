Real estate transactions for Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Nimrick, Jack Allen, to Slusser, Julia S., the south 75 feet of Lot 10 in Block 5 of Tenney's First Addition to the City of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry; $21,500.
Root, Marian L., to Bambauer, Kiah N., 618 E. 3rd Street, Colona; $54,000.
Weber, Brian, to Cozad, Shaun R. and Masengard, Lisa G., 16 Shady Beach, Geneseo; $90,000.
Thompson, Nathan E. and Amanda, to Mayse, Jaclyn, 304 Exchange Street, Colona; $50,000.
Millsaps, Tazuko, to City of Kewanee, 539 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $4,000.
Ehret, Carol L., to Zehr, Kyle D. and Sheila J., 120 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $150,500.
Wolters, Kathryn Ann, to ES2 Real Estate Holdings, the north half of the northwest quarter of Sect. 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian containing 74.5 acres more or less; $2,610,500.
Mueller, Rebecca S., to Knott, Zechariah and Samantha, 412 N. Cottage, Kewanee; $75,000.
Peterson, Gregory T. and Kayla M,. to Delhotal, Ashley M., 223 E. South Street, Geneseo; $126,000.
Ringier, Linda L,. to Ellis Renovations, 19 Western Oaks Drive, Colona; $80,000.
Hott, Benjamin C. and Kristen A., to Stinson, Brandy and Benjamin, 623 Virginia Street, Geneseo; $320,000.
Gibbons, Jerry A. and Floto, Carrie L., to Cantrell, Joseph G. and Danyelle M., 717 5th Street, Andover; $170,000.
McSparin, Chad and Kelly, to Sleaford, Katie E., 838 S. Illinois Street, Geneseo; $216,000.
Moore, Melanie K. and Jeffrey L., to VanKlaveren, Taylor, 10 & 11 Mary Lane, Geneseo; $250,500.
Friend, Charles K. and Pammy Sue, to Thompson, Nathan E. and Amanda Lynne, 209 Exchange Street, Colona; $125,000.
Siamantouras, Peggy and Gus, to Murphy, Diana, 615 N. Washington, Kewanee; $16,000.
Siamantouras, Peggy and Gus Siamantouras Estate, to Gutschlag, Nathan B.A., 830 Prairie Avenue, Kewanee; $23,500.
Rusk, James M., to Durga Development, 4169 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $195,000.
Johnston, Marjorie Joan and Richard L., and DeMay, Tracy, to Letterle, Sunny M., 213 S. West Street, Cambridge; $86,000.
DeFauw, Shelly A. and Joseph A., to Dynes, Riley M. and Sarah L., 19750 N. 1800 Avenue, Atkinson; $675,000.
DeFauw, Shelly A. and Joseph A., to Dynes, Martin J. and Michelle A., 19750 N. 1800 Avenue, Atkinson; $375,000.
Goat Enterprises, to Sutton, Jesse Lee and Chyenne C., 322 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $160,000.
Goembel, Donald H. and Kathleen A., to Jackson, Christopher T., 1409 14th Street, Orion; $193,000.
Anderson, Kevin L., to Welch, Christopher A. and Denise M., 221 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $155,000.
The Other Side LLC, to Three H Holding LLC, 118 W. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $400,000.
DeMay, Phyllis M./ Anderson, Phyllis M., to Anderson, Robert Timothy and Lori Sue, 501 W. Pritchard Street, Annawan; $155,000.
Hines, Larry R., to Schmieder, Michael A. and Brendi K., 606 N. Russell Avenue, Geneseo; $94,000.
Stogsdill, Christine Lynn, to Kluever, Devin and Meyers, Taylor, 219 S. West Street, Cambridge; $94,500.
Shank, Norma J., to Lipscomb, Elijah J. and Greer, Donna R., 600 Williams Street, Kewanee; $22,500.
Curie, Edward R. and Valori A., to Easton, Camille, 523 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $160,000.
DeJonge, Dylan R. and Alexis, to Anderson, Charles J. and Morizono, April, 50 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $180,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Gary, Larry and Cherena, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 909 12th Ave., Rock Island; $32,500.
Roberts, Mary Lee, estate, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 554 20th Ave., Moline; $62,316.
Overton, Marilyn, Ocala, Fla., to Hollenbach, Dylan, East Moline; 1121 48th Ave., Unit 11, East Moline; $90,000.
Snipes, Diane, East Moline, to Cockerill, Caleb, Moline; 1034 42nd St., Moline; $160,000.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Rade, Nicholas T., Moline; 1442 9th St., Moline; $60,000.
Douglas, Jillene Y., Darnestown, Md., to Conley, Judy, Silvis; 806 14th St., Silvis; $240,000.
Erickson, Mitchell J., and Schillinger, Erin R., Bettendorf, to Roberts, Boyd, and Trujillo, Sarah, Rock Island; 3321 24th St., Rock Island; $154,420.
Beck, Donald K., estate, Moline, to Veltman, Christopher R., Moline; 1711 15th St., Moline; $140,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to 109 W. 24th Ave., Coal Valley; 109 W. 24th Ave., Coal Valley; $80,000.
Wainwright Living Trust, Port Byron, to Hecker, James E. and Debbra I., trust, Port Byron; 1010 228th St. N., Port Byron; $32,000.
Bowker, Marilyn J. estate, Rock Island, to Wright, David W. and Susan A., Hampton; 14 Cherry Hill Ct., Hampton; $167,000.
Johnson, Marjorie, Bettendorf, to Augsburger, Randy and Kenna, Moline; 3626 38th Ave. #16, Rock Island; $49,000.
RRS Investments, Moline, to CKPB, Moline; 4314 7th St., Moline; $150,000.
Spychala, Antoinette M., Jackson, Tenn., to Zawadi, Kashindi, and Sadi, Apolina, Rock Island; 1614 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Stone, Isaac S., Houston, Texas, to Sandoval, Nicholas A., Silvis; 1102 26th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $170,000.
Zachert, David L. and Diane L., Preemption, to Blaser, Bradley C. and Penny F., Taylor Ridge; 186th St., farm, Taylor Ridge; $127,218.
DeClerck, Tyler J. and Brittany, Taylor Ridge, to Roger, Gabriel, and Mitchell, Sayde, Reynolds; 905 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $115,000.
Havron Family Revocable Trust, Elburn, Ill., to Meier, Josh, East Moline; 431 26th Ave., East Moline; $174,900.
Senne Property Investments, Davenport, to Vanderkooi, Michael and Nanette, Firestone, Colo.; 2717 11th Ave. B, Moline; $285,000.
Beck, Donald K., estate, Moline, to Wilson, Lori A. and Timothy T., Moline; 1719 12th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Morgan, Betty C., estate, Zephyrhills, Fla., to Parker, Ryan T., Silvis; 147 14th St., Silvis; $94,500.
Jacks, Danny A., Rock Island, to Heath, Steven W., Rock Island; 2804 40th Ave., Rock Island; $119,000.
McClure, Myrtis L., estate, Rapids City, to Vermast, David, Rapids City; 909 16th St., Rapids City; $137,000.
Wear, William R., and Haller-Wear, Beth, Coal Valley, to Anderson, Jake, and Puig, Moses and Pamela, Rock Island; 2965 15th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.
McDaniel, Jill M., Coal Valley, to Beard, Matthew A. and Elizabeth R., Rock Island; 3314 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $152,000.
Aguilar-Cruz, Jesus, Moline, to Welch Ave. Investment Group, Houston, Texas; 1804 15th Ave., Moline; $122,000.
Welvaert, Alisha, Plainfield, Ill., to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 1529 39th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Greim, Gerald E., estate, Williamsville, Ill., to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 1245 35ht St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Le, Nga T., Davenport, to Le, Hoang V., Davenport; 2925 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $180,000.
Dave Prochaska Construction, and McDevitt, Raymond J., Bettendorf, to Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf; vacant lot, new construction, Rapids City; $21,000.
Bhosale, Sharad and Kaur, Simran Jeer, Burnaby, British Columbia, to Hodge, Robert L., Moline; 5311 38th Ave., Moline; $145,000.
Garza, Roy A., and Garza, Melissa A., Moline, to Neff, Jeffrey Alan, East Moline; 226 15th Ave., East Moline; $36,000.
Wiborg, Clifford E., Rock Island, to Wiborg, John H.E., Moline; 2400 32 St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Blentlinger, Michael, Versailles, Ky., to Johnson, Curt, Moline; 1115 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $249,500.
Pettit, Eleanor J., Wisconsin Dells, Wis., to Martel, Brandon, Cordova; 26908 150th Ave. N., Cordova; $175,000.
Neumiller Farms, Savanna, Ill., to Wilkens, Patricia, Cordova; 266th St. N., Cordova; $4,000.
Thrapp, Gary L. and Annette, Davenport, to Varela, Nadezhda Y Villalba, East Moline; 137 15th Ave., East Moline; $41,500.
Guerrero, Alejandro Diaz, Bettendorf, to Buy QC Homes, Eldridge; 1808 32nd St., Rock Island; $77,000.
Hines, Renee A., Port Charlotte, Fla, to Booth, Sherin D., Silvis; 124 14th St., Silvis; $115,900.
Engels, Irma C., estate, Andalusia, to Selby, Mathew K., and Nguyen, Huyen N., Silvis; 313 5th St., Ct., Silvis; $129,500.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Silvis, to McGehee, James Alex, Silvis; Lot 2 St. Mark's Second Addition, Silvis; $90,000.
Box, Heather R., Davenport, to Westerman, Caleb and Destiny, Silvis; 1106 Hospital Rd., Silvis; $89,800.
McDermott, Peter, Moline, to Barber, Robert, Moline; 4601 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $92,000.
Mortenson, Laura, Rock Island, to Tidwell, Randall and Dawn, Moline; 911 52nd St., Moline; $105,000.
Zamora Family Living Trust, Pinelias Park, Fla., to Snyder, Kim R., Moline; 5110 11th Ave., Moline; $154,501.
Historic Prop, Bettendorf, to PDC Investment, Prairie du Chien, Wis.; 415, 417 & 421 13th St., Moline, apartment building; $350,000.
Viviani, Jack N., Rock Island, to Jett & Dorste Inv. Properties, Coal Valley; 1440 40th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Allcock, Donny and Lydia, Altha, Fla., to Lopez, Luis, Moline; 4211 34th Ave., Moline; $237,500.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Copperline Properties, Eldridge; 4216 14th Ave., Rock Island; $28,500.
Banker, Chris and Brooke, Moline, to McCaulley, Grant, Bettendorf; 18 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $99,900.
Dale, Bret and Katherine E., Moline, to Seutter III, Ewald E. and Jana M., Moline; 2400 11th St., Moline; $194,500.
The Findlay Family Trust, Moline, to The Grand House, Bettendorf; 411 28th Ave., Moline; $71,000.
Sanders, Jami A., Sherrard, to Sanders, Levi, Rock Island; 3138 9th 1/2 St., Rock Island; $72,000.
Chapman, Thomas W., Moline, to Hamm, Roger, Silvis; 1808 12th St,. Silvis; $166,000.
Almonte, Mariano, and Jessica, Peoria, to Soto Guzman, Nayeli K., Rock Island; 1 Berkshire Dr., Rock Island; $119,000.
Hennigar, Collin, Fort Madison, Iowa, to Kerr, Thomas, Rock Island; 2901 45th St., Rock Island; $147,000.
Doran, Clinton P. and Linda, Cape Coral, Fla., to Carlson, Marie, Moline; 3219 14th St., Moline; $207,000.
Fegter, Don L. and Gail L., Moline, to Fegter, Derek and Molly, East Moline; 914 38th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.
Nixon, Joy L., Long Grove, to Nixon, Andrew K. and Leigh Ann, Rock Island; 1516 - 1518 4th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Wilfong, Sara C., Moline, to Busen, Sonnet Elizabeth, and Greene, Andrew Braden, Moline; 1418 25th St., Moline; $166,500.
Silvis, Katherine Crompton, Sherrard, to Cobo, Hazmavely, Moline; 5310 16th Ave., Moline; $224,900.
DeClerck, Tracy, Taylor Ridge, to Knox, Nathan, Taylor Ridge; 10511 96th St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $160,000.