Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 4, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Mascaro, Carmella, to Lough, Jason, 207 2nd Street, Colona; $61,500.
Lyon, Autymn and Blake L., to Merrill, Christopher and Sharon, 913 Cleveland Road, Colona; $129,000.
Hepner, Darcy D., to Kuffel, Scott D. and Jennifer L., 28808 E. State Road, Kewanee; $369,000.
Anderson, Kevin L., to Harkins, Shannon L., 329 E. Park Street, Geneseo; $112,000.
Kiser, Rex F.; Kiser, Rex E.; Kiser, Bonita K., to Perez, Adrian, and Clark, Kathryn, 23 Oak Grove Court, Geneseo; $365,000.
Bassford Construction, to Gryp, Daniel Lee and Talia, 3 Mary Lane Court, Geneseo; $235,000.
Loete, Lora L./ Lora, to Roehrs, Joshua C., 202 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $143,000.
Johnson, Dan H. and Terry, to Ross, Howard N. and Amelia R., 142 Hollis Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Troye, Edward P., to Ryder, Destiny D., 117 East Street South, Kewanee; $80,000.
Beall, Kayla L., to Cartus Financial Corporation, 536 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $190,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation, to Bisby, Christine M. and Kelly L. Sr., 536 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $190,000.,
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Brooks, Tony L. and Erin L., Cordova, to Welker, Brodie L. and Erin L., Port Byron; 8114 256th St. N., Port Byron; $220,000.
Lammers, Timothy, Lakeville, Minn., to BMW Props, Downers Groves, Ill.; 720 16th Ave., Moline; $42,180.
Say, July, Rock Island, to Htoo, Eh Lay, and Thaw, Naw Eh, Rock Island; 1007 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Wassenhove, Matthew and Christina, Moline, to Odle, Austin, Moline; 1811 10th St., Moline; $86,000.
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Martin, Eric L., Silvis; 1006 12th St., Silvis; $159,900.
Tetter, Gregory J., and Crompton-Tetter, Victoria M., trust, Mount Dora, Fla., to Palmer, Joe and Lynn, Moline; 2424 27th St., Moline; $194,900.
Perez, Lori, Moline, to Komassi, Kokoutse, Moline; 1828 38th St., Moline; $160,000.
Raymac Properties, Rock Island, to Davis, Alison R., Rock Island; 4007 28th Ave., Rock Island; $132,000.
Hoyt, Travis J. and Michelle M., Coal Valley, to Timber Stone Construction, Moline; address not listed, land/lot only, Coal Valley, $18,000.
Camarillo, David, Silvis, to Rangel, Maria, Rock Island; 1608 25th St., Rock Island; $67,500.
Fargo, Ronald J., Coal Valley, to Begyn, Michael and Janet, Milan; 15800 63rd St., Milan; $175,000.
BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill., to Lopez, Maria, Moline; 720 16th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Barber, Richard, Taylor Ridge, to Dunlop, Steven, Reynolds; 4613 190th Ave. W., Reynolds; $180,000.
Dunlop, Steven, Reynolds, to Barber, Richard, Taylor Ridge; 6612 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $185,000.
Lara, Miguel A., and Carlough, Tiah E., Moline, to Kistler, Jessica Anne, Moline; 1154 29th St., Moline; $123,000.
Mohammed, Mohammed J., and Hassan, Doaa A., Rock Island, to Skelley, Jordan, Moline; 4321 11th St. A., Moline; $112,000.
Wynes, Emma, Moline, to Wynes, Emma, administrator of Wynes, Thomas, estate; 1540 15th Ave., Moline; $501.
Wynes, Emma, administrator of Wynes, Thomas, estate, Moline, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 1540 15th Ave., Moline; $61,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Grandberry, Shirley, Rock Island; 3311 11th St., Rock Island; $43,350.
Carrington Mortgage, Anaheim, Calif., to MT Properties, Moline; 501 11th Ave. W., Milan; $52,000.
Arnold, Samantha J., Moline, to Gugelmeyer, Adam C. and Crystal R., Rock Island; 1548 44th St., Rock Island; $74,900.
Castle 2020, White Plains, N.Y., to Reaves, Patricia and Randy, Moline; 404 20th Ave., Moline; $42,000.
York, Samuel H., Muscatine, to Fortin, Derek A., Moline; 5136 8th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
Ejjrefi, Khalid, Moline, to Czerwinski, Jacob Ryan, Moline; 1194 23rd St., Moline; $80,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Heart of Hope Ministries, Rock Island; 1714 9th Ave., Rock Island; $1,101.
SLB Properties of Illinois, Bettendorf, to 1111 Avenue of the Cities, Summerville, S.C., 1111 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, 115 unit apartment building; $2,751,000.
Bush, Michael and Kathleen, Bettendorf, to 1111 Avenue of the Cities, Summerville, S.C.; 1111 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, 115 unit apartment building; 1,179,000.
Garza, Paul J. and Melissa L., Port Byron, to Canada, Jodie Ann, Milan; 2602 95th Ave., Milan; $160,000.
Koenig, C. David, Johnston, Iowa, to Grace Myanmar Christian Church, Moline; 5325 Avenue of the Cities, 5331 33rd Avenue of the Cities, 5330 22nd Ave., Moline; commercial building, office space; $250,000.
Miller, Mitchell and Susan, Taylor Ridge, to Wieskamp, Scott and Michelle, Taylor Ridge; Lot 3 143rd St. W., land only, Taylor Ridge; $16,000.
Vyncke, David M., Moline, to Seitzinger, Vanece M., East Moline; 4361 11th St., East Moline; $94,900.
Thompson, Christopher C. and Nicole L., East Moline, to Rada, Trista A., East Moline; 819 22nd Ave., East Moline; $124,900.
Stevens, Grover G., estate, Moline, to Burklund, Ian, Rock Island; 2537 21st Ave., Rock Island; $109,900.
Maniccia, Jerrol D. and Mary C., Milan, to Chandler, Gina, Milan; 504 12th Ave. W., Milan; $155,000.
Shelby Enterprises, Moline, to Nosa, Joseph, and Stanley-Nosa, Emily, East Moline; 387 22nd St., East Moline; $95,000.
Owens, Andrew M., Davenport, to Stancliff, Michael, East Moline; 1225 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; $158,654.
Whipple, Sarah L., Viola, to Schaaf, Elizabeth, Moline; 1849 34th St., Moline; $117,000.
VanCourt, Gary W. and Patricia M., Smithton, Ill., to Raya, Francisca, Rock Island; 3201 36 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.
Arya, Rock Island, to Lingle, Erin, Milan; 1801 W. 3rd St., Milan; $138,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Piliponis, Glenn R. and Jane A., East Moline; 2741 11th Ave. C, Moline; $53,000.
Moline Holdings, Moline, to Harris, Shay A., East Moline; 2534 4th St., A, East Moline; $98,500.
Brown Living Trust, East Moline, to Jackson, Nicole D., and Idowu, Hammed T., Rock Island; 2700 21st Ave., Rock Island; $162,000.
Tidwell, Michael L. and Peggy J., Moline, to Soltow, Jake, Moline; 2706 47th St., Moline; $135,000.
Maere, John, Galesburg, to Reyes, Benjamin R., Moline; 3224 40th St., Moline; $49,000.
Kump, Alan W., Milan, to Dowdal, Zachary, Rock Island; 8010 8th St. W., Rock Island; $115,000.
Stumphy, Mark, Moline, to Bernal, Kane, Moline; 2745 14th Ave., Moline; $140,000.
TJS Partners, Moline, to WFI Commercial, Milan; 2013 & 2019 4th Ave., Rock Island; $160,000.
Kittelson, Kirk A., Geneseo, to Meyers, Erick, Carbon Cliff; 114 5th St., Carbon Cliff; $65,000.
Brooks, Aaron, LeClaire, to Dreifurst, Lisa E., and Chapman, Claire D., Carbon Cliff; 119 Cherry Ct., Carbon Cliff; $110,000.
Sellers, Lyndi R., West Peoria, Ill., to Palmer, Bianca P., Rock Island; 1001 22nd St., Rock Island; $95,500.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Arnold, Robert R. and Janet E., Sterling; 823 W. 5th St. Lane/land only, Coal Valley; $134,000.
Peterson, Todd and Emily, Moline, to Victoria, Dana M., Moline; 724 27th Ave., Moline; $189,000.
McGrath, Johnny and Cindy, Silvis, to Brown, Amanda M., and Boenitz, Troy O., East Moline; 1105 36th Ave., East Moline; $149,000.
Schoeck, Donna M., trust, Rock Island, to Danner, John P. and Pamela A., Milan; 8004 47th St., Milan; $450,000.
Guzzo, Faye E., trust, Illinois City, to Atnip, Mark A. and Lori A., Moline; 2020 13th St., Moline; $90,000.
Bend Land Development, Davenport, to M & L Properties, Davenport; 1100 3rd St., East Moline, door and hardware commercial building; $250,000.
Fry Property Development, Colona, to Williams, Saverna and Jabar, Moline; 1648 27th Ave., Moline; $232,800.
Doonan, L. Keith and Virginia S., Reynolds, to Ehm, Aaron, Reynolds; 18628 91st St. W., Reynolds; $100,000.
Doonan, L. Keith and Virginia S., Aledo, to Ehm, Aaron, Reynolds; 91st St., 5 acres farmland, Reynolds; $30,000.
Doonan, L. Keith and Virginia S., Aledo, to Ehm, Aaron, Reynolds; 18628 91st W., Reynolds, 1.63 acres land/lot only; $10,000.
Schadt, Wayne R. and Karen S., East Moline, to Mohamed, Mahdi A., and Yousif Basher, Marwa Ahmed, East Moline; 3783 1st St., East Moline; $220,000.
Frits, Cathy A., Silvis, to Frits, Jacob W., Port Byron; 306 Cherry St., Port Byron; $50,000.
Hawk, Shelly and Mark R., Aledo, to Lull, Greg and Corrine, Milan; 1226 Hilltop Dr., Milan; $139,900.
Simpson, Richard A., trust, Moline, to Tanghe, Jessica, East Moline; 551 28th Ave., Moline; $123,000.
Hundley, Roma, Moline, to Hundley, Roma, Moline; 4612 11th Ave. D, Moline; $118,000.
Kirby, Terry Lee and Alexandria, Davenport, to Hannan, Cade, East Moline; 3709 Morton Drive, East Moline; $116,500.
Suncrest Properties, Sherrard, to German, Candace, and McCalister, Michael, East Moline; 3305 7th St., East Moline; $145,000.
PTM Properties, Muscatine, to Payton, Ayala J., and Zachary A., Rock Island; 836 20th St., Rock Island; $145,000.
Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra D., Moline, to Swanson, Hunter J., Moline; 4704 49th Ave., Moline; $119,500.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Leppert, John W., East Moline; 509 40th St., East Moline; $55,650.
Caldwell, John and Clara Jane, Oak Park, Ill., to Edwardsen, Darren, Rock Island; 815 43rd St., Rock Island; $89,000.