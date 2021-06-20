Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 20, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Crampton, Elmer, to Hartman, William, Lot 3 in Block 2 of Minch's 1st Addition to the village of Hooppole, situated in the county of Henry; $1,500.
Smith, Georgia; Nowak, Kristen; Knowak, Kristen; Kennedy, Susan; Lindstrom, Teresa, to Barnes, Wiley Ray, Jr.; Barnes, Diana D.; Darnell, Larry D.; Darnell, Carolyn A.; Ramirez, Ibrahim M.; Ramirez, Jennifer M., farm ground; $186,500.
Lavine, Adam L., to Orey, Everett R., 805 Cypress Drive, Colona; $190,000.
Renner, Mark A. and Melanie V., to Fernandez, Rafael and Jennifer, 14 Autumn Creek Court, Coal Valley; $348,000.
Johnson, Debra S., to Swanson, Zakary A. and Samantha K., 513 Swank Street, Galva; $237,500.
Johnson, Tracy L., to Holeman, Kristy L., 222 E. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $136,000.
Verbeke, Christopher R. and Janice L., to Jones, Preston W. and Courtney A., 703 S. State Street, Geneseo; $264,000.
Light, Daniel B. and Leah Rae, to TDDP, vacant property, rural route, Kewanee; $372,000.
DeVilder, Walter V. and Linda S., to Gies, Rebecca L., 256 Windmont Road, Kewanee; $170,000.
Hill, Karl V., to Ince, Gary L., Lots 9 and 10 in Block 1 of Simpson's 2nd Addition to the City of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $33,000.
Ince, Gary L., to McRae, Ricci L., 902 Simpson Avenue, Kewanee; $38,500.
Henriksen, Jeffrey A.; Henriksen, Richard L.; Henriksen, Sandra K. Estate, to DeVilder, Walter V. and Linda S., 342 E. McClure Street, Kewanee; $145,000.
Wassenhove, Lonnie G. and Raelynn M., to Peterson, Ellyn J. / Ellie, 139 Henry Drive, Orion; $183,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Northwest Bank & Trust Company, Davenport, to Ibarra, Fernando J., Rock Island; 3927 29th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Irby, Samantha, Rock Island; 3905 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $87,900.
Miller, Melody, Rock Island, to Feller, Robert S. and Elisabeth A., Rock Island; 2953 45th St., Rock Island; $131,750.
Tank, Betty A., estate, East Moline, to Pinkerton, Danyelle, Moline; 1733 13th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Eastman, Candace J., estate, Rock Island, to Devotha, Siwema, Silvis; 276 6th St., Silvis; $124,000.
Young, Melinda G., Morrison, Ill., to Gray, Gary W. and Jenny L., Milan; 3005 3rd St. W., Milan; $68,000.
Moton, John Jr., and Blahnik Moton, Cheryl, Davenport; 2718 11th Ave. C, Moline; $84,900.
Johnson, Daniel E. and Alicia J., Port Byron, to Stockwell, Joel R. and Jessica B., Rock Island; 2011 11th St., East Moline; $62,500.
Fowler, Douglas R. and Jessica L., Centennial, Colo., to Rodriguez, Ulises and Virginia, Rock Island; 4001 24th St., Rock Island; $191,000.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Harb, Nidal H. and Sana N., trust, East Moline; 4477 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $425,000.
Dinnon, Brian and Kimberly A., Illinois City, to Graves, Steven S. and Julie A., Illinois City; 12705 224th St. W., Illinois City; $230,000.
Cralle, Dolores J., Rock Island, to Cralle, Dillon, Rock Island; 2804 38th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Dusenbery, Susan L., Cape Coral, Fla., to Campbell, Edwina, Silvis; 1133 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $152,500.
Crompton, Stephanie Jane, and Hofer, Jacalyn Ruth, Moline, to Parchert, Michael S. and Ashley E., Illinois City; 11915 238th St. W., Illinois City; $148,000.
The Cage & Properties, Moline, to Heuer, Travis, Davenport; 1345 10th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.
James, Therese, East Moline, to Torres, Virginia, East Moline; 2035 12th St., East Moline; $107,500.
Sevedge, Felicia A., Germantown Hills, Ill., to Schluensen, Corrine and Christopher, Coal Valley; 17 Crestview Dr., Coal Valley; $168,000.
Schluensen, Corrine L. and Christopher G., Coal Valley, to Gustafson, Adam and Brandi, Moline; 2310 11th Ave. B, Moline; $103,000.
Wag's Auto Center, Rock Island, to Bolt Motors, Davenport; 3204 38th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Scott, Patricia Diane, Moline; 2715 7th Ave., Rock Island; $34,900.
Rodriguez, Ulises and Virginia, Rock Island, to Vanlaarhoven, Chloe, and Bailey, Jordan, Moline; 2607 47th St., Moline; $113,000.
Hartje Family Trust, Wildwood, Fla., to Bedzrah, Akuete, and Amouzou, Ayawa, Moline; 5203 34th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Hartje, Rhonda, Wildwood Fla., to Bedzrah, Akuete, and Amouzou, Ayawa, Moline; 5203 34th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Roselle, Dalton and Angelica, Colona, to Terronez, Hope, East Moline; 3340 2nd St., East Moline; $109,000.
Ziegler, Gavin D., Walnut, Ill., to Smith, Nicholas L., Rock Island; 1207 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $91,500.
Free, Linda, and Johnson, Johanna, Moline, to Garza, Jessica, Moline; 2442 15th Ave., Moline; $179,900.
Bell, Stacy, Bettendorf, to Crow, Brian P., and Gorham, Sarah, Andalusia; 1005 9th St. Ct. E., Andalusia; $281,000.
Versman, Dorothy L., Milan, to Greer, Rufus Jr., Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., #10D, Rock Island; $69,000.
Ford, Nicole, Sherrard, to Castaneda, Marco, Rock Island; 1915 10th St., Rock Island; $59,900.
Trout, Megan and Nick, Coal Valley, to Mahalla, Rhiannon Elise, Moline; 535 29th Ave., Moline; $80,000.
Begyn, Michael, Milan, to Nelsen, Michael, Milan; 9120 27th St., Milan; $410,000.
Veach, Cathy and Robert B., Moline; Hubbs, Janis and David J., Milan; Reid, Diane and Dennis L., Davenport; McMeekan, Margaret and Larry L., Sherrard; Brown, John Jr., Rock Island; Brown, William D., Rock Island; Brown, George R. and Rhonda E., Milan; Brown, James and Connie D., Navarre, Fla.; Brown, Robert J. and Karen J., Rock Island; Brown, Steven, and White, Shannon L., Cordova, to Hubbs, Janis and David J., Milan; Lot 51 on 52st St. W., 6.89 acre farm, Milan; $20,000.
Veach, Cathy and Robert B., Moline; Hubbs, Janis and David J., Milan; Reid, Diane and Dennis L., Davenport; McMeekan, Margaret and Larry L., Sherrard; Brown, John Jr., Rock Island; Brown, William D., Rock Island; Brown, George R. and Rhonda E., Milan; Brown, James and Connie D., Navarre, Fla.; Brown, Robert J. and Karen J., Rock Island; Brown, Steven, and White, Shannon L., Cordova, to Brown, George R. and Rhonda E., Milan; Lot 51 on 52st St. W., 6.83 acre farm, Milan; $20,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Kenney's Pest Control of the Quad Cities, Moline; 2412 41st St., Moline; $105,000.
Gustafson, Adam and Brandi, Moline, to Roehr, Michael, Moline; 2326 47th St., Moline; $84,000.
Finnie, Martha J. and Nichole L., Rock Island, to Freiburger, Merry, Rock Island; 2112 35th St., Unit 6, Rock Island; $85,000.
Rodriguez, Terrence B., Rock Island, to Housby, Dennis, Rock Island; 202 W. 17th Ave., Milan; $85,000.
Orlowski, David C., trust, Tomahawk, Wis., to Dowell Properties, Andalusia; farmland, 92.31 acres, Milan; $535,378.
Kelley, Timothy B. and Linda K., trust, Colona, to Haller, Robert A., Bettendorf; 221 39th St., Moline; $45,000.
KJJ Development, Bettendorf, to Leveraged Holdings, Davenport; 3900-3930 38th Ave., Moline, retail establishment; $1,050,000.
Johnapelte, Ndayiragije, Rock Island, to Ramazani, Busasu, and Riziki, Nalutebire, Rock Island; 1102 12th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Wah, Ler Htoo, and Moo, Hae Nay, Rock Island, to Driver, Christopher, Rock Island; 3755 5th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Houston, Stanley, Rock Island, to Mayes, Saterrica D., Moline; 2426 5th Ave., Moline; $25,000.
Sanjeevi, Pravin, and Jeyagenesh, Rubini, Celina, Tex., to Sampath, Kannapiran, and Selvan, Sindhuja, Moline; 3430 51st St., Moline; $190,000.
Norberto Rico, Jose and Shawna K., East Moline, to Allen, Adam and Meghan, Rock Island; 8218 9th St. W., Rock Island; $118,500.
Alonso, Miguel A. and Joluma, Rock Island, to Lopez, Magdaleno, Moline; 818 18th Ave. A, Moline; $102,000.