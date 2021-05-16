Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 16, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

McKinney, Judith Ann, and Endress, Keith A., to Endress, Tyler W. and Leah R., the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 28 and the west 1,169 feet of the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 28 all in Township 14 N, Range 5E of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in Henry County; $803,000.