Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Benhart, Rick A. and Renee E., to Cechowicz, Jeffrey R. and Alexandra L., 208 N. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $147,500.

Farley, George and Gail, to Weber, Bailey Scott and Sarah Jane, 422 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $265,500.

Darin, Justin James and Catherine, to Ball, Mingy K. and Medley Irrevocable Trust, Lot 53 of Oakwood Acres, Section III, a subdivision in the city of Geneseo, situated in the County of Henry; $255,000.

Courson, Brittany, to Fritz, Justin and Nicole, 31 Edgewood Court, Geneseo; $260,000.

Fritz, Justin R. and Nicole L., to Combs, Hayden E. and Anna L., 44 Center Court, Geneseo; $155,000.

Dornfeld, David A. and Joy A., to Farmhand Cafe, 12731 Wolf Road, Geneseo; $50,000.