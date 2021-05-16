Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 16, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
McKinney, Judith Ann, and Endress, Keith A., to Endress, Tyler W. and Leah R., the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 28 and the west 1,169 feet of the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 28 all in Township 14 N, Range 5E of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in Henry County; $803,000.
Carnahan, Destiny N., to Jacobson, Janet G. McInnis Trust, 1202 13th Street, Orion, $140,000.
Bassford Construction, to Marshall, Rolland D., 232 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $176,000.
Scott, Rodney; Pettersson, Brent, to Sears, Jessica, and Negley, Daniel, 602 N.W. 10th Street, Galva; $88,000.
JICTB, to Wathen Development, 218 E. 3rd Street, Kewanee; $65,000.
Illini Tax Investments, to Seabloom, Michael W. and Clarissa A., 825 Columbus Avenue, Kewanee; $19,000.
Wyffels, Elizabeth Ann, to Pullman, Colin Hoyt and Jessica Ann Shaw/ Shaw, Jessica Ann Pullman, 13476 N. 2150 Avenue, Geneseo; $123,000.
ZCF Colona DG, to 86th Colona, 901 1st Street, Colona; $895,000.
KBNT, to Rameshwaram LLC, 365 U.S. Hwy. 6 E, Geneseo; $450,000.
McCune, Harry Harold and Dee Ann, to Miller, Shane, 20576 E. 2400 Street, Atkinson; $1,082,000.
Rink, Benjamin Joseph and Kari Marie, to Mosier, Sarah J. and Jeremy M., 815 Virginia Street, Geneseo; $350,000.
Bailiff, Robert, to Venovich, Sean T., 7 Shady Lane, Geneseo; $88,500.
VanMeltbeck, Martin E., to Ocampo, Jesus Angel and Diaz, Juana Guerrero, 312 and 314 Elliott Street, Kewanee; $90,000.
Walker, Michael S. and Angela, to Ceurvorst, Samuel J., 112 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $46,000.
Hulsey, Joseph D. and Jill S., to Simpson, Brandon and Hannah, 417 S.E. 2nd Street, Galva; $42,000.
Cecchini, Donna E. / Lear, Donna Elizabeth, to Ryan, Jason and Michelle, 18 Edgewood Drive, Geneseo; $318,000.
Suncrest Properties, to Pratt, Kristen Marie/ Kristen M., 907 4th Street, Colona; $74,000.
Abbott, Benjamin T. and Kathryn L./ Ouart, Kathryn L., to Rink, Kari Marie, 624 W. Wells Street, Geneseo; $142,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Gay, Dennis and Elma, Rock Island, to Thompson Avenue, Milan; 3417 & 3415 6th Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.
Klingborg, Robert W., Moline, to Klingborg, Karen, Moline; 2374 33rd St., Moline; $84,133.
Wright Rental Properties, Orion, to Acadian Rentals R Us, Milan; 332-334 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 340 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 315 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; 522 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; 516 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; $453,245.
Wright Rental Properties, Orion, to Acadian Rentals R Us, Milan; 228 E. 5th St., Milan; 236 E. 4th St., Milan; 237 E. 4th St., Milan; 240 E. 4th St., Milan; 244 E. 4th St., Milan; 453 E. 6th St., Milan; 468 E. 5th St., Milan; $471,754.
Atmosphere Properties, Annawan, to Martinez, Benjamin Ray-Scott, Moline; 1941 23rd St. A., Moline; $89,000.
Tracy, Leroy and LaRhonda, East Moline, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 2610 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $30,000.
Arnold, Stanley B. and Nancy A., family limited partnership, Coal Valley, to Arnmat, East Moline; 429 158th St. N., East Moline, junk yard; $500,000.
Davis, Kristopher M., Eldridge, to Stockwell, Joel R. and Jessica B., Rock Island; 404 Cherry St., Port Byron; $43,750.
Clark, Jillian G., estate, Moline, to Camlin, Angie, Rock Island; 1824 4th St., Moline; $60,500.
Chenoweth, Jeremy and Cerissa, Fenton, Ill., to Enchsen, Ryan and Ashley, Colona; 1115 1st Ave., Silvis, storage building; $130,000.
Strandberg, Tommy W., estate, Galva, to Delles, Aaron, East Moline; 3632 9th St., East Moline; $84,000.
Dillinger, Dianna L., Deltona, Fla., to Gang, Nicole A., Rock Island; 1523 37th St., Rock Island; $87,000.
Rhodes, Jessica E. and Donald W., Muscatine, to De La Rosa, Wesly Jackson, East Moline; 243 29th Ave., East Moline; $59,400.
Wiltand II Farms Corp., Aurora, Colo., to Hughes, Andrew and Lauren, Port Byron; 19119 37th Ave. N., Port Byron; $315,000.
St. Dennis, Cathryn A., Moline, to Wallarab, Bree, Moline; 1409 43rd St., Moline; $110,000.
Lindsey, Samantha, Milan, to Pretty Girl Properties, Davenport; 1920 32nd St., Moline; $49,000.
Drago, Kenneth D. and Kim M., Washington, Ill., to 1824 LLC., LeClaire; 1824 28th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.
McLaughlin Family Revocable Trust, Rock Island, to Parker, Alexandria R., Moline; 2425 18th Ave., Moline; $150,500.
Erickson, Sandra J., and Dulaney, Randy E., Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 3710 33rd Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Gomez, Juan C., East Moline, to Teerlinck, Alan E. and Nancy A., Andover; 1311 3rd St. A., Moline; $146,000.
Schluensen, Gerd G., Moline, to Windmill Farm Investments, Milan; 612 41st St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Lawson, Marguerita L., Andover, to E & E Estates, Sherrard; 7904 8th St. W., Rock Island; $75,000.
Leinhauser, Holly, Bettendorf, to Gonzales, Rolando, and Riggen, Kira, East Moline; 1221 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; $225,000.
Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard, to Fairport View, Andalusia; vacant land, 1901 259th St. N., Illinois City, farm; $162,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Lam, Jeff, Rock Island; 534 24th Ave., Rock Island; $5,527.
Turner, Gregory N. and Tarece V., Coal Valley, to Linn, Jared L., Moline; 5315 7th Ave., Moline; $170,900.
Hill, Jamet L., trust, Collierville, Tenn., to Haessler, Catherine, Coal Valley; 202 E. 4th Ave., Coal Valley; $269,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 547 29th Ave., Moline; $37,500.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Hodgerson, Judith and Lucas, Moline; 911 54th St. B, Moline; $124,700.
Smith, Steven J. and Mary A., Moline, to Noble, Stephan and Troy, Moline; 3114 14th St., Moline; $130,000.
McKnight, Kirk A., and Anita L., trust, Milan, to Her, Say H., Rock Island; 1107 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $118,500.
Stephens, Scott R., and Jennifer C., Rock Island, to Cantrell, Jordan R., and Castro, Alysha G., Moline; 427 43rd St., Moline; $103,000.
Millard, Jeffrey D., East Moline, to Netemeyer, Anna, and Papak, Keith, Moline; 3562 13th St., Moline; $181,000.
Houseal, Megan L., Viola, to Kosek, Anthony J., Milan; 1418 113th Ave., Milan; $114,000.
Bealer, Andrew J. and Brooke N., Coal Valley, to Cervantes, Joseph and Karina, Moline; 6102 56th Ave., Moline; $170,000.
Teichman, Dennis W., trust, Colona, to Sweeney, Ryan W. and Melissa A., East Moline; 4338 5th St., East Moline; $159,000.
Bowser, Leonard and Judy, Moline, to Stone, Larry and Piper, Moline; 3529 34th St., Moline; $115,000.
Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Robledo, Frank, and Harrington, Heather, Rock Island; 8307 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island; $229,900.
Bias, Trisha R., Coal Valley, to Clemann, Edward, Coal Valley; 214 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $104,350.
Coyne, Marilyn A., trust, East Moline, to Coyne Land & Livestock, Milan; 1608 127th Ave. and farms, Milan; $480,000.
Bennett, Daniel, trustee, Bennett, Victoria, trust, Milan, to Meinders, Ashley and Stephen, Milan; 11528 9th St., Milan; $195,000.
Coyne, Marilyn A., trust, East Moline, to Coyne, Thomas, Milan; 1608 127th Ave., Milan, farm; $631,500.
Morgan, James, Moline, to Bucks, LLC, Rock Island; 4612 69th Ave., Milan; $40,000.
Wilson, Timothy and Stephanie, Estero, Fla., to Goff, Jason, Moline; 2450 53rd St., Moline; $92,000.
Denys, Kira Lynn, Geneseo, to Franco, Angel O., Davenport; 1553 40th St., Rock Island; $77,500.