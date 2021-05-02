Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 2, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Loehr, Jill M. and Michael E., to Morey, Patrick J. and Ashley L., 60 Deer Path Court, Geneseo; $245,500.
Matthews, James Dale and Jamie Leigh, to Roselle, Dalton A. and Angelica, 309 7th Street, Colona; $169,000.
Manthe, Rosemary D., to Manthe, Timothy W. and Kimberly S., 907 S. State Street, Geneseo; $82,000.
Bartz, Brandon R. and Jennifer, to Dietsch, Ashley and Michael, 5865 E. High Street, Colona; $326,000.
Owen, John P., to Lambin, Joseph T. and Vandemore, Emma J., 300 Portage Way, Colona, $268,000.
Griffin, Mitchell G. and Jill M., to Holbrook, Ryan A., 70 Spruce Drive, Colona; $154,000.
Lawrence, Christopher S. and Kelly L., to Garrison Investment, 103 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $173,500.
LNBGR, to Madison Mini Storage, 1109 N. Main Street, Kewanee; $16,000.
White, Ricky Alan and Renee Luann, to Wille, Stephanie Marie, 1409 W. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $4,000.
Hood, Jane A., to Kelley, Elizabeth A., 315 S. Park Street, Kewanee; $60,000.
Hayes, Ray E. Jr., and Penny M., to Fleming, Kenneth and Trevella, 1006 Marion Street, Kewanee; $3,000.
Olson, Jody Lee/ Olson, Jody Lee Zywicki, to Olson, Jesse Dean, farmland, Cambridge; $275,500.
Wilburn, Rebecca C., Bruce W., Susan A., Chad W., to Raya, Jaime and Linda, vacant land, Orion; $58,000.
Smolenski, James J. Jr., and Marla D., to Curry, Thaddeus A. and Kathryn A., 9483 E. 100 Street, Lynn Center (part of); $440,000.
Smolenski, James J. Jr. and Marla D., to Curry, Cody M. and Rachel D., 9483 E. 100 Street, Lynn Center (part of) and 9595 E. 100 Street, Lynn Center; $960,000.
Papini, Michael E., Dennis R. and Stephen A.; Albrecht, Patricia S.; Comer, Margret M.; Papini, Daniel J., to Schnowske, Mark and Katherine, 1313 4th Street Unit 3, Orion; $60,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Smith, Gerard J. and Robin L., Milan, to Webster, Daniel, and Chang, Iris, Taylor Ridge; 12619 84th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $415,000.
Rudsell, Ross, Rock Island, to Graham, Zachary, Rock Island; 4311 28th Ave., Rock Island; $80,100.
Wedekind, May E., Illinois City, to Stacres, Inc., Illinois City; farm land, 48.36 acres, Illinois City; 3404 221st St., Port Byron; $75,000.
Wake, Ron R., Brookfield, Ill., to Belser Ventures, Davenport; 3404 221st St., Port Byron; $127,000.
Eagles, John O., East Moline, to Board of Education of East Moline School District No. 37, East Moline, school building; 560 19th St., East Moline; $150,000.
Gonzalez, Manuel G., Silvis, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 417 9th St., Silvis; $37,500.
Reistroffer, Courtney C., Moline, to Wells, Joshua Raymond, Rock Island; 2208 43rd St., Rock Island; $109,900.
Crosby, Robin S., Rock Island, to Townzen, Robert A., Rock Island; 2316 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $117,000.
McWilliams, Donna M., estate, Rock Island, to Bunge, Brandon, Rock Island; 2040 39th St., Rock Island; $96,900.
Lawson, Betty Jean, Moline, to Fulton, Elmer, Moline; 1205 43rd Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $2,000.
Mathis, Lambert and Vickie, Moline, to Sargeant, Charles, Orange, Calif.; 2520 4th Ave., Moline; $45,000.
O'Hara, Todd and Tracey, Coal Valley, to Corum, Caitie M., Coal Valley; 207 E. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $94,000.
McCall, David E., Orion, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 4719 51st Ave., Moline; $75,000.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Marine, Benjamin M. and Lora L., Moline; 625 W. 6th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $135,000.
Turilli, James M., Palm Springs, Calif., to Linn, Josh and Amy B., East Moline; 533 19th Ave., East Moline; $239,900.
Sandholm, Scott, East Moline, to Sandholm, Brandon, East Moline; 2610 Archer Dr., East Moline; $115,000.
Orr, June, Port Byron, to Wilson, Emily Kristina, Port Byron; 716 N. High St., Port Byron; $60,000.
Sztajer, George, and Wertz, Ann R., Little Elm, Texas, to Kadlec, Kevin, Rapids City, Ill.; 1756 1st Ave., Rapids City; $420,000.
Ulfig, Ralph B. and Ruth E., Milan, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 536 27th St., Rock Island; $32,500.
Doerr, Charles M., Independence, Kans., to Garland, Eileen, Davenport; 1005 22nd St., Moline; $140,500.
Orlowski, David C., trust, Tomahawk, Wis., to Zimmerman Land & Timber, Milan; farmland, 58.45 acres, Milan; $260,605.
Earhart, Steven W., trust, Hampton, to Kress, Russell J. and Lori, Colona; farmland, 31.286 acres, Rock Island County, Hampton Township; $100,000.
Earhart, Mark L., and Charles E., Moline, to Kress, Russell J. and Lori, Colona; farmland, Rock Island County, Hampton Township, 31.286 acres; $200,000.
Brandmeyer, Kristi, LeClaire, to Osborn, Robb, Rock Island; 3107 & 3107 1/2 28th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 545 24th Ave., Rock Island; $38,700.
Stogsdill, Judith B., East Moline, to Duran, Vincent, Moline; 2630 37th Ave., Moline; $92,000.
Chenoweth, Rondell L. and Denise K., Kevil, Ky., to Larssen, Bric E J, Port Byron; 4725 230th St. N., Port Byron; $400,000.
Schadt, Dorothy O., East Moline, to Bartleson, Emily, Silvis; 801 10th St., Silvis; $125,000.
Allen, Tanya Z., Davenport, to Matter, Jordan, Moline; 1836 14th Ave., Moline; $121,000.
Rasa, Tabla, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Wolber, Gary and Nancy, Rock Island; 2424 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Carlson, Sandy Lou, and Schultz, Judy Lea, Clarksville, Tenn.; 2424 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.
Peterson, David, Milan, to Peterson, Charles A., Milan; 2202 127th Ave. W., Milan; $12,425.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Resolve Investments, Chino, Calif.; 210 E. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $85,000.
Tousseau, Brain and Judy, Moline, to Ba, Abdoulaye and Mamadou, Moline; 2044 15th St. A, Moline; $143,550.
Patnoe, Helen Christine, Hilliard, Fla., to Hanson, Michael, Moline; 2709 47th St., Moline; $175,000.
Murphy, Marcia R.; Slater, Bonnie J., and Knapp, L. Jean, Bettendorf, to Castaneda-Villalpando, Eric, East Moline; 525 28th Ave., East Moline; $160,000.
Dellitt, Darcie L., Santa Fe, N.M., to Shoeve, Mary Kay, Rock Island; 3925 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $122,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to MDM Properties, Moline; 302 32nd Ave., Moline; $25,500.
Morford, Lossee and Esther F., trust, Andalusia, to Whittington, Amber, Taylor Ridge; 9510 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $150,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Lopez, Cheryl M., Moline; 2611 16th Ave., Moline; $121,600.
Marshall, Deborah, Rock Island, to Esteemed Property Holdings, Hampton, Ga.; 1513 7th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Bowdend, Jason and Jennifer, Silvis, to Werner Investment Properties, Geneseo; 2552 20th Ave., Rock Island; $50,925.
Peiper, Jacob and Maggie, Andalusia, to Speer, Daniel and Christine, Andalusia; 623 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $135,000.
Grevas, Gust and Janet, Davenport, to Miller, Rose and Michael, Moline; 2415 28th St., Moline; $207,900.
Cloud One Properties, Davenport, to Anderson, James an Cathy S., Rock Island; 2605 31st Ave., Rock Island; $220,000.
Johnson, Karla F., Winamac, Ind., to Lee, Schuyler and Lisa, East Moline; 2221 10th St., East Moline; $120,000.
Crampton, Douglas and Dawn, Rock Island, to Kelley, Jared, Rock Island; 2019 17th St., Rock Island; $54,000.
MDDA, Taylor Ridge, to WFI Commercial, Milan; 515 Valley View Drive, Moline, medical building; $1,560,400.
Kraklow, Donna Jean, East Moline, to Loftin, Carol, Silvis; 514 7th Ave., Silvis; $56,000.
Weber Family Trust, Davenport, to Seiler, Jeffrey, Moline; 3601 71st St. Ct., Moline; $304,000.