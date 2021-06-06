Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Benhart, Rick A. and Renee E., to Cechowicz, Jeffrey R. and Alexandra L., 208 N. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $147,500.
Farley, George and Gail, to Weber, Bailey Scott and Sarah Jane, 422 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $265,500.
Darin, Justin James and Catherine, to Ball, Mingy K. and Medley Irrevocable Trust, Lot 53 of Oakwood Acres, Section III, a subdivision in the city of Geneseo, situated in the County of Henry; $255,000.
Courson, Brittany, to Fritz, Justin and Nicole, 31 Edgewood Court, Geneseo; $260,000.
Fritz, Justin R. and Nicole L., to Combs, Hayden E. and Anna L., 44 Center Court, Geneseo; $155,000.
Dornfeld, David A. and Joy A., to Farmhand Cafe, 12731 Wolf Road, Geneseo; $50,000.
Erdman, John C., to Israel, Jyrel, Lot 14 of Doye's subdivision of Lot 6 of the northwest quarter of Section 32 in Township 15 N, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the City of Kewanee, Henry County, Illinois; $6,000.
Karau, Jodi Ann, to Smith, Todd M., 6157 E. 2480 Street, Kewanee; $135,000.
Cohen, Lisa Smith; Smith, Lisa Lynn, to Smith, Todd M., 6157 E. 2480 Street, Kewanee; $128,000.
Shimmin, Heidi Kay, to Smith, Todd M., 6157 E. 2480 Street, Kewanee; $121,500.
Obrecht, Jon L., to Watznauer, Drake W. and McKinney, Jensyn J., 504 N. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $130,000.
Taets, Cory W. and Michele A., to Campbell, Bryan L. and Kimberly L., 2824 Taets Road, Coal Valley; $691,000.
Groy, Diane M., to Stoner, Doyle T. Jr. and Glenda, 605 E. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $37,500.
Kincaid, Timothy and Dwyer, John, to Kincaid, Bryton W., 13403 U.S. Hwy. 6, Geneseo; $144,000.
Kelman, Jill A., to LNBGR, 214 Tenney Street, Kewanee; $37,500.
Sparkman, Cynthia G., to McLaughlin, Wade C., farmland, Lynn Center; $1,020,000.
Doy, Daniel A. and Tonia M., to Bannochie, Tracey, 306 N. Scandia, Alpha; $65,000.
Brown, Marcus C. and Molly D., to Krolik, Judi A. and Patronagio, Jill R., 200 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $130,000.
Hooks, Joshua and Tara, to Grise, Bryant C., 1204 13th Avenue, Orion; $164,000.
Miller, Russell L. and Diane L., to Weber, Kayla E., 15456 N. 1500 Avenue, Geneseo; $135,500.
Gustafson, Jason A. and Bernadette M., to Wexell, Paige C., 105 New Street, Cambridge; $76,000.
Fillman, Dale K., to Huston, Schuyler and Frances J., 730 Mineral Creek Drive, Colona; $299,000.
Petersen, Paul A. and Angela D., to Ferkel, Richard J. and Brooke A., 23064 Dorchester Drive, Geneseo; $225,000.
Brinson, Brandon J. and Leigh T., to Wilfong, Erich M. and Sara C., 113 W. B Street, Alpha; $93,000.
Hodges, Robert L., to Martinez, Moises and Jessica A., 234 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $130,000.
Borkgren, Lila C., to Rita M. Olson Trust, 440 S. Chicago Street, Geneseo; $205,000.
Hester, Joseph R. and Katie I., to Shipman, Julie A. and James M., 406 Westview Drive, Atkinson; $155,000.
Oswald, Dean R. and Joline A., to Midland Wind, 8486 E. 2270 Street, Kewanee; $227,000.
Carlson, Richard P. and Kenneth E., to Smith, Christopher and Nicole Lee, 420 E. College Street, Kewanee; $88,000.
Stichter, David S. and Angela C., to Lucki, Christopher E. and Amanda R., 524 S. 2nd Street, Colona; $175,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, to McCaulley, Grant, 5908 Dayton Corner A Street, Colona; $100,000.
Smith, Christopher L. and Nicole L., to Morthland, Mary Alice, 103 S.W. 7th Street, Galva; $34,000.
Equity One Investment Fund, to Longest, Michael, and Tegtmeier, Ryan, 815 4th Street, Colona; $30,000.
Heberer, John P., to Slawson, Savitri, 1027 Rose Street, Kewanee; $9,000.
Long, Dennis, to Hoffman, Scott and Beth, 1201 6th Street, Orion; $75,000.
Wessels, Michael L. and Marty L./ Marty, to Twigg, Amanda R., 305 5th Avenue, Colona; $75,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Fisher, Drake, Rock Island; 606 42nd St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Grabeel, Hunter, Sherrard, to Lamb, Talon, Milan; 8810 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $158,000.
Bayless, Roy and Betty, trust, Moline, to Riedel, Martin S., Moline; 4035 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $225,000.
Hundley, Roma, Moline, to Carney, Ronnie L. and Judy S., East Moline; 752 40th Ave., East Moline; $92,000.
True, Jason and Lori, Gulf Shores, Ala., to Luchner, Scott M., East Moline; 3804 N. 178th St., East Moline; $221,700.
Schneck, Christopher R. and Erin M., Moline, to Wilkerson, Mary Christine C. and Rollie B., Moline; 3830 32nd Ave., Moline; $144,900.
Ohlsen, Darrell W., Coal Valley, to Young, Karla, Coal Valley; 505 W. 16th Ave., Coal Valley; $148,900.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Iradukunda, Angelique, and Muhubiri, Ntivuguruzwa John, Rock Island; 2833 25th Ave., Rock Island; $106,000.
Saltsman, Eric, Rock Island, to Pena, Patrick A., Rock Island; 2803 25th Ave., Rock Island; $107,000.
Soliz, Bruce A. and Yvette L., Rock Island, to Sellers, Alex, and Watson, Alexis, Moline; 1513 Elm Lane, Moline; $88,000.
MacDonald, Mark L. and Christine G., Milan, to Mullins, Ryon and Megan, Milan; 1513 Jondre Dr., Milan; $350,000.
Marchant, Jason, DeWitt, to SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo.; 1424 2nd St. E., Milan; $20,000.
Ross-Moran, Brenda, Hampton, to Zenati, Younes, East Moline; 916 35th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
Nesbitt, Leonard Dale, estate, Rock Island, to Lane, Pamela C., Rock Island; 4516 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $71,500.
Rhea, Philip and Melissa, Moline, to Stegall, BreeAnna, Moline; 418 27th Ave., Moline; $145,000.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Milan, to Nolan, Kevin and Wendi, Rock Island; 48 Wildwood Dr., Rock Island; $540,000.
Gruszeczka, Edward Jr. and Janet M., Silvis, to Wrigleyville Enterprises, Davenport; 837 17th Ave., East Moline; $27,600.
Brehm, Amanda and Ethan G., Azle, Texas, to Peacock, Patrick, Milan; 8025 47th St., Milan; $287,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Horne, Tequilla, Rock Island; 415 9th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $762.
Brown, Adam B. and Kayla, Geneseo, to Patel, Rushikant, Moline; 506 Island Ave., East Moline; $155,000.
Pauwels, Jacob and Jennifer, Silvis, to Bravos, Rock Island; 215 15th St., Silvis; $67,000.
Vanopdorp, Terry and Debra, Moline, to Thrasher, Ryan and Dana, Moline; 2134 13th St., Moline; $299,900.
McClung, James I., estate, Rock Island, to Herrick, Michael, Rock Island; 1326 38th St., Rock Island; $4,000.
Treanor, Susan G., Milan, to Markim Properties, Moline; 2410 47th St., Moline; $85,000.
McBride, James T., estate, Stockton, Iowa, to Ralston, Tremayne, Rock Island; 551 20th Ave., Rock Island; $49,999.
Potter, Ryne and Kaylee, Hampton, to Kelly, Jennifer M., Moline; 1919 30th St., Moline; $149,000.
Leppert, John W., East Moline, to bNestor A., East Moline; 616 2nd Ave., East Moline; $76,000.
McAdams, Driesst, East Moline, to Sanchez, Ricardo and Jennifer Lynn, East Moline; 3862 26th Ave., Unit D, Moline; $69,000.
Viking Rentals, New Lenox, Ill., to Cederoth Property, Coal Valley; 3205 8th Ave., Rock Island; $38,900.
Wright, Paul, Moline, to Patz, Thomas L. and Florence S., Port Byron; 4806 11th Ave. A, Moline; $47,000.
Pettitt, Katryna, Silvis, to Mohiedeen, Altaybe; Yousif, Darain E., and Elfaki, Fathia, Silvis; 2309 8th St., Silvis; $22,000.