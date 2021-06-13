Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Verdick, August Dale and Sandra E., to Neels, Larry, Lot 10 of Block 2 of Bauer's 2nd Addition, located in the city of Kewanee, county of Henry; $500.
DeClercq, Kimberly, to Fierro, Elizabeth, 522 Whitney Avenue, Kewanee; $85,500.
Sharma Archana, to Performance Realty Homes, 627 Beach Street, Kewanee; $46,500.
Workheiser, Jackie L., to Scott, Rodney J. and Toni L., 502 and 506 Perkins Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Greenman, Brandice J., to Delacruz, Rick, 404 W. Highway Avenue, Woodhull; $75,000.
Adamson, Gary E., to Adamson, Chase Michael and Kelly Colonna, 96 Knoxville Trail, Alpha; $310,000.
Kewanee Partners, to Schrantz, Joseph R., 1020 W. 6th Street, Kewanee and 1020 W. 7th Street, Kewanee; $11,000.
Schnowske, Tod Ray, to Brose, Donald A. and Casey A., 5277 E. 1770 Street, Cambridge; $40,000.
Ries, Arthur C. and Cindy L., to Roemer, David T. and Elizabeth C., 1019 McGwires Drive, Geneseo; $345,000.
Gans, Christopher M. and Heather M., to Rusk, Seth M., 716 S. State Street, Geneseo; $140,000.
VandeVoorde, Michael L. and Jane L., to Amery Rentals, Lot 11, Block 11 of the Original Town of Annawan, situated in the County of Henry; $38,500.
Lucki, Amanda and Christopher, to Foster, Brooke and Ryan, 20477 E. 200th Street, Coal Valley; $425,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Shannon, Harland D. and Kimberly M., Neosho, Mich., to Wethington, Ryan L. and Lanese M., Port Byron; 111 Bluff St., Port Byron; $152,000.
Fitzpatrick, David and Neila, Punta Gorda, Fla., to Inhelder, Jaime, Rock Island; 2504 21st Ave., Rock Island; $79,500.
Stegemann, Allen B. and Doris M., East Moline, to Douglas, Leanna M., Moline; 2418 32nd St., Moline; $88,500.
Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to Turner, Austin, Prophetstown; 16305 3rd Ave., East Moline; $29,000.
Streeter, Betty, trust, Lynn Center, to Martinez, Isela, East Moline; 618 2nd Ave., East Moline; $75,500.
Carlson, David L. and Cheryl L, Cambridge, to Stotmeister, Kenneth and Pamela, Moline; 5409 28th Ave., Moline; $192,500.
Sheraden, Larry W., trust, Silvis, to Soliz, Bruce and Yvette, Rock Island; 8006 8th St. W., Rock Island; $112,000.
Versypt, Janet L., East Moline, to Young, Erik, Cordova; 18628 River Rd. N., Cordova; $260,000.
Vermeire, James J. and Jannette, Hillsdale, to Gutierrez, Elvira, Hillsdale; 502 Jackson, 458 Jackson, vacant land, Hilldale; $23,000.
Hurst, Larry, Moline, to Jones, Charles and Tamera, Eldridge; 2929 26th Ave., Moline; $54,637.
Douglas, Samuel and Caitlin, Milan, to Wells, Lisa, Milan; 624 W. 1st Ave., Milan; $82,900.
Copeland, Christine R., Rock Island, to McFarland, Josh, Bettendorf; 532 15th Ave., Moline; $61,500.
Begyn Rental & Equipment, Inc., Davenport, to Diaz, David and Jamie, Rock Island; 1253 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $88,500.
Jansen, Travis and Sarah, Davenport, to Eddarhmoumi, Aziz, East Moline; 732 33th Ave., East Moline; $137,000.
Krouth, Gregory L., Sherrard, to Rhea, Philip and Melissa, Moline; 2319 3rd St., Moline; $165,000.
Davis, Robert, Davenport, to QC Living, Davenport; 410 W. 11th Ave., Milan; $119,000.
Land, Roger, Moline, to Hayles, Gary, Davenport; 1415 11th St., Silvis; $117,500.
Siam, Brittney and Richard, Moline, to Beek, Craig, trust, Moline; 744 43rd Ave. Dr., Moline; $75,000.
Stegmiller, William D., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Guinn, Brett, Taylor Ridge; 13705 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $15,000.
Gomez, Capriano and Maria, Edinburg, Texas, to Richardson, Donald and Delores, East Moline; 1457 18th St., East Moline; $45,000.
Countryman Family Trust, Dixon, Ill., to Thomson, Bill A., and Juehring-Thomson, Debbie L., Bettendorf; 3807 10th Ave., Place, Moline; $102,000.
Begyn, Kristina, Milan, to Itabelo, Ibonge, Des Moines; 2600 11th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
Vyncke, Cheryl, East Moline, to Desilva, David, East Moline; 805 22nd Ave., East Moline; $74,900.
Wilken Rentals, Coal Valley, to Miller, Ryan, and Brandom, Greg, Milan; 350 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $207,000.
Keller, Jaime Lynn, Moline, to Ohlsen, Darrell W., Moline; 4617 47th St., Moline; $105,000.
Bradshaw, Jack Allen, Johnston, Iowa, to Morgensen, Gregory, Moline; 3504 26th Ave. B, Moline; $280,000.
Dennhardt-Steele, Jessica, Coal Valley, to Austin, James L. and Emilee, East Moline; 752 41st Ave., East Moline; $91,000.
Van Dyke, Eugene A., Rock Island, to Colley Properties, Rock Island; 428 15th Ave., East Moline; $32,773.
Dotterer, Andrew and Lindsay, Milan, to White, Rickey and Kathleen, Taylor Ridge; 5827 93rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $210,100.
Binvens, Barbara, estate, Rock Island, to de la Garza, Ryan A., Moline; 1134 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $117,000.
Procore, Bettendorf, to Macdonald, Christine, Moline; 7402 35th Ave., Moline; $280,000.
Caruth, Ethel J., estate, Rock Island, to OPP Realty, LLC, Moline; 107 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $46,240.
Greenwood, David and Nancy, Peoria, to Ponce, Andrea R., Moline; 5460 30th Ave., Moline; $188,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Silvestre-Montanez, Salvador, and Rocha-Alvarado, Martha, Silvis; 152 6th St., Silvis; $85,749.
Lawver, Shelby, estate, Milan, to Lawver, Dalton James Lee, Milan; 716 11th St. W., Milan; $70,000.
Huber, Mary Jane, Moline, to Trinity United Methodist Church of Milan, Milan; 1420 35th Ave., Rock Island; $178,000.
Croegaert, Dennis, Moline, to Raya, Guilermo, Moline; 1612 9th St., Moline; $57,000.
Riley, Ronald D., and Mary K., Silvis, to Jones, Mark B. and Janet K., Hillsdale; 24718 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $111,000.
Ramon, Raul and Noemi, Coal Valley, to LU Property, St., Charles, Ill.; 1417, 1419, 1419 1/2 East 1st St., Milan; $89,875.
Martin, E. Edwin, Coal Valley, to Illinois Department of Transportation, Dixon, Ill.; 2303 1st St., Coal Valley, highway construction purposes; $300.
Lopez, Susan M., and Lopez Duprey, Neftali, Milan, to Dotterer, Andrew and Lindsay, Milan; 3727 W. Savanna Circle, Milan; $250,000.
Carney, Kelly A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Finneran, Shannon, Moline; 810 54th St. B., Moline; $152,000.
Gibson, Steven and Judi, Port Byron, to Jeffries, Thomas and Amy, Port Byron; 1425 Lakeside Drive, Port Byron; $735,500.