Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 18, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
GEMAX, to CSB Financial Holdings, 417 Tenney Street, Kewanee; $135,000.
DeDecker's Plumbing & Cooling and DeDecker's Hardware, to Dentem Realty, Lot 2 in Block 17 of the village of Annawan situated in the County of Henry; $85,000.
Tyne, Maureen A., to Tumbleson, Michael T., 422 Prospect Place, Kewanee; $22,500.
Christiansen, Craig and Cristy, to Christiansen, Jason and Emilie, 202 and 204 E. 9th Avenue, Colona; $115,000.
Pratt, Abigail M. and Jonathan D., to Foster, Derek L., and Bowers, Ashli M.E., 619 1st Street, Colona; $95,000.
Sorrells, Dillan M., to Bross, Matthew P., 306 Oak Street, Andover; $119,000.
Neece, Beau W. and Tori, to Kitterman, Kelsy and Jelke, Darlene, 629 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $135,500.
Webster, Hannah M. and Ryan/ Clementz, Hannah M., to Battin, Cristina B., 919 5th Street, Colona; $140,000.
Glazier, Michelle L. and James L., to Hott, Bejamin and Kristen, 623 Virginia Street, Geneseo; $61,000.
Schmitt, Joseph P. and Lachante L., to Johnson, Tracy Lynn, 16 Pleasantview Drive, Annawan; $193,500.
Norin, Jacob L. and Terry J., to Silvaggio, Michael A., 400 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $94,500.
Ashby, Frank A. Jr. and Michelle K., to Steinhagen, Jacie N., 205 N. 1st Street, Alpha; $94,000.
Atwell Family Investment Limited Partnership, to Pearce, Jason M. and Jennifer L., 10 acres in Geneseo Township, Geneseo; $120,000.
Ashley, Stephen P., to Brown, Ryan A. and Colleen L., 816 S. Spring Street, Geneseo; $163,500.
Kewanee Dunes, to Midland Road, LLC, 3536 Midland Road, Kewanee and all that part of the south half of the northeast quarter of Sect. 13, Township 14 North, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian lying south of the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy railroad company right-of-way, situated in the County of Henry; $500,000.
Sonnenberg, Catherine H., to Andon, Taylor, 412 Margaret Street, Atkinson; $110,000.
Fruit, Jeffrey L. and Trava L., to Fruit, William K. and Catherine M., 18106 E. 2500 Street, Annawan; $225,000.
McBee, Shane S., to Carroll, Alyssa, and Hahn, Bryce, 704 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $128,000.
Midwest Homebuyers, to Bateman, William S. and Lana F., 103 8th Avenue, Colona; $215,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to St. Dennis, Cathryn, Milan; 827 10th St., W., Milan; $34,000.
Rock Island Industrial Partners, Janesville, Wis., to Rude Dog, Des Moines; 220 5th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
Allen, Jason D., Orion, to Longley, Carrie L., Orion; 11303 134th Ave., Orion; $240,000.
Sadowski, Troy S. and Jenna L., Ottumwa, Iowa, to Brose, Adam D. and Leslie M., Milan; 3203 148th Ave., Milan; $520,000.
Leonard, David, Milan, to Plohr, Christopher Lee, Rock Island; 9401 11th St. W., Rock Island; $90,000.
Dooley, Larry R. and Candis M., Taylor Ridge, to Mealy, Loretta B., Taylor Ridge; 13021 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $205,000.
Lerschen, Thomas C., Viola, to Harvey, Jordon, East Moline; 1924 13th St., East Moline; $20,000.
Lerschen, Carol Anne, Viola, to Harvey, Jordon, East Moline; 1924 13th St., East Moline; $20,000.
Ramsey, Craig, Great Bend, Kan., to Burk, Brandon, Moline; 3402 37th Ave., Moline; $169,000.
Calamia, Douglas G. and Lisa C., Mendianville, Ala., to Griffin, Morgan Elizabeth, Rock Island; 3904 35th St., Rock Island; $139,900.
U.S. Bank National, Owensboro, Ky., to Vyncke, Dave Michael, Moline; 2405 34th Ave., Rock Island; $67,500.
Karwath, Jodi M., Arlington Heights, Ill., to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 2112 20 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $64,500.
Vogel, Colten, Moline, to Taliaferro, Arthur M., Rock Island; 939 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $75,500.
Olson, Gary L., estate, Colona, to Sprouse, James, Rock Island; 2024 34th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Seams, Patricia A., Cleveland, Ill., to Morelli, Maria, East Moline; 462 27th Ave., East Moline; $146,000.
Graham, Chad Alan, Coal Valley, to Aguiree, Stormy A., Rock Island; 3209 17th Ave., Rock Island; $79,000.
Hughes, Andrew J., Port Byron, to Hulderson, Aimee Laine, and Boyer, Dawn Elaine, Moline; 5401 6th Ave., Moline; $174,000.
Becker, Kenneth C., Moline, to Ludin, Rebecca, Moline; 1136 48th St., Moline; $139,500.
Hayes, Dru, Rock Island, to Witt, Michael, Rock Island; 8311 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $162,000.
On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Fox, Jeremy H. and Jennifer, Oroville, Calif.; 2017 17th St., Rock Island; $77,500.
3V, LLC, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 401 45th St. & 404 45th St., Moline; $68,000.
Golden Touch Mobile Auto Detailing, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 4520 4th Ave., Moline; $105,000.
Metnick, Stephanie, Chicago, to Chapman, Thomas, and Wheeler, Lindsey, Moline; 902 34th Ave., Moline; $320,000.
Miller, Ronald B., estate, Illinois City, to Potter, Jason H. and Shelley L., Reynolds; 190th Ave., 77.18 acre farm, Illinois City; $460,000.
Hancq, Carin, Taylor Ridge, to Versluys, Haile and Sean, Andalusia; 853 2nd Ave. W., Andalusia; $184,000.
ICC Realty, Rock Island, to Greuel, Austin, East Moline; 9000 13th St. W., Rock Island; $315,000.
Barnett, Melissa, Moline, to Davis, Schayne and Diane, Moline; 5113 44th Ave., Moline; $139,000.
Ramaeker, Todd A. and Caitlyn M., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Hiatt, John R. and Samantha L., Milan; 15328 20th St. Ct. W., Milan; $315,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Drake, Caleb and Stacie, Sioux City, Iowa; 1241 36th Ave., Rock Island; $154,500.
Barr, Gary Donald, East Moline, to Schroeder, Jesse, Hampton; 409 10th Ave., Hampton; $119,500.
Kalkan, Susan J., Iowa City, to House, Thomas and Calesia, Coal Valley; 705 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $280,000.
Fues, Gary and Misty, Taylor Ridge, to Lee, Sean L. and Jodi E., Milan; 326 W. 4th St., Milan; $84,900.
Johnson Bros Realty, Moline, to Hendrickson, Delores and Curnie, Rock Island; 2322 45th St., Rock Island; $85,000.
First Central State Bank, DeWitt, to Stern, Matthew, Rock Island; 13306 70th St., Taylor Ridge; $86,000.
Sullivan, Kelly D., Geneseo, to Dilley, Alden, Rock Island; 3701 12th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Franks, Suzie J., Port Byron, to Lott, Annette, East Moline; 363 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $170,000.
Nelson, John W. and Jennifer A., Milan, to Marshall, Ashley, East Moline; 451 17th Ave., East Moline; $115,000.
Semotan, Carl, Tehachapi, Calif., to Robinson, Brandi, Rock Island; 1124 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $63,500.
Verbeke, James R., Dubuque, to Raushenberger, Michael and Kari, Illinois City; 11801 315th St. Ct. W., Illinois City; $447,500.
Glazier, Justin, Silvis, to Fry, Bethany Ann and Adam, Hampton; 317 12th Ave., Silvis; $40,000.
Gieselman, Nicolas and Cassie, Eldridge, to Ruiz, Bryan, Rock Island; 1500 28th St., Rock Island; $129,000.
Lewis, Michael A. and Jessica A., Bettendorf, to Dryoel, Hayley L., and Balestri, Gina E., Moline; 824 21st Ave., Moline; $250,000.
Mount, Daniel, Orion, to Levi, Rodney, Moline; 1169 25th St., Moline; $83,100.
Sholl, Eric, and Sholl, Jennifer, Rock Island, to Sanchez, Alicia and Brian, Rock Island; 1845 41st St., Rock Island; $119,500.
Whitcomb, Bradley, Moline, to Lopez, Darla, Moline; 311 17th Ave., Moline; $144,900.
Boens, Wade A., Coal Valley, to Shake, Rex and Julie, Coal Valley; 12029 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $236,000.
Russell, Cheryl, estate, Milan, to Scott, Karen and Bradley, Rock Island; 3117 25th Ave., Rock Island; $72,000.
Ceja, Rafael, Bettendorf, to Laethem, Marcus, Moline; 1514 45th St., Moline; $85,500.
Peterson, Todd, Riverside, Iowa, to Gray, Hunter, Moline; 3402 11th Ave. A, Moline; $119,000.
Colley Properties, Rock Island, to Lewis-Bey I, Darrell E., Moline; 428 15th Ave., East Moline; $69,900.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Coleman, Christopher P., East Moline; 1018 172nd St. N., East Moline; $20,501.
House, Thomas W. and Calesia, Coal Valley, to Frommelt, Stacy, Moline; 1305 49th St., Moline; $130,000.
Welch, Mary L., trustee, of Welch, Dona D., Sugar Grove, Ill., to Bonnett, Shirley M., Moline; 2627 1st St. Ct., Moline; $165,000.
Angel, Phyllis L., Milan, to Angel, Tramere R., Rock Island; 1515 6th St., Rock Island; $62,500.
VanEchaute, Kathleen A.; Rogers, Paula J., and Woodburn, Judy L., Moline, to Vann, Rebecca J., Moline; 2401 3rd St., Moline; $179,500.
Marvin, Trevor J., and Schauer, Bobbi J., Elcho, Wis., to Clark, Jama, Rock Island; 21 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $186,300.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Tosh, Eileen and Sarah, Rock Island; 1019 16th St., Rock Island; $43,800.
Premier Rentals, Blue Grass, to SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo.; 2705 25th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.