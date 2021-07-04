Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 4, 2021

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Heart of Hope Ministries, Rock Island; 1714 9th Ave., Rock Island; $1,101.

SLB Properties of Illinois, Bettendorf, to 1111 Avenue of the Cities, Summerville, S.C., 1111 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, 115 unit apartment building; $2,751,000.

Bush, Michael and Kathleen, Bettendorf, to 1111 Avenue of the Cities, Summerville, S.C.; 1111 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, 115 unit apartment building; 1,179,000.

Garza, Paul J. and Melissa L., Port Byron, to Canada, Jodie Ann, Milan; 2602 95th Ave., Milan; $160,000.

Koenig, C. David, Johnston, Iowa, to Grace Myanmar Christian Church, Moline; 5325 Avenue of the Cities, 5331 33rd Avenue of the Cities, 5330 22nd Ave., Moline; commercial building, office space; $250,000.

Miller, Mitchell and Susan, Taylor Ridge, to Wieskamp, Scott and Michelle, Taylor Ridge; Lot 3 143rd St. W., land only, Taylor Ridge; $16,000.

Vyncke, David M., Moline, to Seitzinger, Vanece M., East Moline; 4361 11th St., East Moline; $94,900.