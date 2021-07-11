Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 11, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Lippens, Brian K. and Kami, to Jordan, Laura K., 1221 Roseview Avenue, Kewanee; $70,000.
Performance Realty Group, to Brandmeyer, Thomas L. and Jaclyn, 3 Pine Tree Court, Kewanee; $235,000.
Bruder, Ronald R. and Connie K., to Garcia, Tracy, 544 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $120,000.
Guerrero, Juana Diaz/ Diaz, Juana Guerrero; Ocampo, Jesus Angel/ Angel, Jesus Ocampo, to Paredez, Genisis, 1008 Roseview Avenue, Kewanee; $36,000.
Mercer, Terry J. Jr., and Laura Y., to Hoffman, Michael and Keeley, 309 N.W. 3rd Avenue, Galva; $99,000.
Segura, Logan Paul and Jessie Jo, to Diaz, Manuel D. and Patricia, 1793 U.S. Hwy. 34, Kewanee; $67,500.
Weber, Kayla E., to Cano, Jose M. and Reyna; 21432 N. 650th Avenue, Kewanee; $65,000.
Oldeen, Kim, to McLean, Dustin D. and Corissa, 410, 412 and 414 W. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $195,000.
Bishop, Douglas, to Herrera, Alex Perez/ Perez, Alex Herrera, 1046 N. Terry Avenue, Kewanee; $2,500.
Folger, Bruce and Mary Jo Ann; Jagotka, Terry Lynn; Dykes, Richard; McNaught, Audrey A. Estate, to Fann, Scott and Maria, 136 Edwards Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
Gatehouse Media Illinois Holdings, Liberty Group Illinois Holdings, to Kittelson, Roxanne, 108 W. First Street, Geneseo; $79,000.
Prenevost, Michael, to Palace Holdings, 665 and 667 Neptune, Geneseo; $168,000.
JICTB, to Herrera, Alex Perez/ Perez, Alex Herrera, 421 E. 8th Street, Kewanee; $18,000.
Goreth, F. Barbara, and Cole, Duane A., to Moon, Steven W., 225 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $62,500.
Dean, Dan J., to Hoke, Joe, 411 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Galva; $22,000.
Bursiek, Christopher E. and Sarah A., to Williams, William J. and April R., 837 S. Iowa Street, Geneseo; $205,000.
Hickman, Brooke A., to Lowery, Michael J., 303 S.W. 4th Street, Galva; $59,500.
Moraski, Christopher and Jill S., to Simpson, Brandon and Hannah, 222 S. Vine Street, Kewanee; $62,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Doonan, L. Keith and Virginia S., Aledo, to Ehm, Aaron, Reynolds; 18628 91st W., Reynolds, 1.63 acres land/lot only; $10,000.
Schadt, Wayne R. and Karen S., East Moline, to Mohamed, Mahdi A., and Yousif Basher, Marwa Ahmed, East Moline; 3783 1st St., East Moline; $220,000.
Frits, Cathy A., Silvis, to Frits, Jacob W., Port Byron; 306 Cherry St., Port Byron; $50,000.
Hawk, Shelly and Mark R., Aledo, to Lull, Greg and Corrine, Milan; 1226 Hilltop Dr., Milan; $139,900.
Simpson, Richard A., trust, Moline, to Tanghe, Jessica, East Moline; 551 28th Ave., Moline; $123,000.
Hundley, Roma, Moline, as executor, to Hundley, Roma, Moline; 4612 11th Ave. D, Moline; $118,000.
Kirby, Terry Lee and Alexandria, Davenport, to Hannan, Cade, East Moline; 3709 Morton Drive, East Moline; $116,500.
Suncrest Properties, Sherrard, to German, Candace, and McCalister, Michael, East Moline; 3305 7th St., East Moline; $145,000.
PTM Properties, Muscatine, to Payton, Ayala J., and Zachary A., Rock Island; 836 20th St., Rock Island; $145,000.
Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra D., Moline, to Swanson, Hunter J., Moline; 4704 49th Ave., Moline; $119,500.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Leppert, John W., East Moline; 509 40th St., East Moline; $55,650.
Caldwell, John and Clara Jane, Oak Park, Ill., to Edwardsen, Darren, Rock Island; 815 43rd St., Rock Island; $89,000.
Fitzpatrick, David and Neila, Punta Gorda, Fla., to Inhelder, Jaime, Rock Island; 2504 21st Ave., Rock Island; $79,500.
STNLR 20, Dallas, Tex., to The Manish Gamanlal Patel and Bela Desai Patel Living Trust, Orange, Calif.; 222 W. 10th Ave., Milan; $810,000.
DuPage, Denise, Ottawa, Ill., to Clarke, Teresa, Chicago; 2133 10th St., East Moline; $90,000.
Beadle, Linda J., trustee of Jackson, Judith Ann, trust, Davenport, to Neppl, James L., Moline; 1014 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $205,000.
Cahill, Charles E., Savanna, to Hood, Chad Edward, and McLeod, Lacea Teres, Rock Island; 1304 25th Ave., Rock Island; $72,500.
Colburn, Kristy L., Colona, to Maere, Hilarie, Silvis; 1612 14th St., Silvis; $113,000.
TSA Rentals, Moline, to DeBrobander, Heidi Marie, Silvis; 1212 11th St., Silvis; $64,000.
Messerschmidt, Andrew and Melissa, Marion, Iowa, to Stemper, Adam, East Moline; 446 36th Ave., East Moline; $295,000.
Saltsman, James R. and Teresa M., Hampton, to Saltsman, Eric J., Rock Island; 4206 25th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Sallows, Joshua W. and Alissa, Port Byron, to Taets, Cordero R., Port Byron; 6304 221st St. N., Port Byron; $129,000.
Deleu, Don and Patricia, Coal Valley, to Killian, Carl and Ellie Joe, Rock Island; 3900 25th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $269,000.
Clayton, William, Viola, to Glascock, Ryan Jay, and Dare, Jamie Lucille, East Moline; 3609 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $134,350.
Hilgers, James and Karen, Andalusia, to Wynn Real Estate, Andalusia; 408 6th Ave. W., Andalusia; $75,000.
Russel, Jonathan E., estate, Rock Island, to Johnson, Johanna, and Free, Linda, Moline; 2553 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $141,000.
Ebenroth, James, Port Byron, to Dinquel, Kristina Melane, and Galanius, Steven Earl; 902 2nd Ave. S., Cordova; $149,600.
GSA Construction, Geneseo, to Dotterer, Andrew, Milan; 3723 Savanna Circle W., Milan, land/lot only; $5,000.
Svetlick, Michael C. and Jennifer L., Silvis, to Schroeder, Abby, Moline; 1850 2nd St., Moline; $86,500.
Roberts, Michael, Moline, to Fernandez, Victor, East Moline; 4004 10th St., East Moline; $97,000.
Kelley, Linda K., Moline, to Jones, Trent W., Silvis; 202 13th St., Silvis; $129,900.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Castillo, Tomas M., and Cabaliero, Guadalupe J. Filio, Rock Island; 1416 39th St., Rock Island; $68,000.
Renovation, Ellis, Silvis, to Ray, Nathan, Moline; 441 40th St., Moline; $125,000.
Fortynine Fiftyone, Cumas, Wash., to Mayfield, Crystina, Moline; 2531 14th St., Moline; $110,000.
Arnold, Jeni, Manor, Texas, to DJR Maintenance & Remodel, Taylor Ridge; 1633 34th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
Lively, James and Ashlie, Erie, to Sanchez, Agustin, Moline; 401 Oak Blvd., vacant land/lot, Port Byron; $6,000.
Smith, Dorothy, Sherrard, to St. Clair, Martin, and Spilman, Ashley, Rock Island; 519 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Bertram, Helen A., estate, Silvis, to Hanson, Terry and Shelley, East Moline; 946 39th Ave., East Moline; $122,000.
Hutten, Karen L., trust, Kewanee, to Lemieux, Samuel and Courtney, East Moline; 475 31st Ave., East Moline; $137,000.
Powell, Blaine Scott, Taylor Ridge, to Welch, Cody and Christa, Milan; 5303 176th Ave., Milan; $285,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Dailing, Alex, Rock Island; 2209 39th St., Rock Island; $49,900.
Davis, Williams S. IV, and Myra J., Rock Island, to Spray Tech Leasing, Rock Island; 1125 8th Ave., Rock Island; $37,500.
Boland, Joseph D., Irvine, Calif., to Kerr, Roland, Rock Island; 4709 24th Ave., Rock Island; $101,900.
Vedvik, Richard A. and Beth A., Milan, to Stonehouse, Jessica, Rock Island; 1902 16th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Stonehouse, Jessica M., Rock Island, to Reid, Christopher P., Rock Island; 2107 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
Love, Taylor A., Rock Island, to Weiman, Ben, and Bechtel, Kayla, Rock Island; 1230 37th St., Rock Island; $149,900.
Untiedt, Gene A., and Betsy A., Bettendorf, to Taft, Robert and Kristal, Moline; 3728 13th Ave., Moline; $84,900.
RBH Resources, Colona, to Rogers, Dustin A. and Amber L., East Moline; 2605 4th St. A, East Moline; $128,500.
Lerminez, Daniel S., Milan, to Monigold, Noah, and Maves, Rebecca, Moline; 4812 52nd Ave., Moline; $136,000.
Cody, D. Thane, Cordova, to Vanmeter, Douglas, Grovetown, Ga.; 18314 266th St. N., 5 acres land/lot, vacant, Cordova; $60,000.
Fuller, Sue M., Bettendorf, to Shoultz, J Lynn, Moline; 2312 18th Ave. A, Moline; $76,000.
Sparacello, Logan, Davenport, to VanHyfte, Tyler J., Moline; 1114 37th St. Ct., Moline; $86,900.
Calamia, Douglas G., and Lisa C., Mendianville, Ala., to Fireman, Alexander M., Rock Island; 3622 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $124,900.
RoRo, LLC., Andalusia, to Laub, Margarida R., Coal Valley; 5.85 acres vacant land, Coal Valley; $135,000.
The Brian K. McCaulley Revocable Living Trust, Moline, to Herman, Mark and Nancy, Moline; 3858 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $555,000.
Dewilfond, Todd and Jenelle, Davenport, to Ilene Sideways, Moline; 1928 35th St., Moline; $73,000.