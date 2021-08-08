Real estate transactions for Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Everitt, Sonja Ann, to Garcia, Jayson M. and Amber D., 503 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $160,000.
Barnes, Rick R. /Barnes, Rickey R., to Juarez, Alex, 517 Franklin Street, Kewanee; $6,000.
Koster, Nancy A., to Koster, Nancy A.; Koster, Mark A., and Morris, Olivia M., 552 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $125,000.
Ward, Audrey M. and Clarence R., to Musall, Zackary Ryan, 9545 Rock River View, Colona; $155,000.
Green River Hardwoods, to Ullmer, Dan and Jennifer, vacant land, Atkinson Township; $370,000.
Sugden, Chans M., to Bezely, Karen, 606 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $122,000.
Theodore, Nedra L., to Dudek, Joseph W., 351 E. Division Street, Kewanee; $34,000.
TSA Rentals 1, to Martinez, Estela, 706 E. 4th Street, Kewanee; $11,000.
Laube, Dale L., to Behnke, Matthew J., 619 Elliott Street, Kewanee; $78,000.
Mielke, Dennis R.; Mielke, Marsha D. Evans; Evans, Marsha D. Mielke, to Williams, Christopher W. and Sarah M., 803 Bluebird Court, Geneseo; $192,000.
Jazz Up Indy, to Note Fund I, 1006 W. Mill Street, Kewanee; $11,000.
Moskowitz, Andrew and Amy, to Stromquist, Kyle E. and Amy K., 101 S. 2nd Street, Cambridge; $109,000.
Runty, Thomas A. and Catherine L., to Yager, Nathan P., 477 Burr Oak Drive, Geneseo; $196,500.
Anderson, Curtis D. and Jessica R., to Thomson, Travis and Kelsi, 1416 10th Street, Orion; $210,000.
Ormson, Gary A., to Schnetke, John C. and Jennifer M., 204 Lakeview Court, Colona; $241,000.
Proulx, Joseph F. and Cheryl J., to Baumann, Michael J., 18 White Oak Drive, Coal Valley, $315,000.
Millard, David A. and Connie L., to Oleson, Mitchell A. and Cherise M., 807 Greenview Avenue, Colona; $185,000.
Colter, Rebecca L. and Gary W., to Kenney, Brian L. and Marci J., Lot 4 and the south 11 feet of Lot 3 of Peterson's 4th Addition of Blackfan Court to the village of Orion, Henry County; $100,000.
Pyle, Steve, to Mulcahy, Katie L., and Yaklich, Brandon M., 109 S. Walnut Street, Kewanee; $7.500.
Stollenwerk, Dan and Fred, to LNBGR, 218 Tenney Street, Kewanee; $10,000.
Light, Daniel B. and Leah Rae, to Virtue Farms, vacant property, rural route, Kewanee; $4,527,500.
Taylor, James R.; Voss, Shirley A.; Taylor, Betty A. Estate, to Francis, Muriel K., 476 E. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $76,000.
Lewis, Chad R. and Amy M., to Murphy, Elizabeth J. and Zachary S., 430 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $90,500.
Hansen, George V., to Israel, Jyrel, 111 S. Park Street, Kewanee; $2,000.
Hancock, Steven A. and Cindy J., to Snodgrass, Lance B. and Julie A., 321 Pin Oak Drive, Geneseo; $325,000.
DeWitt, Bonnie S./ Hoadley, Bonnie S., to Alquezada, Yoel Ballinas/ Ballinas, Yoel Alquezada, 814 N. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Buckley, John W., to Cervantez, Christopher, 231 Edwards Street, Kewanee; $87,500.
Hutcherson, Traci W., to Swanson, Jonathan H. and Samantha J., 200 Misty Lane, Colona; $240,000.
Wyffels, William John, to Biddle, Matthew Eric and Yvette Mary, 413 W. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $138,000.
DeWulf, Laura M., to Clark, Jenna M. and Ryleigh J., 108 E Division Street, Kewanee and 739 Henry Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Swanson, Jonathan H. and Samantha J., to Canada, Patrick S., 515 W. Upper Street, Cambridge; $170,000.
Wakeland, Michael D. and Darla J., to Peterson, Dana and Delores L., 321 W. South Street, Cambridge; $93,500.
First Generation Properties, to Pierre, Chedlande, 308 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $80,000.
Hutchcraft, Jared T. and Sarah B., to Bandle, Mary E., and Sutor, Christopher L., 212 Elm Street, Colona; $143,500.
McKinley, Larry, to Cotton, Tom C./ Tommy C. and Webb, Belinda S., 209 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $125,000.
McCright, Anne M. Meyer; McCright, Gary J., to Wyffels, Jacob P., 19127 N. 1800th Avenue, Atkinson; $490,000.
IBC to Wyffels, Jacob P., a tract of land located in a part of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County; $175,000.
Williamson, Vernon E. and Sandra K., to Nimrick, Lucas C.A., 14723 Illinois Highway 81, Cambridge; $135,000.
Fox, Beth Ann D., to McSparin, Chad and Kelly, 319 W. First Street, Geneseo; $175,500.
Peterson, Colleen L./ Brown, Colleen L.; Brown, Ryan, to Taka, Theodore N., 406 Elk Street, Cambridge; $138,000.
Goat Enterprises, to Sutton, Jesse Lee and Chyenne C., 322 N. Vail Street, Geneseo; $160,000.
Stout, Bobbe J. and Pamela A., to Interstate Power and Light Company, southwest quarter of Sect. 14, Township 18 North, Range 5 East, Henry County; $6,000.
Stumphy, Todd A., to Hopping, James B. and Diane M., 807 N.W. 7th Avenue, Galva; $158,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Thang, Ngun T., and Hnem, Ngun, Moline, to Woods, Jeffrey L., Moline; 1542 36th Ave., Moline; $160,000.
Blackhawk State Bank, Milan, to Miller, Thaddeus and Lindsay, Milan; 319-323 W. 4th St., Milan; $35,000.
Robinson, Jeffrey G., Coal Valley, to Langel, Dale J. and Lori A., Coal Valley; vacant lot, Coal Valley; $5,000.
Newsom, Jack L. and Julie A., Monroe, La., to Dowd, Greg and Rebecca, Rock Island; vacant lot, Milan; $45,800.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Thompson, Mary L. and Timothy A., Coal Valley; vacant lot, Coal Valley; $13,000.
Marcure, Darrin and Kirby, Long Grove, to Berger, Shelby, Moline; 861 47th St., Moline; $168,000.
Tyson, Bryon G. and Rexie L., trust, Winter Haven, Fla., to Becker, Jason, Milan; 1148 6th St. W., Milan; $182,500.
Alcala-Chagolla, Mayra, Moline, to Garling, Nicholas D., Moline; 5915 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $80,000.
Has, Sandra J., trust, Bettendorf, to Rafferty, Kevin J. and Colleen M., Rock Island; 24 Chippannock Place, Rock Island; $485,000.
Clark, William A., Davenport, to Doh, Htoo, Milan; 619 W. 33rd Ave., Milan; $120,000.
Hansen, Michelle A., trust, Davenport, to Kelty, Kerry N., Rock Island; 2505 13th Ave., Rock Island; $85,500.
Brunk, James J. and Gina D., Lynn Center, to Burr, Raymond G. and Diane S., Silvis; 802 11th Ave. B Court, Silvis; $139,900.
Heinrich, Noelle K. and Karla, Peoria, to Delille, Thomas, Moline; 3020 4th St. #3, Moline; $79,750.
Popejoy, Bradley E., New Braunfels, Texas, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 2331 30th St., Moline; $60,000.
Stamp, Paulette M., Ankeny, Iowa, to Aguirre, Melissa F., East Moline; 313 7th St., East Moline; $40,000.
Greene, Laura, trust, Davenport, to Fetter, Brett J. and Monica A., trust, Rock Island; 34 Chippiannock Pl., Rock Island; $380,000.
Ziegler Family Trust, Milan, to Wymore, Paul M., Coal Valley; 322 Island Ave., East Moline; $81,000.
Danner, John P. and Pamela A., Milan, to Lance, Lily M., Moline; 3411 53rd St., Moline; $270,000.
Tindal, Jack C., Carbon Cliff, to Guitouni, Azzeddine, Moline; 3906 10th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Johnson, David J., Minooka, Ill., to Hart, Brian, East Moline; 502 163rd St., N., East Moline; $108,000.
Mashimango, Janette, Rock Island, to Richard, Marie, Rock Island; 1406 9th Ave, Rock Island; $20,000.
Gary, Larry and Cherena, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 909 12th Ave., Rock Island; $32,500.
Roberts, Mary Lee, estate, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 554 20th Ave., Moline; $62,316.
Overton, Marilyn, Ocala, Fla., to Hollenbach, Dylan, East Moline; 1121 48th Ave., Unit 11, East Moline; $90,000.
Snipes, Diane, East Moline, to Cockerill, Caleb, Moline; 1034 42nd St., Moline; $160,000.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Rade, Nicholas T., Moline; 1442 9th St., Moline; $60,000.
Douglas, Jillene Y., Darnestown, Md., to Conley, Judy, Silvis; 806 14th St., Silvis; $240,000.
Erickson, Mitchell J., and Schillinger, Erin R., Bettendorf, to Roberts, Boyd, and Trujillo, Sarah, Rock Island; 3321 24th St., Rock Island; $154,420.
Beck, Donald K., estate, Moline, to Veltman, Christopher R., Moline; 1711 15th St., Moline; $140,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to 109 W. 24th Ave., Coal Valley; 109 W. 24th Ave., Coal Valley; $80,000.
Wainwright Living Trust, Port Byron, to Hecker, James E. and Debbra I., trust, Port Byron; 1010 228th St. N., Port Byron; $32,000.
Bowker, Marilyn J. estate, Rock Island, to Wright, David W. and Susan A., Hampton; 14 Cherry Hill Ct., Hampton; $167,000.
Johnson, Marjorie, Bettendorf, to Augsburger, Randy and Kenna, Moline; 3626 38th Ave. #16, Rock Island; $49,000.
RRS Investments, Moline, to CKPB, Moline; 4314 7th St., Moline; $150,000.
Spychala, Antoinette M., Jackson, Tenn., to Zawadi, Kashindi, and Sadi, Apolina, Rock Island; 1614 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Stone, Isaac S., Houston, Texas, to Sandoval, Nicholas A., Silvis; 1102 26th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $170,000.
Zachert, David L. and Diane L., Preemption, to Blaser, Bradley C. and Penny F., Taylor Ridge; 186th St., farm, Taylor Ridge; $127,218.
DeClerck, Tyler J. and Brittany, Taylor Ridge, to Roger, Gabriel, and Mitchell, Sayde, Reynolds; 905 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $115,000.
Havron Family Revocable Trust, Elburn, Ill., to Meier, Josh, East Moline; 431 26th Ave., East Moline; $174,900.
Senne Property Investments, Davenport, to Vanderkooi, Michael and Nanette, Firestone, Colo.; 2717 11th Ave. B, Moline; $285,000.
Beck, Donald K., estate, Moline, to Wilson, Lori A. and Timothy T., Moline; 1719 12th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Morgan, Betty C., estate, Zephyrhills, Fla., to Parker, Ryan T., Silvis; 147 14th St., Silvis; $94,500.
Jacks, Danny A., Rock Island, to Heath, Steven W., Rock Island; 2804 40th Ave., Rock Island; $119,000.
McClure, Myrtis L., estate, Rapids City, to Vermast, David, Rapids City; 909 16th St., Rapids City; $137,000.
Wear, William R., and Haller-Wear, Beth, Coal Valley, to Anderson, Jake, and Puig, Moses and Pamela, Rock Island; 2965 15th Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.
McDaniel, Jill M., Coal Valley, to Beard, Matthew A. and Elizabeth R., Rock Island; 3314 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $152,000.
Aguilar-Cruz, Jesus, Moline, to Welch Ave. Investment Group, Houston, Texas; 1804 15th Ave., Moline; $122,000.
Welvaert, Alisha, Plainfield, Ill., to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 1529 39th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Greim, Gerald E., estate, Williamsville, Ill., to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 1245 35ht St., Rock Island; $60,000.