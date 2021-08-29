Real estate transactions for Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Holzman, Brooke/ Prior, Brooke and Holzman, Tyler, to Bass, Tyler J. and Karrie Ann, 709 7th St., Colona; $124,000.
Croegaert, Brandon Jeffrey and Michael James, to King, Paul I., Lots 1 & 2 of the Vandersnick's 1st Addition, Annawan; $10,000.
DeJonge, Dylan R. and Alexis, to Anderson, Charles J., and Morizono, April, 50 Sunny Hill Dr., Orion; $180,000.
Annawan Equity Group, to Ashkin Holdings, 203 W. Front St., Annawan; $830,000.
Scott, Dennis L. and Deirdre, to Hicks, Joshua W. and Tara A., a lot or tract of land situated in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Sect. 29 in Township 15 N, Range 5E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $20,000.
Kotopka, Joan, to Otto, Sarah E., 901 Smith St., Hooppole; $42,000.
Hancock, Shannon R. and Johnson, Chad A., to Moore, Justin and Kari, 6 Timber Ridge Dr., Coal Valley; $355,000.
Dahl, Jon and Laura B., to Davis, Ashley Sue, 7 Maplewood, Geneseo; $289,000.
Koster, Mark A. and Nancy A., to Morris, Olivia M.; Anast, Sydney M., and McSparin, Connor C., 403 E. Pearl St., Geneseo; $98,000.
Curie, Edward R. and Valori A., to Easton, Camille, 523 W. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $160,000.
Zehr, Kyle D. and Sheila J., to Bassford Construction, #2 and #3 Skona Lake, Alpha; $209,000.
Martin, Beatrice Arlene, to Stenzel, John Albert and Jeannette, 1001 14th Ave. Unit 1, Orion; $136,000.
Carbiener, Ross E., to Mason, Rodney E. and Deborah D.H., 908 3rd St., Orion; $95,000.
Walker, Jewneel D. and Grigsby, Carol, to Sauer, Shelli, 628 Edwards St., Kewanee; $33,500.
Meza, Enrique and Anna M., to Larson, Guy William, 1311 4th St., Orion; $148,500.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Trujillo, Victor Sanchez, 826 Prairie Ave., Kewanee; $19,000.
Union Federal Savings and Loan, to Silva, Gabriel and Janet, 217 and 225 Wiley Ave., Kewanee; $37,500.
Young, Patrick M. and Alysia J., to Dzekunskas, John and Gloria Rae, 809 Birchwood Dr., Colona; $215,000.
Krull, Wacey G. and Chevis M., to Gustafson, Asta, 130 N. Park Ave., Geneseo; $183,000.
Swiger, Eulalie Diane, to Walsten, Cindy, 1304 14th Ave., Orion; $200,000.
Ryan, Kenneth C. and Wates, Chrrystal, to Bates, Jason L. and Melissa R., 215 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; $170,000.
Francis, Barbara L./ Barbara Jean, to Anderson, David C., 381 E. Park Dr., Woodhull; $100,000.
Thompson, Corlin W., to Birman, Roman J. and Jessica N., the west 60 feet of the east 110 feet of Lot 3 of Block 6 of the original Town, now Village of Atkinson; $13,500.
Meiresonne, Daniel R. and Christine J., to Marner, Sara Beth, 901 12th St., Orion; $205,000.
Klemme, Lonnie, to Osborne, Brandon M. and Samantha M., 1520 8th St., Orion; $216,000.
Flynn, Paul and Diane E., to Young, Patrick M. and Alysia J., 24 Woodcrest Dr., Geneseo; $332,000.
Robbins, Mary M., to Paul, Wendy, 307 E. B St., Alpha; $112,500.
VanZuiden, Robert L. and LaDonna D., to Meldrum, Blake A., 600 Green Park Ave., Colona; $110,000.
Mangieri, Christine S. and Toelkes, Susan S., to Young, Isabel C., and Hamilton, Aspen J., 420 Westview Dr., Atkinson; $129,500.
Nguyen, Anthony, to Hollowell, Blake A., 824 Wilson St., Kewanee; $47,500.
Jagers, Kurt H., to Webster, Justin T. and Rochelle M., Lots 17 and 18 of Block 2 of Simpson's 4th Addition to the city of Kewanee; $10,000.
Warner, Andrew S. and Jennifer, to Heydeman, Logan J. and Callie, 518 Green Court, Colona; $84,500.
Shriners Hospitals for Children, to Strobbe, Bailey E., 222 Melrose Dr., Colona; $165,000.
Oldfield, Darrell F. and Carolyn J., to Minnaert, Carolyn J., Lot 79 of Prairie View subdivision, a subdivision located in a part of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $228,000.
Clifford Family Limited Partnership, to Francque, F. Carole, and Flowers, Ronald T. and Connie J., rural route, farmland, Colona; $801,000.
Myers, Bonnie Lou, to VanWatermeulen, John, 12254 E. 150 Ave., Orion; $190,000.
Hines, Anthony and Amy M./ Wisdom, Amy M., to Andrews, Ronald L. and Gail M., Lot 12 of Anderson's subdivision of part of Lot 4 of Outlet No. 1 of J.T. Pierce's Addition situated in the city of Geneseo; $151,500.
Underwood, Ronald P., to Underwood, Carrington M., and Kifer, Hunter G., 109 6th St., Andover; $189,000.
Hazelwood Development, to Kintigh, Mary M. and Mary M., trust, 850 East St., Geneseo; $50,000.
Sakellaris, Maria O., to Hollingsworth, Beth L., 317 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $64,000.
Earley, Patricia A., to Rocha, Alejandro, 422 Payson St., Kewanee; $81,500.
Arivett, Paul B. and Rhonda K., to Smith, Harrison A. and Maria C., Vital; Vital, Maria C. Smith, 401 and 403 Meadow Brook Lane, Colona; $312,500.
Meirhaeghe, Lisa A., to Houser, Jennifer, Lot 17 in Block 2 of the original town, now village of Alpha; $110,000.
Haines, Robert Lee and Lea Ann, to Klemme, Lonnie Lee, 19064 E. 600 St., Geneseo; $316,000.
Johnson, Kelli A., to Johnson, Alexander K., and Womac, Emily C., 602 Lake Dr., Woodhull; $160,000.
Fitzgerrel, Paul and Jeanette, to Silvaggio, Joseph A., 512 W. Central Blvd., Kewanee; $55,000.
Kapacinskas, Mary A., to Kapacinskas, Paula, 400 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; $65,000.
Carroll, John W., to Lopez, Guadalupe, and Favela, Valentin, 337 Willard St., Kewanee; $81,500.
ROCK ISLAND WARRANTY DEEDS
Silvis, Katherine Crompton, Sherrard, to Cobo, Hazmavely, Moline; 5310 16th Ave., Moline; $224,900.
DeClerck, Tracy, Taylor Ridge, to Knox, Nathan, Taylor Ridge; 10511 96th St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $160,000.
Burkhead, Robert John, LeClaire, to Wakefield, Ty B., Rock Island; 1605 2nd Ave., Unit 9, Rock Island; $87,000.
Tanamor, Bonnie M., and Jason N., Milwaukie, Ore., to Raya, Jose Ponce, and Dunn, Geraldine, Moline; 2521 6th Ave., Moline; $118,000.
Bartz, Rob A., Moline, to Armstrong, Jessica, Moline; 2549 5th St., Moline; $109,000.
Smith, Jonathan A., Lombard, Ill., to Shick, Shelley, Rock Island; 2531 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $116,000.
Polito, Dorothy H., Blue Grass, to Evans-Mielke, Dennis R. and Marsha, Moline; 2999 3rd St., No. 207, Moline; $143,000.
Rosas, Antonio, Moline, to Sierra, Leslie, East Moline; 132 16th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Newsom, Jack L. and Julie A., Monroe, La., to Dodd, Curtis and Leilani, Milan; 2417 127th Ave., Milan; $350,000.
McElhaney, Arthur E., Bonita Springs, Fla., to Deerview Holdings, Coal Valley; 4109 38th Ave., Moline, apartment building; $370,000.
Beciri, Driton and Xhilsime, Silvis, to Attiti, Anam, and Bangoure, Nagoure, Silvis; 1001 26th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $190,000.
Wolfe, Anna Mae, trust, Moline, to Rennert, Dannell Mae and Richard J., Moline; 2350 31st St., Moline; $135,000.
Beard, Matthew A., Rock Island, to Martinez, Samantha A., Silvis; 245 8th St., Silvis; $80,000.
Tiemeier, Christopher, East Moline, to The Pankey Company, Moline; 1144 45th Ave., East Moline; $43,000.
Vyncke, Jacob, Moline, to Taylor, Eugene Rock, Rock Island; 4426 10th Ave., Rock Island; $84,000.
Gonzalez, Manuel, Moline, to Nava-Rosas, Yram, Moline; 1856 18th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
Hesse, Valerie J., East Moline, to Sherbeyn, Cody, Moline; 936 34th St., Moline; $146,000.
Fiame, Michael A., Jr., Moline, to Teel, Evan, Rock Island; 2200 43rd St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Beneventi, Justin, Camanche, to Maretich, Jeffrey A., Milan; 1610 Coyne Center Rd., Milan; $92,500.
Johnston, Donald M. and April L., Kingman, Ariz., to Temple, Joshua A. and Dawn A., Port Byron; 306 Shepherd St., Port Byron; $325,000.
Briggs, Bruce A. and Doris J., Moline, to Roberts, Nickolas A., East Moline; 111 Church St., East Moline; $69,000.
Seaba, Gary D. and Julie A., Milan, to Leech, Robert F., Andalusia; 524 7th St. W., Andalusia; $170,000.
Hauman, Charles P., Rock Island, to Proksch, Brian and Terri, Milan; 453 4th St. East, Milan; $70,000.
Wild, Bruce L. and Michelle M., Mount Pleasant, S.C., to Johnson, Ryan, Moline; 2111 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $160,500.
Frick, Tyler, Bettendorf, to Blaylock, Billy and Rosetta, Milan; 4212 39th St., Moline; $20,000.
Aurello, Beth M., trust, Wes Des Moines, Iowa, to Lewis, Genevieve, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; 23101 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $175,000.
Fowler, Cynthia, trust, East Moline, to Deal, Barbara L., East Moline; 831 47th Ave., East Moline; $122,000.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Jensen, Brian and Shellie, Moline; 4909 50th St., Moline; $165,000.
Burr, Raymond G. and Diane S., Silvis, to Jordan, Traneisha Lachelle, Rock Island; 3602 25th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
Trust #5063, Chicago, to Seaba, Gary and Julie, Milan; 2105 127th Ave, Milan; $599,000.
Hunt, Donald, East Moline, to Bottcher, Kenneth, and Olde, Roberta, Silvis; 2318 12th St., Silvis; $92,000.
Fox Holdings, Taylor Ridge, to DJR Maintenance and Remodel, LeClaire; 526 20th St. & 527 19th St., Rock Island; $120,000.
Steele, II, Hartwell M., and Carole L., trust, Bella Vista, Ariz., to Steele, James J. and Amanda M., Milan; vacant land, Coal Valley; $5,000.
Bible Holiness Church of Silvis, East Moline, to Skiles, Clayton and Emily, Moline; 524 28th Ave., Moline; $98,175.
Black Ink Properties, Eldridge, to Kadfour, Kalthoun, and Abdalla, Mehad, Moline; 2476 31st St. Ct., Moline; $125,000.
Berglund, Rebecca C., Kewanee, to Watkins, Shelly, Rock Island; 1130 45th St., Rock Island; $139,000.
Franks, Donald L. and M. Bridge, Coal Valley, to DeRoo, Ashley, Moline; 2006 13th St., Moline; $116,000.
Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to Porter Development Group, Bettendorf; vacant land 17th Ave. & 7th St., Silvis; $30,000.
Porter Development Group, Bettendorf, to Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., vacant land 17th Ave. & 7th St., Silvis; $96,000.
Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff, to Rotz, William and Lorna, East Moline; 550 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $30,000.
Tumbleson, Eric E., Andalusia, to Nicosia, Barbara J., Rock Island; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $57,000.
Apple, David E. and Suzanne G., East Moline, to Simkomba, Anani, East Moline; 3539 3rd St. C, East Moline; $145,000.
Brackevelt, Jason and Theresa, East Moline, to Ramirez, Sunshine, Rock Island; 1253 37th Ave., Rock Island; $299,900.
Searl, Gary A., Port Byron, to Zdziarski, Rebecca, Port Byron; 1003 16th St., Rapids City; $140,000.
Johnson, Joseph Carl and Marie L., Coal Valley, to Bumbalough, Gina, and Plott, Pauline, East Moline; 4717 11th St., Unit 11, East Moline; $81,000.
Diao, Jiayi, Bettendorf, to Russell, Alexis, and Hanson, Dallas, Silvis; 401 11th Ave. A Court, Silvis; $182,000.
Finley, Austin A., East Moline, to Knaach, Peggy, East Moline; 705 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $96,000.
Young, Carolyn M., estate, Rock Island, to Paw, Has Ka, Rock Island; 2419 19th Ave., Rock Island; $134,900.
Wenstrup, Melissa K. and Korey, East Moline, to Cox, Taylor J., Moline; 5110 34th Ave., Moline; $275,000.
Palace Holdongs, Geneseo, to Smith, Dillon P. and Mary J., Rock Island; 2833 9th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Wright, James and Frances, Moline, to Susmita Dahal Rental Properties, Moline; 3625 34th St., Unit 2, Moline; $120,000.
Dane Capital Holdings, Dewey, Ariz., to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 3117 11th Ave. C., Moline; $86,750.
Johnson, Michael Lee and Sherryl M., Suffolk, Va., to Wirt, Ian, Port Byron; 712 Fairfield Road, Port Byron; $163,000.
Sheldon, Marjorie, trust, Mason City, Iowa, to Hines, Barbara, Hillsdale; 430 Docia St., Hillsdale; $62,900.
Ragan, Barbi K., trust, LeClaire, to Crumbleholme, Chelsea, Moline; 5908 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $122,000.
Lester, Jessica D. and Bradley E., Moline, to Jefford, Taylor, Moline; 3003 15th St. A, Moline; $141,500.
Kerr, Tayler, Bettendorf, to Roenfanz, Kristen, and Hott, Sarah, Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Rd., Unit 501, Rock Island; $118,000.
Rosas, Luis M., Moline, to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 215 17th Ave., East Moline; $108,500.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Miljush, Clark A., Rock Island; 605 W. 7th Ave. Point, Coal Valley; $139,000.
Park, Craig A., Moline, to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 1216 - 1218 31st St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Myers, Deloris M., estate, Crossville, Tenn., to Simmons, Elijah, Rock Island; 1240 36th St., Rock Island; $118,000.
Moline Municipal Credit Union, Moline, to Dufault, Daniel, Moline; 4813 48th Ave., Moline; $106,000.
Randol, Nathan and Andrea, Moline, to Patch, Jessica, Carbon Cliff; 521 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $58,000.
Pollock, Patrick W. and Norene P., Bettendorf, to Polenske, Shawn C. and Terra L., Port Byron; 903 4th Ave., Port Byron; $375,000.
Sanchez, Martha, East Moline, to McDowell, Trianna, East Moline; 348 19th St., East Moline; $85,000.
Carroll, Barbara J., estate, Coal Valley, to Turnbaugh, Mary C., Moline; 930 17th St., Unit 20, Moline; $62,000.
Cung, Thla, and Ki, Tial, Hugo, Okla., to Mubenga, Blandine, East Moline; 2617 7th St., East Moline; $125,000.
Hester, Lynn A., Davenport, to Friday, Joseph, and Friday, Merria Jabbah, Rock Island; 1200 15th St., Rock Island; $20,000.
GRD EM Industrial, Bettendorf, to Excel Properties, Oshkosh, Wis.; 3930 - 3934 16th St., Moline, retail establishment; $2,255,000.
Ivanowski, Eugene, Moline, to Hesse, Valerie, East Moline; 1155 48th Ave., #28, East Moline; $88,500.
Kerr, Deann R., Bettendorf, to Sullivan, Michelle, Moline; 3219 9th St., Moline; $165,000.
Mallett, Toni M., East Moline, to Helmick, Shirley L., East Moline; 709 1st Ave., Silvis; $20,000.
Mallett, Toni M., East Moline, to Lammers, Roger E., and Ruth L., Colona; 218 E. 1st Ave., Coal Valley; $15,000.
Spielman, Tom, Hayden, Idaho, to Wrigleyville Enterprises, Davenport; 3913 15th St. D, Moline; $67,500.
Gryp, Daniel and Talia, East Moline, to MFK 2021 Real Estate, Silvis; 1129 Hospital Road, Silvis; $110,000.
Fiscus, Allan, Moline, to Loete, Geraldine, Milan; 3010 5th St. W., Milan; $124,500.
Shields, Melanie A. and David, Mishawaka, Ind., to Carlson, Ross and Cassandra, East Moline; 108 27th Ave., East Moline; $246,000.
Meyer, Justin E. and Tracey M., Bettendorf, to Lang, Adam C., Rock Island; 4100 27th Ave., Rock Island; $120,500.
Harvey, Mark B., estate, East Moline, to Goetz, Cody L., Coal Valley; 1816 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $140,500.
Rafferty, Kevin J. and Colleen M., Rock Island, to Greene, Luke, and Leinart, Anne, Moline; 2545 13th St., Moline; $320,000.
Neppl, Jeffrey J., Moline, to Cisneros Chicoa, Ana S., Rock Island; 1302 44th St., Rock Island; $102,000.
Finley, James L. and Phyllis, Arcadia, Fla., to Verduzco-Mendoza, Fernanda L., East Moline; 902 37th Ave., East Moline; $120,000.
Carroll, James J. and Mary A., Syracuse, N.Y., to Vanish, Davenport; 4100 4th Ave., Moline; $185,000.
Franks, Bob and Kathleen, Moline, to MAC Homes, Bettendorf; 1514-1516 17th St., Moline; $79,900.
Bush, Ethan A., Sherrard, to Bacus, Dakota, and Stone, Chelsy, Milan; 11436 31st St. Dr. W., Milan; $395,000.
Budish, John M., and Peschang-Budish, Laurie A., East Moline, to Petersen, Eydie R., East Moline; 2114 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $78,000.
Schafer, Steven, Gilbert, Ariz., to Johnson, Cynthia A., Moline; 3424 45th St., Moline; $250,000.
Casillas, Robert M., and Fay E., Vero Beach, Fla., to Gutierrez, Silvia N., Moline; 4420 26th Ave., Moline; $147,000.
Thaw, Plaw Hso, Rock Island, to Tin, Mu, Rock Island; 518 19th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Orey, Everett R., Colona, to Devolder, Joseph and Terrah, Taylor Ridge; 6310 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $230,000.
Mueting, Kristine K., East Moline, to McGeehee, Courtney E., Moline; 402 17th Ave., Moline; $97,000.
Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Villagomez-Berrios, Cristina, Moline; 2365 31st St. A, Moline; $97,000.
Dream Real Estate Investment, Moline, to Trimble, Bradley R., and Moran, Emily A., Moline; 3721 14th Ave., Moline; $108,400.
Tedell, Lillian B., estate, Port Byron, to Martin II, David and Oliva, Moline; 2809 2nd St., Moline; $175,000.
Jones, Bruce E., Peoria, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1029 20th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Turner, Geraldine E., trust, Wyoming, Ill., to Bell, Nathaniel, Moline; 2914 25th Ave., Moline; $129,900.
Spears, Gage and Aimee, Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Simpkins, Clayton, Milan; 11603 18th St., Milan; $100,000.
Hamm, Roger L. and Michele A., East Moline, to Lohmann, Jr., Ralph A., East Moline; 539 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $258,000.
Gooch, Gregg, and Qualls, Kathleen A., Taylor Ridge, to Hooks, Joshua, Milan; 9310 78th Ave. W., Milan; $153,000.
ABW Properties, Frisco, Texas, to U.S. Prime Land, Tampa, Fla.; 4th St., land/lot only, Silvis; $2,667.
Samuel, Milan, to Vann, Austin, Moline; 3100 11th St., Moline; $415,000.
White, Aubry L., Channahon, Ill., to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 1717 25th St., Rock Island; $114,000.
Schoeck, Donna M., trust, Rock Island, to Peterson, Marilyn L., Moline; 1017 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $217,500.
Flores, Gregorio, Moline, to Bible Missionary Church, Rock Island; 3113 25th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.
Clearman, Julia, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1747 14th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Whan, Rhonda J., East Moline, to Kelley, Aaron C., East Moline; 1606 18th Ave., East Moline; $69,000.
Dembosky, Joel and Sarah, East Moline, to Dembosky, Sean, East Moline; 916 34th Ave., East Moline; $125,000.
Lenger, Robert L., trust, Rapids City, S.D., to Harris, William T. and Connie L., Aurora, Ill.; 2236 38th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Schueneman, Dee Ann, Hampton, to Dembosky, Joel and Sarah, East Moline; 3511 6th St., East Moline; $259,000.
Shooting Star Ranch, Bloomington, Ind., to Glazier, Justin, and Mulcahy, Kendra, Rapids City; 123 18th St. and 125 18th St., Rapids City; $136,640.
Murphy, Charles R. and Sharon J., Spring Hill, Tenn., to Espinoza Saldana, Jose A., Moline; 4913 51st Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Zmuda, Mark A. and Stacy L., Moline, to Briscoe Financial, Minooka, Ill.; 2011 South Shore Drive, Moline; $167,500.
Elliott IV, George F., Moline, to Pregnancy Resources, Moline; 3825 16th St., Moline, commercial building; $420,000.
Tidwell, Michael; Tidwell, Randall, and Tidwell, Brian, Moline, to Tidwell, Michael L., Moline; 4111 28th Ave., Moline; $142,000.
Stagman, Kenneth D., Hampton, to Uhle, Robert, Madrid, Iowa; 625 13th Ave., Hampton; $50,000.
Rockwell, Philip G. and Randi D., Rock Island, to Seet, Hay and Moo Nae, Rock Island; $135,900.
Bowling, Mildred M., Moline, to Zeidler, Nancy L., Moline; 403 29th Ave. Drive, Moline; $140,000.
Beshears Holdings, Sherrard, to Airport Road Mini Storage QC, Bettendorf; 3010 - 3030 E. 1st Ave., Milan, storage units commercial building; $725,000.
Sanchez Murillo, Jose, and Murillo, Maria, Dodge City, Kans., to Marceleno, Enrique Alba, Rock Island; 17 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $124,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Maple Cove Real Estate Holdings, Solon, Iowa; 1514 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $55,000.
Trimble, James R., Bella Vista, Ariz., to Usrey, James, Port Byron; 1611 Elm Shore Drive, Port Byron; $310,000.
Cox, Lisa, East Moline, to Miller, Kaye, Moline; 2906 4th St., Moline; $152,000.
Wright, Joseph E. and Vicki L., Geneseo, to Vyncke, Timothy, and George, Victoria, Silvis; 504 10th St., Silvis; $110,000.
Huston, Schuyler R. and Frances J., Colona, to Hillbloom, James, Moline; 4804 6th Ave. Dr., Moline; $190,000.
Boyle, Nancy A., Davenport, to Romeo, Jay, Rock Island; 2200 44th St., Rock Island; $55,500.
Fernandez, Rafael and Jennifer C., Coal Valley, to Wells, Stephen, and Wells, Brittney Stevens, Rock Island; 1 Watch Hill Rd., Rock Island; $295,000.
Blair, Zach A. and Heather, Bettendorf, to Green, Cassandra L., Port Byron; 911 N. High St., Port Byron; $126,000.
Beattie, Brian L., Ft. Wayne, Ind., to Fornero Green, Ethan, Rock Island; 2908 32nd St. Ct., Rock Island; $175,000.
Pongshaum, Wirat, Moline, to Carrillo, Jesus, Moline; 395 25th St., Moline; $55,000.
Dyer, Gregory Alan, Bettendorf, to Lambrecht, Tyler, Carbon Cliff; 102 2nd St., Carbon Cliff; $115,000.
Sandoval, Edmund, estate, East Moline, to Hamm, Michele, East Moline; 446 34th Ave., East Moline; $148,000.
Parr, Melissa A., Knoxville, Tenn., to 2172 Stadium Drive, trust, Bettendorf; 2172 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $90,010.
Yodts, Kevin D. and Heather M., East Moline, to SNK Properties, Moline; 1637 34th St., Moline; $108,000.
Hunter, Timothy F. and Amy M., Lyndon, Ill., to Terronez, Ronald and Juanita, Moline; 3606 74th St., Moline; $318,500.
Holvoet, Chris, and Voss, Peter F., Davenport, to West, and Wyatt Kenneth, and Perez, Rowan Gabbriella, Hampton; 604 14th Ave., Hampton; $87,900.
Williams, John and Mary Louise, Milan, to McGory, Sally, Milan; 337 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $130,000.
Bolis, James E., and Anderson, Susan K., co-trustees for Bolis, Arlena J., trust, Milan, to Humility Homes & Services, Davenport; 535 - 537 23rd St., Rock Island; $140,000.
Black, Francis L. and Darlene J., Hampton, to Berhenke, David M. and Leslie R., Milan; Lot 2 Valley View Addition, Hampton, land/lot only; $65,000.
McCarty, Kyle B. and Arianna R., Port Byron, to Cromie, Justin, Port Byron; 616 Cherry St. Ct., Port Byron; $169,000.
Huiskamp-Collins, Heidi and Richard S., Bettendorf, to Woods, Jeffry and Marquerite, Rock Island; 2138 31st Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.
Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to Viking Investments, Le Claire; 260 - 264 17th Ave., East Moline; $162,000.
Premier Carbon Cliff, Brookfield, Wis., to Rock River Harmony Housing, New York, N.Y.; 900 Crampton Ave., Carbon Cliff, 116 unit apartment building; $6,250,000.
Womack, Peggy J.; Womack, Scott A., and Womack, Steven A., Apache Junction, Ariz., to Herrera, Jose, Moline; 3715 35th St., Unit 4, Moline; $87,000.
Reger, Emily, Geneseo, to True, Zachary N., East Moline; 942 34th Ave., East Moline; $146,911.
Schumacher, Keenan, Colona, to Vincent, Michael, Geneseo; Lot 12 34th Ave., N., land only, Port Byron; $25,000.
Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Milan, to Karic, Dado, Moline; 3706 9th Ave., Moline; $216,000.
Nichols, Terry L., Viola, to Hernandez, Jonatan and Daniela, East Moline; 3621 8th St. Ct., East Moline; $156,500.
Irwin, Dawn M., trust, Milan, to Chase, Drake, Rapids City; 14 Frontier Dr., Port Byron; $680,000.