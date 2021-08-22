Real estate transactions for Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Davis, Luke I. and Deanna, to Steines, Timothy L. and Elizabeth A., 935 Quail Court, Geneseo; $400,000.
Cantrell, Joseph G. and Danyelle M., to Scott, Misty L., 207 S. East Street, Cambridge; $87,000.
Oleson, Mitchell A. and Cherise, to Borodychuk, Brian S., 622 S. 2nd Street, Colona; $114,000.
Hughes, James M., to Phillipson, Adam, 324 6th Street, Colona; $115,000.
VerHeecke, Robert L., to Zang Properties, the west 94' of Lot 8 of Sultzer's subdivision of Lot 1 of Block 17 of Blish's Addition to the City of Kewanee; $35,000.
Zang Properties, to Rivera, Jose Antonio, 102 N. Vine Street, Kewanee; $34,000.
Neuleib, Ruth A. and Neuleib, Leland E. Estate and Neuleib, Kevin, to BJS Rentals, 1312 Rockwell Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Murphy, Zachary S. and Elizabeth J./ Bral, Elizabeth J., to Wyman, Gregory A., 921 N. Burr Street, Kewanee; $59,000.
Curcuru, Serafino Anthony and Katie M., to Elmer, Joshua S. and Kari M., 431 E. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $186,000.
Cottrell, Rodrick, to Osborne, Eric and Trisha, 3 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $65,000.
Fleming, Daniel R. and Brandi, to Huff, Drew, 15987 N. 2400 Avenue, Geneseo; $265,000.
Chemin, Brian and Jill, to Muller, Derek J. and Samantha G., 411 Meadow Brook Lane, Colona; $294,500.
Flores, Gustavo and Cereceda, Martha, to Brown, James Bradley, 391 Oakwood Circle Drive, Coal Valley; $385,000.
Park, Gary J. and Constance J., to Pratt, Abigail Marie and Jonathan David, 1009 Cherry Drive, Geneseo; $190,000.
Peed, Royal C. and Laura M., to Palmer, Ty Arley John and Rebecca Lynn, 1650 W. 11th Street, Kewanee; $255,000.
Henrichs, Wayne W. and Judy L., to Harris, Jessica A., 1145 Mark Street, Colona; $200,000.
ROCK ISLAND WARRANTY DEEDS
Wear, William R., and Haller-Wear, Beth, Coal Valley, to Anderson, Jake, and Puig, Moses and Pamela, Rock Island; 2965 15th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.
McDaniel, Jill M., Coal Valley, to Beard, Matthew A. and Elizabeth R., Rock Island; 3314 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $152,000.
Aguilar-Cruz, Jesus, Moline, to Welch Ave. Investment Group, Houston, Texas; 1804 15th Ave., Moline; $122,000.
Welvaert, Alisha, Plainfield, Ill., to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 1529 39th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Greim, Gerald E., estate, Williamsville, Ill., to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 1245 35ht St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Le, Nga T., Davenport, to Le, Hoang V., Davenport; 2925 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $180,000.
Dave Prochaska Construction, and McDevitt, Raymond J., Bettendorf, to Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf; vacant lot, new construction, Rapids City; $21,000.
Bhosale, Sharad and Kaur, Simran Jeer, Burnaby, British Columbia, to Hodge, Robert L., Moline; 5311 38th Ave., Moline; $145,000.
Garza, Roy A., and Garza, Melissa A., Moline, to Neff, Jeffrey Alan, East Moline; 226 15th Ave., East Moline; $36,000.
Wiborg, Clifford E., Rock Island, to Wiborg, John H.E., Moline; 2400 32 St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Blentlinger, Michael, Versailles, Ky., to Johnson, Curt, Moline; 1115 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $249,500.
Pettit, Eleanor J., Wisconsin Dells, Wis., to Martel, Brandon, Cordova; 26908 150th Ave. N., Cordova; $175,000.
Neumiller Farms, Savanna, Ill., to Wilkens, Patricia, Cordova; 266th St. N., Cordova; $4,000.
Thrapp, Gary L. and Annette, Davenport, to Varela, Nadezhda Y Villalba, East Moline; 137 15th Ave., East Moline; $41,500.
Guerrero, Alejandro Diaz, Bettendorf, to Buy QC Homes, Eldridge; 1808 32nd St., Rock Island; $77,000.
Hines, Renee A., Port Charlotte, Fla, to Booth, Sherin D., Silvis; 124 14th St., Silvis; $115,900.
Engels, Irma C., estate, Andalusia, to Selby, Mathew K., and Nguyen, Huyen N., Silvis; 313 5th St., Ct., Silvis; $129,500.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Silvis, to McGehee, James Alex, Silvis; Lot 2 St. Mark's Second Addition, Silvis; $90,000.
Box, Heather R., Davenport, to Westerman, Caleb and Destiny, Silvis; 1106 Hospital Rd., Silvis; $89,800.
McDermott, Peter, Moline, to Barber, Robert, Moline; 4601 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $92,000.
Mortenson, Laura, Rock Island, to Tidwell, Randall and Dawn, Moline; 911 52nd St., Moline; $105,000.
Zamora Family Living Trust, Pinelias Park, Fla., to Snyder, Kim R., Moline; 5110 11th Ave., Moline; $154,501.
Historic Prop, Bettendorf, to PDC Investment, Prairie du Chien, Wis.; 415, 417 & 421 13th St., Moline, apartment building; $350,000.
Viviani, Jack N., Rock Island, to Jett & Dorste Inv. Properties, Coal Valley; 1440 40th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Allcock, Donny and Lydia, Altha, Fla., to Lopez, Luis, Moline; 4211 34th Ave., Moline; $237,500.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to Copperline Properties, Eldridge; 4216 14th Ave., Rock Island; $28,500.
Banker, Chris and Brooke, Moline, to McCaulley, Grant, Bettendorf; 18 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $99,900.
Dale, Bret and Katherine E., Moline, to Seutter III, Ewald E. and Jana M., Moline; 2400 11th St., Moline; $194,500.
The Findlay Family Trust, Moline, to The Grand House, Bettendorf; 411 28th Ave., Moline; $71,000.
Sanders, Jami A., Sherrard, to Sanders, Levi, Rock Island; 3138 9th 1/2 St., Rock Island; $72,000.
Chapman, Thomas W., Moline, to Hamm, Roger, Silvis; 1808 12th St,. Silvis; $166,000.
Almonte, Mariano, and Jessica, Peoria, to Soto Guzman, Nayeli K., Rock Island; 1 Berkshire Dr., Rock Island; $119,000.
Hennigar, Collin, Fort Madison, Iowa, to Kerr, Thomas, Rock Island; 2901 45th St., Rock Island; $147,000.
Doran, Clinton P. and Linda, Cape Coral, Fla., to Carlson, Marie, Moline; 3219 14th St., Moline; $207,000.
Fegter, Don L. and Gail L., Moline, to Fegter, Derek and Molly, East Moline; 914 38th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.
Nixon, Joy L., Long Grove, to Nixon, Andrew K. and Leigh Ann, Rock Island; 1516 - 1518 4th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Wilfong, Sara C., Moline, to Busen, Sonnet Elizabeth, and Greene, Andrew Braden, Moline; 1418 25th St., Moline; $166,500.
Silvis, Katherine Crompton, Sherrard, to Cobo, Hazmavely, Moline; 5310 16th Ave., Moline; $224,900.
DeClerck, Tracy, Taylor Ridge, to Knox, Nathan, Taylor Ridge; 10511 96th St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $160,000.
Burkhead, Robert John, LeClaire, to Wakefield, Ty B., Rock Island; 1605 2nd Ave., Unit 9, Rock Island; $87,000.
Tanamor, Bonnie M., and Jason N., Milwaukie, Ore., to Raya, Jose Ponce, and Dunn, Geraldine, Moline; 2521 6th Ave., Moline; $118,000.
Bartz, Rob A., Moline, to Armstrong, Jessica, Moline; 2549 5th St., Moline; $109,000.
Smith, Jonathan A., Lombard, Ill., to Shick, Shelley, Rock Island; 2531 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $116,000.
Polito, Dorothy H., Blue Grass, to Evans-Mielke, Dennis R. and Marsha, Moline; 2999 3rd St., No. 207, Moline; $143,000.
Rosas, Antonio, Moline, to Sierra, Leslie, East Moline; 132 16th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Newsom, Jack L. and Julie A., Monroe, La., to Dodd, Curtis and Leilani, Milan; 2417 127th Ave., Milan; $350,000.
McElhaney, Arthur E., Bonita Springs, Fla., to Deerview Holdings, Coal Valley; 4109 38th Ave., Moline, apartment building; $370,000.
Girard, April F., North Little Rock, Ariz., to Adkins, Frank, and Butler Adkins, Eddie Mae, East Moline; 3608 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $172,000.
Beciri, Driton and Xhilsime, Silvis, to Attiti, Anam, and Bangoure, Nagoure, Silvis; 1001 26th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $190,000.
Wolfe, Anna Mae, trust, Moline, to Rennert, Dannell Mae and Richard J., Moline; 2350 31st St., Moline; $135,000.
Beard, Matthew A., Rock Island, to Martinez, Samantha A., Silvis; 245 8th St., Silvis; $80,000.
Tiemeier, Christopher, East Moline, to The Pankey Company, Moline; 1144 45th Ave., East Moline; $43,000.
Vyncke, Jacob, Moline, to Taylor, Eugene Rock, Rock Island; 4426 10th Ave., Rock Island; $84,000.
Gonzalez, Manuel, Moline, to Nava-Rosas, Yram, Moline; 1856 18th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
Hesse, Valerie J., East Moline, to Sherbeyn, Cody, Moline; 936 34th St., Moline; $146,000.
Fiame, Michael A., Jr., Moline, to Teel, Evan, Rock Island; 2200 43rd St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Beneventi, Justin, Camanche, to Maretich, Jeffrey A., Milan; 1610 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $92,500.
Johnston, Donald M. and April L., Kingman, Ariz., to Temple, Joshua A. and Dawn A., Port Byron; 306 Shepherd St., Port Byron; $325,000.
Briggs, Bruce A. and Doris J., Moline, to Roberts, Nickolas A., East Moline; 111 Church St., East Moline; $69,000.
Seaba, Gary D. and Julie A., Milan, to Leech, Robert F., Andalusia; 524 7th St. W., Andalusia; $170,000.
Hauman, Charles P., Rock Island, to Proksch, Brian and Terri, Milan; 453 4th St. East, Milan; $70,000.
Wild, Bruce L. and Michelle M., Mt. Pleasant, S.C., to Johnson, Ryan, Moline; 2111 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $160,500.
Frick, Tyler, Bettendorf, to Blaylock, Billy and Rosetta, Milan; 4212 39th St., Moline; $20,000.
Aurello, Beth M., trust, Wes Des Moines, Iowa, to Lewis, Genevieve, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; 23101 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $175,000.
Fowler, Cynthia, trust, East Moline, to Deal, Barbara L., East Moline; 831 47th Ave., East Moline; $122,000.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Jensen, Brian and Shellie, Moline; 4909 50th St., Moline; $165,000.
Burr, Raymond G. and Diane S., Silvis, to Jordan, Traneisha Lachelle, Rock Island; 3602 25th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
Trust #5063, Chicago, to Seaba, Gary and Julie, Milan; 2105 127th Ave, Milan; $599,000.
Hunt, Donald, East Moline, to Bottcher, Kenneth, and Olde, Roberta, Silvis; 2318 12th St., Silvis; $92,000.
Fox Holdings, Taylor Ridge, to DJR Maintenance and Remodel, LeClaire; 526 20th St. & 527 19th St., Rock Island; $120,000.
Steele, II, Hartwell M., and Carole L., trust, Bella Vista, Ariz., to Steele, James J. and Amanda M., Milan; vacant land, Coal Valley; $5,000.
Bible Holiness Church of Silvis, East Moline, to Skiles, Clayton and Emily, Moline; 524 28th Ave., Moline; $98,175.
Black Ink Properties, Eldridge, to Kadfour, Kalthoun, and Abdalla, Mehad, Moline; 2476 31st St. Ct., Moline; $125,000.
Berglund, Rebecca C., Kewanee, to Watkins, Shelly, Rock Island; 1130 45th St., Rock Island; $139,000.
Franks, Donald L. and M. Bridge, Coal Valley, to DeRoo, Ashley, Moline; 2006 13th St., Moline; $116,000.
Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Porter Development Group, Bettendorf; vacant land 17th Ave. & 7th St., Silvis; $30,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., vacant land 17th Ave. & 7th St., Silvis; $96,000.